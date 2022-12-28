ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanilac County, MI

Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake

A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
A Higher Outlook – HON. JAMES L. OBERSTAR

Paul Murray captures stunning footage of freighters passing through the St. Clair River and under the Blue Water Bridge. Today’s video features the HON. JAMES L. OBERSTAR going upbound Lake Huron on the St. Clair River, passing under the International Blue Water Bridges at Port Huron, Michigan. We can’t...
PORT HURON, MI
Port Huron picks up $200,000 tab for temporary shelter for homeless men

Homeless men in the city of Port Huron will soon be able to get off the streets and warm up in a temporary shelter. The city of Port Huron is contributing $200,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for a temporary shelter — December through April — for homeless men. Any leftover funds will be dedicated to finding and opening a permanent shelter.
PORT HURON, MI
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Dec. 29th

The tourism capital of Saginaw County is busy with people celebrating the holiday after the weekend storm forced them to change their plans. TV5 went to Frankenmuth to check out how the city is creating holiday cheer after Christmas. |. Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News Update:...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Missing Sanilac County man, 87, found dead on Christmas Day

BUEL TWP, MI — Days after being reported missing, an 87-year-old Sanilac County man was found deceased on Christmas Day, a seeming casualty of the recent winter storm. Marvin “Dean” Kritzman was last seen alive in his hometown of Deckerville on Dec. 22, driving his blue 2013 Buick Lacrosse. Loved ones reported him missing, with police reporting they believed him in danger as he had severe medical conditions requiring medications.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
Recipe of The Day – French Banana Salad

Cut bananas in half, lengthwise. Loosen the peeling but do not remove. Place bananas on plate and cover with mayonnaise. Over this sprinkle generously with chopped peanuts.
PORT HURON, MI
3 people flown to hospitals from head-on crash in Washington Township

Three people were flown by medical helicopter from a head-on crash late Tuesday night in Washington Township, according to emergency officials. First responders including Murrysville Medic One, four fire companies and state police were called to the intersection of Route 66 and Mamont Road around 10:45 p.m., for a report of a two car head-on collision, county 911 officials said.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
Shopping mall partially reopened after water main break

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - After being closed since the start of the week, the Genesee Valley Center mall is partially back open for business. The mall initially closed on Monday, Dec. 26, due to a water main break. Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, the mall reopened but eventually closed until...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

