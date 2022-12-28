Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kicks96news.com
Armed Robbery, Petit Larceny, and a Host of DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
SURGIO CALLOWAY, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. HANNA MARIE EAKES, 18, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, Careless Driving, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400, $60, $800, $1,000. ALISHA FRAZIER, 33, of Louisville, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of...
Dollar General clerk shot during armed robbery in Hinds County
HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A store clerk is in critical condition after being shot during an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Hinds County on Thursday, December 29. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. at the Dollar General store on Highway 49 in Pocahontas. A man disguised as […]
WAPT
Clinton shoplifting suspect arrested following police pursuit
CLINTON, Miss. — Clinton police have arrested a man accused of shoplifting from Home Depot and then leading police on a pursuit. According to police, Paul Hudson Jr., 62, of Jackson, was arrested Friday afternoon after leading officers on a chase onto I-20 east. Police said the chase ended...
breezynews.com
Officers Called to Several Disturbances in Attala
1:25 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call from a resident of Attala Rd 5003 who stated that someone was outside their home in a vehicle honking the horn, then started beating on the door of the residence. 2:33 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to remove...
wtva.com
One person wounded in Starkville shooting
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the shooting happened near Reed Road and Orchard Lane. One person was wounded. Police expect to make multiple arrests. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information...
wcbi.com
Starkville police arrest two people in connection to shooting case
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made two arrests in connection with a shooting, and more are expected. 22-year-old Jaleen Young of Columbus and 16-year-old Ladarius Jordan of Starkville were taken into custody today. Young is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling. He was arrested in...
breezynews.com
Updated: Wednesday Afternoon Accident and Disturbance in Kosciusko
On Wednesday, Dec. 28th at 1:54 p.m., there was a report of a two-car accident with no injuries at the intersection of North and Peachtree streets. At 6:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Attala Road 3122 for a domestic disturbance. At 7:46 p.m., officers were requested to...
WAPT
Black Lives Matter groups call for justice in deaths of two men
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. — A group of protestors gathered in Smith County Saturday afternoon to call for justice. They blame law enforcement for the deaths of two men. Demonstrators held signs and chanted "no justice, no peace" while marching in the streets of Taylorsville. This comes after the deaths...
darkhorsepressnow.com
16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Thursday shooting in Pearl
Pearl Police have arrested a 16-year-old male from Clinton and charged him with two counts of attempted murder and one count of drive-by shooting in what is believed to be a drug-related shooting Thursday. Pearl Investigators, along with Pearl Special Operations and the Clinton Police Department served a warrant for...
Mississippi police chase down two armed carjacking suspects
Mississippi police chased down armed carjacking suspects and arrested one teen and a juvenile Wednesday night. At approximately 7:06 p.m., Capitol Police responded to an armed carjacking that occurred on Gillespie Street in the Belhaven area. At approximately 7:14 p.m., Capitol Police officers and Hinds County Sheriff deputies spotted the...
WLBT
Coroner on scene of fatal vehicle crash in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner is on the scene of a vehicle crash that left one person dead Friday. It happened on Clinton Boulevard near Flag Chapel Road and Carolyn Avenue in Jackson. The crash appears to be a head-on collision between a Ford Escape and a Sedan.
kicks96news.com
Not Crying Over Spilled Milk in Leake
4:35 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Utah Road, near the Scott County line, for a milk tanker truck that had flipped onto its side. No one was injured and no milk was spilled. 7:52 a.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to cows out in the roadway...
breezynews.com
Multiple Disturbances in Attala
9:25 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting that there was a juvenile throwing rocks at vehicles on College St. 5:44 p.m. – Central Fire and Zama Fire were dispatched to a small grass fire in front of a residence on Highway 19 south. It was determined to be a controlled burn.
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies bust woman with meth, pills
A Philadelphia woman was arrested and charged with felony drug possession following a traffic stop near House last week, the authorities said. The woman, Lynda Lenette Jones, 49, 11321 Road 520, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Jones was out on a...
Madison County Journal
Canton police searching for home invasion killer
CANTON — Police here are looking for leads following a fatal shooting reported last week during a home invasion on North West Street, the authorities said. “This is an ongoing investigation and we have no leads or motives at this time,” Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said. Brown...
kicks96news.com
Tobacco Store Robbed Tuesday Night in Carthage
At approximately 10:30 pm on Tuesday, December 28th Carthage Police responded to a burglar alarm at Smokes Vape & Tobacco Warehouse on Hwy 16 West. When officers arrived, they discovered that a window in the door was broken. The robber(s) most likely used a rock to break the glass and stole merchandise from the store.
Teen airlifted after being shot twice in Pearl
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A 17-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after being shot twice in Pearl on Thursday, December 29. Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said the teen was shot twice in his abdomen around 3:30 p.m. on South Sweet Home Church Road. He said when officers arrived, the victim was alert […]
WLBT
Victims shot after tracking down their stolen car, JPD says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police say victims who tracked down their car were shot once they found it. On Monday, authorities say the owner of a Chrysler 300 was able to use a tracking device to track their vehicle to 400 Mason Boulevard. The victim fell in behind the...
breezynews.com
AAA: Gas Prices Creeping Higher in MS
After six straight weeks of falling prices, it’s getting a little more expensive to fill up your car across Mississippi. AAA says the average price for gas statewide has climbed more than seven cents in the past week, now at just under $2.79. Locally, the auto club says gas is averaging more than $2.78 in Neshoba County, while Leake County is above $2.81 and Attala County is close to $2.83.
KXII.com
Inmate escapes from Mississippi jail after escaping from Choctaw County Jail
(KXII) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said two escapees, Tyler Payne and Traverro McElroy, were missing when jail officials performed a headcount on Christmas morning. Witnesses said they saw one of the inmates push a van into Fork Lake off Texas Highway 154 and then got into a silver or white Toyota or Honda.
Comments / 0