KHBS
Sebastian, Crawford County communities impacted by boil orders
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — It's been a week since the single-digit cold caused pipes to freeze, and some communities have not had their water restored. Parts of Sebastian and Crawford counties are still dealing with water interruptions. "We had, you know, freeze-ups and meters and they've been bursting and...
KHBS
Centerton, Pea Ridge to allow personal New Year's Eve fireworks, other major cities won't
CENTERTON, Ark. — Centerton and Pea Ridge are the only major cities in Northwest Arkansas or the River Valley that will allow personal fireworks at New Year's Eve celebrations. People in Centerton can use fireworks from 8 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, Dec. 31. They can continue to use...
KHBS
ASP: West Fork, Arkansas man dies after fight with police officer who used taser
WEST FORK, Ark. — A West Fork man died after a fight with a police officer who used a taser, according to a news release sent by the Arkansas State Police. A West Fork police officer pulled over Michael J. Hanna, 49, at about 4:15 p.m. on Highway 71.
KHBS
Washington County rehires doctor who is subject of federal lawsuit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dr. Robert Karas will continue to provide medical care at the Washington County Detention Center, the Washington County Quorum Court decided on Thursday. Four inmates filed a federal lawsuit against Karas, the detention center, and the sheriff, saying they were unknowingly prescribed an anti-parasitic drug to...
KHBS
Tontitown mayor complains about landfill trash blowing into city
TONTITOWN, Ark. — The wind has been blowing trash from a landfill into people's yards in Tontitown, Mayor Angela Russell said. "Waste Management should be held accountable for these unsightly and unsanitary conditions," Russell wrote in a statement. "The City of Tontitown has been in contact with Waste Management, ADEQ and state representatives with the concerns."
KHBS
Centerton mayor says police will ensure a safe New Year's Eve
CENTERTON, Ark. — With many cities in Northwest Arkansas prohibiting fireworks for New Year's Eve, the city of Centerton will be allowing them, and Mayor Bill Edwards urged residents to safely have fun. "Make sure that you don't dispose [fireworks] until they're cooled off. You know, we've seen a...
KHBS
Suspect arrested in connection with Rogers gas station shooting
ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers police arrested 28-year-old Cory Thompson in connection with a Friday night shooting at a Casey's gas station on N 2nd Street. According to a probable cause affidavit, employees at the gas station reported hearing gunshots at around 6:30 p.m. Friday night. The report said surveillance...
KHBS
Tax tips to make the most of your deductions before the end of 2022
Time is running out to get deductions for your 2022 taxes. Travis Riggs, the owner of Riggs & Associates CPA Firm in Bentonville, said Arkansans miss out on hundreds, if not thousands of dollars of deductions every year. "If you consider just an average wage earner that gets a W-2...
KHBS
Top Arkansas Razorback headlines from 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Hogs started and ended the year by winning bowl games, and did a lot in between. Here are the top Arkansas Razorbacks stories from each month of 2022. 1. JAN. - Hogs Win Outback Bowl. 🐗 WOO PIG SOOIE! 🏈 The Razorbacks were the 2022...
