William R. Kenney, 89, of Henderson, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 7:30 PM at OSF St. Mary Medical Center. William was born on November 11, 1933 in Rio Township. He was the son of James and Grace (Melton) Kenney. He married Mary Sue Leath on June 17, 1955. Together they celebrated 35 years of marriage until she preceded him in death on November 1, 1990. He later married Jessie L. Rippey on April 29, 1999 in Sullivan. William is survived by his wife, Jessie, at home; children, Bill (Brenda) Kenney of Galesburg and Sue (Mike) Austin of Rock Island; two grandchildren, Amanda Kenney of Moline and Brandon Kenney of Danville; and a great-grandson, Hunter Riley. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary Sue, three brothers and a sister.

HENDERSON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO