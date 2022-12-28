Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Why more homeless Denverites didn’t die during COVIDDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Magician Harry Houdini Astounds Denver Police and Defies Colorado Spiritual PhotographerRick Zand
Remembering Muddy's CafeRick ZandDenver, CO
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Derek Carr goes to the Saints in a too-rich trade proposal from the Athletic
The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
CBS Sports
Seahawks could become first NFL team in 22 years to make playoffs and land a top-three pick in the NFL Draft
With just two weeks left in the NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks have a chance to do something no team has done in more than two decades. If things work out in their favor, the Seahawks could become the first team since 2000 to end the year with a playoff berth AND a top-three pick in the NFL Draft.
Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision
NFL Hall of Famer and current ESPN analyst Peyton Manning will not be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. Manning informed TMZ of his decision when the outlet caught him at an airport at an undisclosed location this week. “I don’t think so,” Manning (seen at right speaking to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey Read more... The post Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation
Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Look: Broncos Receiver Makes Strong Statement About Russell Wilson
A disastrous season for the Denver Broncos hit rock bottom on Christmas, when the team lost 51-14 to the Baker Mayfield-led Los Angeles Rams. While the Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett a day later, Hackett hasn't been the only member of the team taking a lot of heat. Quarterback Russell ...
Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players
The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
NBC Sports
Davante Adams had a straightforward reaction to Derek Carr benching
Josh McDaniels' controversial decision could have long-term consequences in Las Vegas. The Raiders head coach told reporters Wednesday the team is benching long-time starter Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season and will start former New England Patriots backup Jarrett Stidham at quarterback in Weeks 17 and 18.
Russell Wilson Broncos Fix? Bills' Von Miller Has a Plan
Bills star Von Miller is going public with ideas intended to help "fix'' Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.
Sean Payton linked to Broncos head coach search by multiple reports
This isn’t going to slow down any time soon. Sean Payton has been linked to the ongoing Denver Broncos head coach search by multiple reports, but that interest may be one-sided. At the end of the day, Payton has to actually want the job. The ex-New Orleans Saints head coach will have his pick of opportunities once the NFL’s hiring cycle kicks off in earnest.
Yardbarker
Broncos DC Ejiro Evero Lands on Football Outsiders' All-Rookie Team
It’s been a trying time for Denver Broncos fans, who had high expectations for 2022 that never came to pass. However, there have been a few bright spots for Broncos Country — namely, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who made a good impression in his first year, despite other coaches struggling to do so.
Kirby Smart made brilliant coaching move with clutch timeout
You might be able to sneak things past some people, but not Kirby Smart. The Georgia Bulldogs coach showed on Saturday one of the reasons why he has turned his program into a national powerhouse. Not only is he an excellent recruiter and defensive wizard, but he is plugged-in on gameday and can make some... The post Kirby Smart made brilliant coaching move with clutch timeout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Broncos Gearing Up to 'Make Major Run' at Sean Payton
The latest in the Denver Broncos' search for a new head coach.
Cavaliers betting on in-arena sportsbook to win over fans
CLEVELAND (AP) — The action at Cleveland Cavaliers games from now on won’t be limited to dunks, layups, 3-pointers and anything else happening on the court. Bet on it. With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 at midnight, the NBA team is opening a stylish, two-story sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where fans can wager on games across the country — along with the one they’re attending. Partnering with Caesar’s Sportsbook, the Cavs are the latest professional franchise to double down, so to speak, on the burgeoning, multi-billion dollar sports gambling industry, once deemed taboo and now trendy.
Dallas Cowboys Are Wearing Alternate Helmets Tonight, But They Shouldn't
Thursday is here and that means some primetime football for fans to roast. Tonight's matchup features two teams who actually need to win and may be going places as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Tennessee Titans. Mike McCarthy's team is 13-point favorites on the road because the Titans have imploded and are negotiating all sorts of injuries.
All-Knowing David Helman Has Faith in Dak Prescott, Is Right Again
With the NFL postseason rapidly approaching, it is of paramount importance to rank all the quarterbacks who might be appearing based on different metrics. If ever there was content made for the week between Christmas and New Year's, this is it. Speak's angle yesterday was sussing out who the panel trusted most on the NFC side of the bracket not named Tom Brady.
