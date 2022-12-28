Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 15:12:00 Expires: 2023-01-04 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL BE ALLOWED TO EXPIRE AT 6 PM CHST THIS EVENING HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. Indo-Pacific Man-o-War. * WHERE...Along east facing reefs for the High Rip Current Risks. For the Beach Hazard Statement, all beaches and surf zones. * WHEN...For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Contact with Indo-Pacific Man-o- War, alive or dead, can cause extreme pain and may be fatal in some cases. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A high rip current risk will be along east facing reefs of the Marianas through Wednesday afternoon. Beach Hazard Statement for Man-o-War will be allowed to expire, as there have not been any recent reports or sightings along any beaches and/or within surf zones of the Marianas. Elevated winds are expected to persist in the region the next several days, so more Man-o-war sightings may be possible. If so, a beach hazards statement may be re-issued if warranted.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 15:12:00 Expires: 2023-01-01 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Guam BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL BE ALLOWED TO EXPIRE AT 6 PM CHST THIS EVENING HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. Indo-Pacific Man-o-War. * WHERE...Along east facing reefs for the High Rip Current Risks. For the Beach Hazard Statement, all beaches and surf zones. * WHEN...For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Contact with Indo-Pacific Man-o- War, alive or dead, can cause extreme pain and may be fatal in some cases. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A high rip current risk will be along east facing reefs of the Marianas through Wednesday afternoon. Beach Hazard Statement for Man-o-War will be allowed to expire, as there have not been any recent reports or sightings along any beaches and/or within surf zones of the Marianas. Elevated winds are expected to persist in the region the next several days, so more Man-o-war sightings may be possible. If so, a beach hazards statement may be re-issued if warranted.
Flood Warning issued for San Mateo by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Mateo FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 1 PM PST this afternoon for a portion of northern California, including the following county, San Mateo. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM PST Saturday for portions of central California, northern California and western California.
Flood Advisory issued for Monterey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 08:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Monterey FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Monterey and San Benito. * WHEN...Until 630 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1233 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Salinas, Hollister, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Jamesburg, Arroyo Seco, Tassajara Hot Springs, Big Sur Village, Lucia, Gorda, Soledad, Gonzales, Carmel-By-The-Sea, Carmel Valley Village, Sycamore Flat, Cachagua Near The Los Padres Dam, Chualar, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park and Esalen Institute. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bear River Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 13:55:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by visiting 511.idaho.gov. Target Area: Bear River Range WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches below 6500 feet MSL and 12 to 18 inches above 6500 feet. * WHERE...Bear River Range including but not limited to Emigration Summit. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Cameron Island, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 00:33:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-01 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Cameron Island; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Kenedy Island; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Willacy Island AREAS OF FOG SOME DENSE THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING Areas of fog, some dense, will develop across eastern sections of the County Warning Area through mid Sunday morning. Satellite imagery and web cameras verify visibility reductions. Visibility may drop to a 1/4 mile for some areas at times. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly, especially near fields, in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.
Wind Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 22:10:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
High Wind Warning issued for San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 22:10:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside around trees and branches. Target Area: San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands; Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees.
High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-02 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 6 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet with local sets to 9 feet in San Diego County and 5 to 7 feet with local sets to 8 feet in Orange County. * WHERE...San Diego and Orange County beaches. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 6 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
High Surf Advisory issued for Kohala, Kona by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 16:19:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Kohala; Kona HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .The current west-northwest swell (300-320 degrees) has peaked but will continue to maintain advisory level surf for exposed north and west shores through Saturday afternoon as the swell slowly subsides. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY * WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet, subsiding to 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...West facing shores of the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 17:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-01 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union PATCHY DENSE FOG OVERNIGHT Areas of fog still linger across parts of the region with visibilities down to a few miles. There are localized patches of dense fog as well where visibilities are down to a half mile or less. These areas of fog with patchy dense fog are expected to continue before 300 AM. Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities and drive with extra caution when encountering this fog. Use low beam headlights and allow for extra spacing between vehicles.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal York, Interior York by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 00:35:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-01 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal York; Interior York DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal York and Interior York Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 20:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-01 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London; Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London PATCHY DENSE FOG OVERNIGHT Areas of fog still linger across parts of the region with visibilities down to a few miles. There are localized patches of dense fog as well where visibilities are down to a half mile or less. These areas of fog with patchy dense fog are expected to continue before 300 AM. Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities and drive with extra caution when encountering this fog. Use low beam headlights and allow for extra spacing between vehicles.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 22:43:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Hillsborough by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Pasco; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Pasco; Pinellas; Polk; Sumter DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of west central Florida. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Buena Vista, West Side Mountains South of 198 by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 21:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buena Vista; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side Mountains north of 198 WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING Wind Advisory will expire at 10 PM as the winds have decreased.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bulloch, Candler, Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 01:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-01 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...All of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Yakima Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 21:44:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Yakima Valley FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...Yakima Valley. * WHEN...Until noon PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Catahoula, Concordia by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 23:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-01 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana and southern and southeastern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 22:10:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Lake Casitas; Los Angeles County Beaches; Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Malibu Coast; Ojai Valley; Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys; Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest California. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
