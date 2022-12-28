Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Crews extinguish Berrien County house fire after 5 hours
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Bertrand Township Fire is investigating a house fire that started around 7 this morning and burned for hours. It took at least seven departments, including Bertrand Township, to put out a house fire Wednesday just down the road from the firehouse on Red Bud Trail.
abc57.com
Edison Pointe Residents left without heat during blizzard
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Imagine living with no heat during a blizzard. . . that was the reality for many residents at Edison Pointe Apartments last week. Some told ABC57 they had to leave and stay somewhere else for Christmas. Other residents were forced to brave the frigid temperatures from inside their apartment for days on top of frozen pipes and water damage.
fox32chicago.com
Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately
HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave. closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
hometownnewsnow.com
New Life Hoped for Old Firehouse
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte city planners are considering a proposal to renovate and repurpose and old fire station in town. The old firehouse at 910 State St., nestled comfortably next to the US 35 overpass, has recently been used as a senior center. But the building itself is a little elderly and needs rejuvenation.
abc57.com
Officials warn of the dangers of ice shelves on Lake Michigan
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - Silver Beach County Park and the Berrien County Government are warning the community of the dangers of ice shelves on Lake Michigan this winter. Lake visitors should never walk out onto the ice shelves, as they are not connected to the bottom of the lake, officials said.
abc57.com
Trash services not running in Middlebury January 2
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. - Republic Services will not be picking up trash in Middlebury on Monday, according to the Town of Middlebury. Routes will run on Tuesday and Wednesday. If you normally put trash bins out on Monday, put it out on Tuesday instead.
WNDU
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Three people were injured after a car collided with an ambulance on Thursday morning in Cass County. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, an 87-year-old woman, who was driving a Subaru, failed to yield and pulled out in front of a SMCAS ambulance, which was heading west on US-12 around 9:30 a.m. The ambulance attempted to avoid the woman’s vehicle but collided at the intersection of US-12 and Reum Street.
abc57.com
CASS COUNTY, Mich. --Deputies of Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke responded to a two-vehicle crash on Reum Street and US 12, which occurred on 12-29-22 at approximately 9:35 a.m. 87-year-old Carol Minard of Niles, Michigan was driving a Subaru, failed to yield and pulled out in front of a...
WNDU
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 65-year-old Niles man is dead after crashing an SUV into a tree in Cass County on Wednesday night. It happened just before 7:45 p.m. on Bertrand Street near Batchelor Drive in Milton Township. Michigan State Police say the man was driving east on Bertrand Street in a Toyota SUV before he lost control, veered off the road, and collided sideways into a tree.
Nativity scene display tampered with in Indiana
Theora Ohaneson said it wasn’t so much that someone removed the baby Jesus from the nativity scene. It was where they put the baby Jesus. She told WSBT in South Bend this was rude and disrespectful.
abc57.com
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday around 7:44 p.m. on Bertrand Street, according to Michigan State Police. Investigations reveal that the driver of a Toyota SUV lost control while traveling east on Bertrand Street, veering off of the roadway and colliding...
abc57.com
Local citizen, South Bend police provide hotel for homeless woman on Christmas Eve
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend police received a call just before midnight on Christmas Eve about a woman who was struggling to stay warm outside of a business on the city's south side. The wind chill at the time was in the range of -30 degrees, according to SBPD.
'It's just a mess': Hundreds displaced after Hyde Park apartments lose power, heat and water
Building management could not be reached for comment, but in emails obtained by ABC7, a representative apologized for the inconvenience.
regionnewssource.org
Man Hits Three Police Cars Early Friday Morning In Hammond
On December 30, 2022 at approximately 12:30 AM, a Hammond Police Officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 5800 block of Kennedy Avenue with a subject detained when another vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Kennedy Avenue struck the three squad cars parked at the traffic stop, according to Lt. Steve Kellogg.
abc57.com
'If it goes up in the air, it's coming down,' officials warn against firing guns at midnight on New Year's Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- You might hear cheers or fireworks when the clock strikes midnight this weekend, ringing in 2023. But in some parts of South Bend it's likely to hear gunshots. Every year on New Year's Eve, St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter said he films all the gunshots he...
Volunteer firefighters, bystanders remove goose frozen to beach in Northwest Indiana
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers and Porter County volunteer firefighters freed a Canada Goose Monday near Lake Michigan. The goose was frozen in wet sand on the edge of Lake Michigan. Bystanders at Indiana Dunes State Park first spotted the bird. They tried to rescue it but needed more help. Crews arrived and […]
CPD officer rescues woman who jumped into lake after dogs fell in near Edgewater Beach
"She had less than a minute to go. This dog was frozen solid. We had to bring them back," the officer said.
95.3 MNC
SBPD: Don’t shoot gun in air at midnight to celebrate the new year
The South Bend Police Department is among the many reminding residents not to shoot a gun in the air to celebrate the new year at midnight. “There are a lot of things you can do when the clock strikes midnight for the new year… shooting a gun in the air shouldn’t be one of them. Recklessly discharging a firearm in South Bend could result in a $2,500 fine – or worse – property damage and injuries.”
abc57.com
Mishawaka Catholic Parish flooded
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --The Mishawaka Catholic Parish reported a pipe in the wall of their kitchen burst, which the water shut off their furnace and alerted them about the problem. This allowed them to start cleaning up the flooding before any major damage.
95.3 MNC
Niles man killed in single-vehicle crash
A Niles man was killed in a crash on Bertrand Street. The collision happened around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, when the 65-year-old man, who was behind the wheel of a Toyota SUV, lost control, went off the roadway, and and smashed, sideways, into a tree. The man was...
