ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KHBS

Sebastian, Crawford County communities impacted by boil orders

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — It's been a week since the single-digit cold caused pipes to freeze, and some communities have not had their water restored. Parts of Sebastian and Crawford counties are still dealing with water interruptions. "We had, you know, freeze-ups and meters and they've been bursting and...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Washington County rehires doctor who is subject of federal lawsuit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dr. Robert Karas will continue to provide medical care at the Washington County Detention Center, the Washington County Quorum Court decided on Thursday. Four inmates filed a federal lawsuit against Karas, the detention center, and the sheriff, saying they were unknowingly prescribed an anti-parasitic drug to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Tontitown mayor complains about landfill trash blowing into city

TONTITOWN, Ark. — The wind has been blowing trash from a landfill into people's yards in Tontitown, Mayor Angela Russell said. "Waste Management should be held accountable for these unsightly and unsanitary conditions," Russell wrote in a statement. "The City of Tontitown has been in contact with Waste Management, ADEQ and state representatives with the concerns."
TONTITOWN, AR
KHBS

Centerton mayor says police will ensure a safe New Year's Eve

CENTERTON, Ark. — With many cities in Northwest Arkansas prohibiting fireworks for New Year's Eve, the city of Centerton will be allowing them, and Mayor Bill Edwards urged residents to safely have fun. "Make sure that you don't dispose [fireworks] until they're cooled off. You know, we've seen a...
CENTERTON, AR
KHBS

Suspect arrested in connection with Rogers gas station shooting

ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers police arrested 28-year-old Cory Thompson in connection with a Friday night shooting at a Casey's gas station on N 2nd Street. According to a probable cause affidavit, employees at the gas station reported hearing gunshots at around 6:30 p.m. Friday night. The report said surveillance...
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Top Arkansas Razorback headlines from 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Hogs started and ended the year by winning bowl games, and did a lot in between. Here are the top Arkansas Razorbacks stories from each month of 2022. 1. JAN. - Hogs Win Outback Bowl. 🐗 WOO PIG SOOIE! 🏈 The Razorbacks were the 2022...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy