Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Preview

By Pat Benson
 3 days ago

Preview of the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets.

Preview

Whenever the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets face off, it's guaranteed to be a good game. Over the past year, these two Eastern Conference rivals have treated the basketball world to some epic battles.

Brooklyn is riding a nine-game winning streak into State Farm Arena - the team's longest run since 2006. But Atlanta, specifically during home games, has stopped several streaking teams this season: Milwaukee (5), Sacramento (7), Denver (4), and Orlando (6).

However, Atlanta is 1-3 on the second night of back-to-back games this season. Last night, the Indiana Pacers handled Atlanta 129-114 . The Hawks' lack of depth was glaring, and it could be the deciding factor of tonight's game (injury report below).

If De'Andre Hunter and Clint Capela cannot play tonight, Atlanta's defense will be in a constant state of imbalance and recovery. Brooklyn's dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving account for 56 points per game and seemingly always bring their A-game for Atlanta.

Injury Report

Brooklyn's injury report lists Joe Harris (knee) as out. Additionally, Seth Curry (illness) is questionable for tonight's game.

Atlanta played last night and has not yet released their official injury report. However, Clint Capela (right calf), De'Andre Hunter (left ankle), and Jarrett Culver (non-Covid illness) were out against the Indiana Pacers.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (+5.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 235

Money Line: Hawks (+188) Nets (-225)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: State Farm Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for a fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their City Edition uniforms (black). The Brooklyn Nets will wear their City Edition uniforms (white).

