Kin Thai Cuisine Opening In Lapeer – What You Need To Know
A new Thai restaurant will be opening in historic downtown Lapeer in 2023. Kin Thai Cuisine will be located at 450 West Neppesing, formerly Chef G's. As of now an exact opening date has been announced, but an announcement on the official Kin Thai Cuisine Facebook page reads 2023. The...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake
A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan health department office in Macomb County reopens Thursday after car crashes into building
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services office in Macomb County is reopening to the public one week after closing due to a car crashing into its building. Officials reported Wednesday, Dec. 21, that the MDHHS district office on Gratiot Avenue in Mount Clemens...
It Was So Cold Birds Literally Froze To The Ground Across The Great Lakes
Listen, me and waterfowl haven't always been the best of friends. I make it no secret that geese, in particular, are my mortal enemies - Honking Murder Chickens who will attack me given any opportunity. Never fails. BUT, that said, I still never wish harm on them, let alone exposure...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
A Higher Outlook – HON. JAMES L. OBERSTAR
Paul Murray captures stunning footage of freighters passing through the St. Clair River and under the Blue Water Bridge. Today’s video features the HON. JAMES L. OBERSTAR going upbound Lake Huron on the St. Clair River, passing under the International Blue Water Bridges at Port Huron, Michigan. We can’t...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron picks up $200,000 tab for temporary shelter for homeless men
Homeless men in the city of Port Huron will soon be able to get off the streets and warm up in a temporary shelter. The city of Port Huron is contributing $200,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for a temporary shelter — December through April — for homeless men. Any leftover funds will be dedicated to finding and opening a permanent shelter.
Snowmobiler from Macomb County dies after struck multiple times while crossing U.P. highway
A Macomb County woman is dead after officials said she was struck by multiple vehicles while snowmobiling in the Upper Peninsula on Tuesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Man drunkenly fires shots into neighbor’s siding in Port Huron, officials say -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Port Huron man with 20 guns, 4 homemade silencers fires shots into neighbor’s siding, ATF says. Police said they found 20 guns and four...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Dec. 29th
The tourism capital of Saginaw County is busy with people celebrating the holiday after the weekend storm forced them to change their plans. TV5 went to Frankenmuth to check out how the city is creating holiday cheer after Christmas. |. Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News Update:...
Missing Sanilac County man, 87, found dead on Christmas Day
BUEL TWP, MI — Days after being reported missing, an 87-year-old Sanilac County man was found deceased on Christmas Day, a seeming casualty of the recent winter storm. Marvin “Dean” Kritzman was last seen alive in his hometown of Deckerville on Dec. 22, driving his blue 2013 Buick Lacrosse. Loved ones reported him missing, with police reporting they believed him in danger as he had severe medical conditions requiring medications.
ClickOnDetroit.com
30-year-old Macomb County man struck, killed by driver while crossing road overnight
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 30-year-old Macomb County man was struck by a car and killed while walking across a road just before midnight. Officials said the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29) at the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and Garfield Road in Clinton Township. A 30-year-old...
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Recipe of The Day – French Banana Salad
Cut bananas in half, lengthwise. Loosen the peeling but do not remove. Place bananas on plate and cover with mayonnaise. Over this sprinkle generously with chopped peanuts.
‘Compete shock’: Man who bought last 2 scratch-off tickets at Michigan store wins $4M
A Michigan man bought the last two scratch-off tickets for his favorite lottery game. One of them paid off big, to the tune of $4 million. “I was in complete shock!” the 42-year-old Macomb County man, who chose to remain anonymous, said in a statement to the Michigan Lottery on Thursday.
Prosecutor: Weapons charges in Macomb County more than double since 2020
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said the number of felony firearm charges in the county have more than doubled since 2020. In a press release, they said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido is cracking down on weapons.
Here are the businesses that closed in 2022 in the Flint area
FLINT, MI - The new year is right around the corner. As we head into 2023, here’s a look back at some of the businesses that closed in the past year in the Flint area.
3 people flown to hospitals from head-on crash in Washington Township
Three people were flown by medical helicopter from a head-on crash late Tuesday night in Washington Township, according to emergency officials. First responders including Murrysville Medic One, four fire companies and state police were called to the intersection of Route 66 and Mamont Road around 10:45 p.m., for a report of a two car head-on collision, county 911 officials said.
WNEM
Shopping mall partially reopened after water main break
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - After being closed since the start of the week, the Genesee Valley Center mall is partially back open for business. The mall initially closed on Monday, Dec. 26, due to a water main break. Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, the mall reopened but eventually closed until...
Macomb County man wins $4 million on Michigan Lottery instant ticket
When a Macomb County man scratched a winning symbol on his Michigan Lottery instant ticket and saw "4MIL" underneath, he grabbed the ticket and ran out of the Meijer in Bad Axe, according to the Michigan Lottery. The 42-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, likes to play $20 and $30 instant tickets....
Detroit News
Michigan Supreme Court overturns murder conviction of woman who claimed 'duress'
Michigan's highest court has overturned the second-degree murder conviction of a St. Clair woman who is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence in connection with a deadly car accident she caused while fleeing police in a Chevy Camaro in 2018. In a 4-3 decision, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday...
