Jim Knowles And Five Members of the Buckeye Defense Discuss "Huge Challenge" in Georgia, Lessons Learned From Michigan Loss

Eleven Warriors
Staff Score Predictions, Picks Against the Spread and Eleven Warriors Prop Bets
The Peach Bowl is *finally* here, you guys – well, almost. It legitimately seems like such a long time since Ohio State took the field, a game that many of us would like to forget. With their loss game being an embarrassing one to Michigan in Columbus just over a month ago, the Buckeyes are ready to make a statement against top-ranked Georgia in the Peach Bowl tonight.
Lee Corso Takes Ohio State Over Georgia With Headgear Pick
Coach Corso surprised with his final headgear pick of the year.
Eleven Warriors
Final Thoughts, Questions and Players to Watch Entering Ohio State's Peach Bowl Matchup With Georgia
After a month of waiting, the Peach Bowl is finally here. Ohio State and Georgia’s national championship hopes will be on the line when the Buckeyes meet the Bulldogs at 8 p.m. tonight in a College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Buckeyes will look to take advantage of their self-described “second lease on life” and bounce back from their regular-season-ending loss to Michigan with an upset win.
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog
After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
landgrantholyland.com
Bold Predictions: A close halftime margin and a New Year’s surprise
Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game. We’d...
Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes Need To Put It All Together To Upset Georgia In One CFP Semifinal
A decided underdog playing in No. 1 seed Georgia's backyard, Ryan Day's No. 4 seed Ohio State Buckeyes have a chance to pull off an upset tomorrow night in Atlanta. Of course, failing to upend the Bulldogs would cap a disappointing season following a 45-23 loss to Michigan a little over a month ago. It would also put the legacy of C.J. Stroud in clear focus and fuel the building angst among a large sector of Buckeye fans either already sure or definitely worried that Day isn't the guy to lead the program.
Eleven Warriors
Miyan Williams And Matt Jones Available, Gee Scott Jr. A Game-Time Decision And 11 Buckeyes Ruled Out For Peach Bowl
There are no big surprises on Ohio State's pre-Peach Bowl status report. The most pressing health-related question of bowl week for the Buckeyes was whether or not third-year running back Miyan Williams, who missed multiple days of interviews and Wednesday's open practice viewing window, would be good to go for the College Football Playoff semifinal. Battling a stomach bug throughout the week, Williams returned to practice Thursday and Ryan Day said he'd be good to go for the game.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Seeks Third College Football Playoff Semifinal Win As Underdog Against Georgia
8 P.M. – SATURDAY, DEC. 31. Had that loss also knocked Ohio State out of the College Football Playoff, it would have stamped the Buckeyes’ 2022 season as a disappointment, no matter what. But the Buckeyes now have a chance to rewrite the story of their season when they play Georgia in the CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Saturday.
CJ Stroud's Mom Has Shocking Admission On How Fans Treated Her Son After Losing To Michigan
Football rivalry hate run deep in Big Ten country, especially between Michigan and Ohio State. But sometimes fans take it too far. This year, star quarterback CJ Stroud and the Buckeyes fell to the Wolverines in a blowout in Columbus. At the time, it appeared to knock Ohio State out of ...
Eleven Warriors
Jaheim Singletary, Kendall Milton and Other Georgia Players Discuss Being Recruited by Ohio State, Playing Against the Buckeyes Now
With 31 players on Georgia’s roster who received scholarship offers from Ohio State out of high school, there will be plenty of players on the opposing sideline of Saturday’s Peach Bowl that Ryan Day and the Buckeyes once envisioned playing for them. Five particular Georgia players who gave...
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
College football is ending 2022 with a bang. Who will play for the title?
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Women's Basketball Outlasts No. 14 Michigan, 66-57, in Columbus and Ties Program-Best Start With 15-0 Record This Season
Ohio State women's basketball ended 2022 on a high note thanks to a win over Michigan on Saturday. In front of a capacity crowd at the 3,700-seat Covelli Center, the No. 3 Buckeyes defeated the No. 14 Wolverines, 66-57, to advance to 15-0 – a record that ties the best start in program history, matching the record put up by the 2011-12 team led by former head coach Jim Foster.
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes keeping Georgia on their mind on the recruiting front as well as on the field
The long awaited College Football Playoff contest versus Georgia is only a day away, and the intensity is really ramping up. Thanks to Ohio State’s social media efforts, fans have been able to see a glimpse into the team’s preparation throughout the week. While the content has been helpful, the excitement is causing a rush for this game to finally get here.
CFB world reacts to Michigan fan’s shocking serial killer shirt
The Michigan Wolverines were the No. 2 team in the country entering the 2022 Fiesta Bowl against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs, but the blood rivalry with the Ohio State Buckeyes is still on the mind of at least one fan in blue. During Michigan’s disastrous first half, in which the Wolverines trailed 21-3 Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Michigan fan’s shocking serial killer shirt appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day And Kirby Smart Discuss Expectations, Recruiting Battles, Mutual Respect At Final Peach Bowl Press Conference
The Buckeyes and Bulldogs are on the eve of an opportunity to earn a berth in the national championship game. Before Ohio State and Georgia kick off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 8 p.m. Saturday, the head coaches of both programs held one final Peach Bowl press conference at the Westin Peachtree Plaza in downtown Atlanta Friday. Ryan Day and Kirby Smart issued updates on their programs, addressed what they expect from the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup and discussed their final thoughts on the contest.
Eleven Warriors
Prognosticating:
The Buckeyes don't have to be the only winner this weekend. Ohio State will be the underdog when they face Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, and with the matchup in Atlanta, the No. 4 Buckeyes will need to have their best game of the season to take down their opponent in its own backyard.
Ohio State Fans Expected to Overwhelm Georgia for Peach Bowl
With the Peach Bowl taking place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium — less than a two-hour drive from the University of Georgia’s Athens campus — the Bulldogs would seem to have a home-field advantage when they take on Ohio State in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal.
Eleven Warriors
Well-Balanced Georgia Offense Presents “Huge Challenge” For the Buckeyes, But Jim Knowles Says It's “One Our Guys Have Worked For All Year”
Frankly, Ohio State has not faced a high volume of elite offenses in 2022. To put a number on it, only three of the Buckeyes’ first 12 opponents – Michigan, Penn State and Maryland – rank among the nation’s top 50 in terms of total yards per game. And none of them rank higher than 27th.
Eleven Warriors
Freshman Running Back Dallan Hayden Makes First Career Start in College Football Playoff Semifinal
Miyan Williams didn't appear on Ohio State's list of unavailable players before the Peach Bowl, but he didn't get the start at running back. That distinction went to true freshman rusher Dallan Hayden, who makes the first start of his career in the biggest game of the season for the Buckeyes.
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Paul Finebaum: Georgia Bulldogs on Precipice of a "Remarkable Achievement"
ATLANTA - Only a day away from the College Football Playoff Semifinals, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said the Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart were on the precipice of a remarkable achievement. The No. 1 Bulldogs take on Ryan Day’s Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday night at the Peach Bowl. The...
