KOWB AM 1290

Police Looking For Suspects In Wyoming Laundry Theft

Rock Springs Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects in a recent laundry theft. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, the theft happened on December 11 at Sweetwater Laundry. Anyone with information on the people in the photo...
Wyoming Man Arrested Following Overdose Death Of Toddler Son

A Rock Springs man was arrested earlier today after his toddler son died of an accidental drug overdose in October, according to a release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office. According to the release, 35-year-old Daniel Scott James was arrested without incident on charges of involuntary manslaughter at his home.
