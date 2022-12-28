PlayStation Plus’ monthly free games for January 2023 — the new year — have been announced. The three titles will be available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans, starting next week. From January 3 onwards, PS Plus subscribers gain access to the galaxy-spanning adventure Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the post-apocalyptic RPG Fallout 76, and the pixelated space-set indie title Axiom Verge 2. These titles can be added to your PS4 and PS5 games library until February 6, 2023, after which you’ll need to hold onto your subscriptions to keep playing.

