ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Crews extinguish Berrien County house fire after 5 hours

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Bertrand Township Fire is investigating a house fire that started around 7 this morning and burned for hours. It took at least seven departments, including Bertrand Township, to put out a house fire Wednesday just down the road from the firehouse on Red Bud Trail.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Edison Pointe Residents left without heat during blizzard

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Imagine living with no heat during a blizzard. . . that was the reality for many residents at Edison Pointe Apartments last week. Some told ABC57 they had to leave and stay somewhere else for Christmas. Other residents were forced to brave the frigid temperatures from inside their apartment for days on top of frozen pipes and water damage.
MISHAWAKA, IN
fox32chicago.com

Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately

HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave. closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
HAMMOND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

New Life Hoped for Old Firehouse

(La Porte, IN) - La Porte city planners are considering a proposal to renovate and repurpose and old fire station in town. The old firehouse at 910 State St., nestled comfortably next to the US 35 overpass, has recently been used as a senior center. But the building itself is a little elderly and needs rejuvenation.
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Officials warn of the dangers of ice shelves on Lake Michigan

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - Silver Beach County Park and the Berrien County Government are warning the community of the dangers of ice shelves on Lake Michigan this winter. Lake visitors should never walk out onto the ice shelves, as they are not connected to the bottom of the lake, officials said.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Trash services not running in Middlebury January 2

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. - Republic Services will not be picking up trash in Middlebury on Monday, according to the Town of Middlebury. Routes will run on Tuesday and Wednesday. If you normally put trash bins out on Monday, put it out on Tuesday instead.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
WNDU

3 injured after car, ambulance collide in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Three people were injured after a car collided with an ambulance on Thursday morning in Cass County. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, an 87-year-old woman, who was driving a Subaru, failed to yield and pulled out in front of a SMCAS ambulance, which was heading west on US-12 around 9:30 a.m. The ambulance attempted to avoid the woman’s vehicle but collided at the intersection of US-12 and Reum Street.
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Car vs Ambulance crash in Cass County on US 12 and Reum Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. --Deputies of Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke responded to a two-vehicle crash on Reum Street and US 12, which occurred on 12-29-22 at approximately 9:35 a.m. 87-year-old Carol Minard of Niles, Michigan was driving a Subaru, failed to yield and pulled out in front of a...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Niles man dies after crashing SUV into tree in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 65-year-old Niles man is dead after crashing an SUV into a tree in Cass County on Wednesday night. It happened just before 7:45 p.m. on Bertrand Street near Batchelor Drive in Milton Township. Michigan State Police say the man was driving east on Bertrand Street in a Toyota SUV before he lost control, veered off the road, and collided sideways into a tree.
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

One dead following single-vehicle fatal crash on Bertrand Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday around 7:44 p.m. on Bertrand Street, according to Michigan State Police. Investigations reveal that the driver of a Toyota SUV lost control while traveling east on Bertrand Street, veering off of the roadway and colliding...
NILES, MI
regionnewssource.org

Man Hits Three Police Cars Early Friday Morning In Hammond

On December 30, 2022 at approximately 12:30 AM, a Hammond Police Officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 5800 block of Kennedy Avenue with a subject detained when another vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Kennedy Avenue struck the three squad cars parked at the traffic stop, according to Lt. Steve Kellogg.
HAMMOND, IN
95.3 MNC

SBPD: Don’t shoot gun in air at midnight to celebrate the new year

The South Bend Police Department is among the many reminding residents not to shoot a gun in the air to celebrate the new year at midnight. “There are a lot of things you can do when the clock strikes midnight for the new year… shooting a gun in the air shouldn’t be one of them. Recklessly discharging a firearm in South Bend could result in a $2,500 fine – or worse – property damage and injuries.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Catholic Parish flooded

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --The Mishawaka Catholic Parish reported a pipe in the wall of their kitchen burst, which the water shut off their furnace and alerted them about the problem. This allowed them to start cleaning up the flooding before any major damage.
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Niles man killed in single-vehicle crash

A Niles man was killed in a crash on Bertrand Street. The collision happened around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, when the 65-year-old man, who was behind the wheel of a Toyota SUV, lost control, went off the roadway, and and smashed, sideways, into a tree. The man was...
NILES, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy