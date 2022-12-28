Read full article on original website
Officers Called to Several Disturbances in Attala
1:25 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call from a resident of Attala Rd 5003 who stated that someone was outside their home in a vehicle honking the horn, then started beating on the door of the residence. 2:33 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to remove...
Not Crying Over Spilled Milk in Leake
4:35 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Utah Road, near the Scott County line, for a milk tanker truck that had flipped onto its side. No one was injured and no milk was spilled. 7:52 a.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to cows out in the roadway...
Updated: Wednesday Afternoon Accident and Disturbance in Kosciusko
On Wednesday, Dec. 28th at 1:54 p.m., there was a report of a two-car accident with no injuries at the intersection of North and Peachtree streets. At 6:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Attala Road 3122 for a domestic disturbance. At 7:46 p.m., officers were requested to...
One person wounded in Starkville shooting
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the shooting happened near Reed Road and Orchard Lane. One person was wounded. Police expect to make multiple arrests. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information...
Burglary, DUIs, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake Arrests
SAMUEL BROOKS, 66, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $0. RUBIN L CALBERT, 37, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with Leo, CPD. Bond$0, $0. ANTHONY A CALLAHAN, 40, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0....
Armed Robbery, Petit Larceny, and a Host of DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
SURGIO CALLOWAY, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. HANNA MARIE EAKES, 18, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, Careless Driving, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400, $60, $800, $1,000. ALISHA FRAZIER, 33, of Louisville, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of...
Two bodies found inside Mississippi house destroyed by fire
The bodies of two people were found inside a Mississippi house that was destroyed by fire Monday. The two bodies were discovered after fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire on Oswald Road in the Pearl River community in Neshoba County. WLBT reports that information provided by the...
Starkville police arrest two people in connection to shooting case
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made two arrests in connection with a shooting, and more are expected. 22-year-old Jaleen Young of Columbus and 16-year-old Ladarius Jordan of Starkville were taken into custody today. Young is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling. He was arrested in...
Deputies bust woman with meth, pills
A Philadelphia woman was arrested and charged with felony drug possession following a traffic stop near House last week, the authorities said. The woman, Lynda Lenette Jones, 49, 11321 Road 520, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Jones was out on a...
Canton police searching for home invasion killer
CANTON — Police here are looking for leads following a fatal shooting reported last week during a home invasion on North West Street, the authorities said. “This is an ongoing investigation and we have no leads or motives at this time,” Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said. Brown...
Two Lives Lost in Neshoba County House Fire on Choctaw Indians Tribal Lands
On December 26, a house fire with fatalities occurred in the Pearl River Community in Neshoba County on Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal lands. Information provided by the Tribe’s Department of Public Safety shows that the fire started at around 1:30 am on Oswald Road. Choctaw Fire Department responded and, upon arrival on scene, found the home fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was extinguished, two bodies were found inside the dwelling. Identification of these individuals will not be disclosed at this time. Authorities in Choctaw continue to investigate, and no other information will be released at this time.
Police: Decatur mom chases man to nearby store after kids report him breaking into their home
A mother and her children were not only able to thwart a home burglary but chase the suspect to a nearby store for police to arrest him. Court records show Morgan County Central Dispatch received a call from a child about 11 a.m. Wednesday. The child said there was a white man inside their home on Sixth Avenue, and he had been rummaging through boxes there.
MSDH: Third COVID Death in Attala This Month
The State Health Department, for the third time this month, is reporting a COVID-19 death in Attala County. That makes 123 since the pandemic began. Leake County has had 125 and Neshoba County 247, including one death reported this month. Since Dec. 12, there’ve been a total of 122 new COVID cases in the three counties.
7 killed in crashes across Mississippi over Christmas holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven people were killed in crashes during the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period, which ran from Friday, December 23, through Monday, December 26. The deadly crashes occurred in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clarke, Marion and Pearl River Counties. The fatal crash in...
Christmas Day Accident Claims the Life of Attala County Man
Around 3:15 pm on Sunday, December 25th, MS Highway Patrol along with Attala Deputies, Attala Central Fire Department, and EMS responded to a one car motor vehicle accident on Highway 35 South near Niles/Pumping Station Rd. Attala County Resident, 23-year-old John Austin Gwantley was pronounced dead at the scene. Another individual was airlifted from Baptist Attala. The accident is currently under investigation by MHP.
30 Felony Indictments in Neshoba County
MASON COLE ANTHONY, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment X 3, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $5,000, $5,000. JONIE D BELL, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. ANGELA KAY BOSWELL, 53, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000. THOMAS JAMES BOSWELL, 55, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO....
Tobacco Store Robbed Tuesday Night in Carthage
At approximately 10:30 pm on Tuesday, December 28th Carthage Police responded to a burglar alarm at Smokes Vape & Tobacco Warehouse on Hwy 16 West. When officers arrived, they discovered that a window in the door was broken. The robber(s) most likely used a rock to break the glass and stole merchandise from the store.
Winona man killed on Christmas in Carroll County
CARROLLTON, Miss. (WTVA) — A man from Winona died in a Christmas shooting in Carroll County. Sheriff Clint Walker says deputies found Sammie Louis Bryant with a gunshot wound to the head before 5 p.m. on County Road 65 west of Winona. Bryant died at the University of Mississippi...
Another Stolen Car in Leake County and More
On Monday at 7:58 a.m., officers were requested to a residence on Highway 487 east for a report of a stolen vehicle. At 12:28 p.m., officers were requested to a residence on Hudson Road for a person causing a disturbance. At 7:37 p.m., there was a report of shots fired...
