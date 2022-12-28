Read full article on original website
Titans Down Illini West, Finish WIU Holiday Tourney as Consolation Champions
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans wrapped up play in the Western Holiday Tournament on Friday night, taking on the Chargers of Illini West in the consolation championship game. The contest was back and fourth for most of the evening, but it was the Titans outlasting Illini West in the end, and finishing the tournament 3-1.
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Canton Little Giants Boys Basketball on 12-30-22
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans take on the Canton Little Giants in a consolation bracket semifinal of the Macomb/Western Holiday Tournament. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
Macomb Bombers vs. Farmington Farmers Boys Basketball on 12-30-22
The Macomb Bombers battle the Farmington Farmers in the 5th place bracket at the Macomb/Western Holiday Tournament. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast, click HERE.
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Mercer County Golden Eagles Girls Basketball on 12-29-22
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans take on Mercer County in the Warkins Classic in Erie. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Illini Bluffs Tigers Boys Basketball Macomb/Western Holiday Tournament on 12-27-22
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans take on the Illini Bluffs Tigers in a first-round match up at the 2022 Macomb/Western Holiday Tournament. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
Monmouth-Roseville Girls Outlast Mercer County, Move to 14-1 on the Season.
The Lady Titans continued play in the Cliff Warkins Erie-Prophetstown Holiday Tournament on Thursday night. The Titans took on the Golden Eagles of Mercer County. After beginning the game down early, Monmouth-Roseville took a 26-18 lead at the halftime break. The Titans would end up pulling away in the second half however, ultimately winning by a final score of 64-48.
Macomb Bombers vs. Pittsfield Saukees Boys Basketball Macomb/Western Holiday Tournament on 12-27-22
The Macomb Bombers take on the Pittsfield Saukees in a first-round match up at the 2022 Macomb/Western Holiday Tournament. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
Abingdon-Avon Tornadoes vs. Southeastern Suns Boys Basketball Macomb/Western Holiday Tournament on 12-27-22
The Abingdon-Avon Tornadoes take on the Southeastern Suns in a first-round match up at the 2022 Macomb/Western Holiday Tournament. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
Morton Takes Fourth at Pekin Holiday Tournament
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Chicago Mount Carmel repeated as Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament champions after a 74-61 win over top-seeded Moline. Arlington Heights Hersey beat Morton, 51-40, in the third place game. Lanphier beat Pekin in the fifth place game, 68-51. Washington beat Normal West for seventh place, 54-38. Richwoods took home the consolation title […]
Local Polar Plunges Support Special Olympics Illinois Athletes
Registration is now open for the 2023 Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Polar Plunge. Region F Assistant Director Jennifer Davis shares the three opportunities locally to support Special Olympics Illinois athletes:. “We start the last Sunday in February at Lake Storey and then the following Saturday in...
William R. Kenney
William R. Kenney, 89, of Henderson, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 7:30 PM at OSF St. Mary Medical Center. William was born on November 11, 1933 in Rio Township. He was the son of James and Grace (Melton) Kenney. He married Mary Sue Leath on June 17, 1955. Together they celebrated 35 years of marriage until she preceded him in death on November 1, 1990. He later married Jessie L. Rippey on April 29, 1999 in Sullivan. William is survived by his wife, Jessie, at home; children, Bill (Brenda) Kenney of Galesburg and Sue (Mike) Austin of Rock Island; two grandchildren, Amanda Kenney of Moline and Brandon Kenney of Danville; and a great-grandson, Hunter Riley. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary Sue, three brothers and a sister.
Mona L. Buchholz
Mona (Howat) Buchholz, age 97. Mona was born to Worden and Lois (Conger) Howat of WaKeeney, KS, on Sep. 30, 1925. She died on Dec. 28, 2022, in Monmouth, IL. After graduation, Mona married her school mate, Bob Buchholz. Their early married life included Bob’s stints in the U.S. Army, with his deployments in Europe near the end of WWII. After the war, they took up residence in Hays, KS, and Manhattan, KS, before eventually settling in Monmouth, IL, where Bob took a teaching position in Biology at Monmouth College. They raised three boys there, and Monmouth was their home for the rest of their days.
Dorothy “Dot” Evelyn Mitchell
Dorothy “Dot” Evelyn Mitchell, 99, of Galesburg, died at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in OSF St. Mary Medical Center. She was born November 16, 1923, at Cottage Hospital in Galesburg, the daughter of Harry Glenwood and Evelyn Regina (Langford) Bainbridge. She married Robert Clark Mitchell on June 11, 1949, in Denver, Colorado. He preceded her in death on June 26, 1999 after 50 years of marriage.
Allen Edward Kazmirski
Allen Edward Kazmirski, 80, of Galesburg, died at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in OSF St. Mary Medical Center. He was born February 11, 1942, in El Paso, Texas, the son of Stella Kazmierski. He married Shirley Ann Kazmirski on May 4, 1973, in Abingdon. She preceded him in death on October 17, 2020.
Close to One Inch of Precipitation Expected
Close to one inch of precipitation is expected to fall Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, rain is expected to spread across Central and Southeast Illinois in two waves. The first waves is expected overnight tonight and into Friday morning. Wave two is expected Friday...
What's in store for the former Benedictine University Springfield Campus
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Benedictine University at Springfield wrapped up classes in 2018.…
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
Peoria home goes up in flames overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, the last day of the year. Peoria Firefighters were called to the area of S. Westmoreland and W. Grinnell just before 4:30 a.m., finding the single-story home on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum says heavy...
Clark Griswold Would Be So Proud of this Illinois Christmas Home
There seem to be two types of people during the Christmas season. There are those who resemble Ebenezer Scrooge and others who channel their inner Clark W. Griswold. This is an example of that 2nd one. It's a Christmas light display in Illinois that Clark would be so proud of.
