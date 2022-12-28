After six straight weeks of falling prices, it’s getting a little more expensive to fill up your car across Mississippi. AAA says the average price for gas statewide has climbed more than seven cents in the past week, now at just under $2.79. Locally, the auto club says gas is averaging more than $2.78 in Neshoba County, while Leake County is above $2.81 and Attala County is close to $2.83.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO