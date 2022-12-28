Read full article on original website
Cooter Shears
3d ago
He will most definitely never be forgotten. I was in a truck that crashed in 1985 that almost killed me, and the last thing I heard playing on the radio was I’ve always been crazy. I’ll never forget that night, the driver died in that crash.
Janell Minton
3d ago
My mom was a barmaid and I use to stop by to see her everyday after I got off work she would hand me a quarter everyday and tell me to go play Good Hearted Woman on the jukebox she spent a fortune listening to that song 👍
JAMES WOODS
2d ago
I was living across the street from him when he died and didnt know it. I would have jumped at a chance to talk with him.Love his music and stories ..
