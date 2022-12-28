National Grid reimbursement for customers experiencing loss of power for 72 hours or more and food or medicine spoilage

Read full article on original website
stopthebullshit
3d ago
Here’s a question, if the streets were NOT Plowed because the state and cities could not get their own trucks out how do you expect the electric companies to take responsibility
Kathy Hochul won't leave low-income homeowners alone: See if you are eligible for funding program worth $539 million
You can contact as soon as possible. Homelessness and lack of money are two of the core problems in New York. According to a report, nearly 3,000 people live unsheltered in the subways and many of them can be found having a lack of food, clothing, and other resources.
Kathy Hochul won't let you sleep hungry: Over $230 million available for NY households to buy food
People looking for financial assistance should act immediately. In some parts of the world, hunger is not an emergency but in others, it is something that causes so many problems for people.
mylittlefalls.com
DEC Announces Adoption of Advanced Clean Cars II Rule for New Passenger Cars and Light-Duty Truck Sales
All New Cars, Pickup Trucks, and SUVs Sold In New York To Be Zero-Emission by 2035. Requirements are Crucial to Help Implement Newly Finalized Climate Act Scoping Plan, Further Electrify Transportation Sector, and Improve Health of Communities. New York State Department of Environmental Conversation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced today...
PIN Numbers At Risk In New York State
The holidays can be a very stressful time for people. The rush to get things done the spending and the bills that are looming can really make someone uneasy. But the unfortunate part about it all is there are some who take advantage of others at this stressful time. If...
Reimbursements available for spoiled food and medications during blizzard
You may be eligible for reimbursement on food or prescription medications that spoiled due to extended outages during the blizzard.
Times Up: NY Gas Tax Suspension To Expire
As New Year approaches, people everywhere become excited with the thoughts and potential of what is to come for themselves in the new year. numerous new opportunities present themselves for a chance aat bettering oneself and new challenges arise that will test ones fortitude. One challenge that looks like it could impact many people or at least people in New York state is the New York State Gas Tax.
localsyr.com
Remaining McDonald’s along New York State Thruway closing
NEW YORK STATE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced on December 21 that there will be upcoming changes that will impact 11 service area along the New York State Thruway. These changes will begin January 1, 2023. Although changes are being made to 11 more...
chautauquatoday.com
AG James Announces $2.1 Million Settlement with WNY Doctor Over Illegal Billing Practices
A doctor who runs multiple medical practices in Western New York, including Chautauqua County, will be paying more than $2.1 million as part of a recent civil settlement that resolves an investigation into illegal Medicaid billing practices for vein treatments. The investigation, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, found that Dr. David DiMarco submitted more than 1,000 claims for procedures to Medicaid between March 2015 and October 2021 without sufficient documentation to show what procedures were actually performed or why the procedures were medically necessary, resulting in overpayment of Medicaid reimbursement. As a result of the settlement, DiMarco will pay $2,139,037 to Medicaid and will also withdraw from the New York State Medicaid program. Dr. DiMarco owns D.B. DiMarco and DiMarco Vein Centers, medical practices with several locations in Western New York, including Lakewood, Olean and Ellicottville.
Gotham Gazette
A New Year’s Resolution for New York: Cut Down on Alcohol-Fueled Problems with Mandatory Server Training
These days, safety is at the forefront of the consciousness of most New Yorkers. With New Year's Eve just around the corner – and the binge drinking that comes with it – alcohol-fueled accidents, crashes, injuries, and crime are an unfortunate inevitability. The bars and liquor stores that...
localsyr.com
New York State gas tax holiday ending this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The average price per gallon of gas in New York State is $3.40, but as we ring in the new year, that could change. A multi-county cap on gas tax has already expired in our area, including Onondaga, Oswego, and Oneida counties which put caps on their gas tax. They were only collecting taxes for up to three dollars per gallon, adding up to about 12 cents a gallon in savings.
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snow
2022 is a year to be quickly forgotten by Americans, with the strongest snowstorm in decades. It caused lots of problems and damage in every field and most of all plenty of victims.
You Might Get Knock On Your Door From National Guard If You Live In WNY
If you live in Western New York, you may get a knock on your door from the National Guard. Yesterday, December 29, 2022, the National Guard was going door to door doing wellness checks on people who lost power during the blizzard. Quite a few people died from having no heat or electricity during the storm, so the troops are checking to make sure residents are ok, but also to see if there might be any more fatalities. As of yesterday evening, all customers who lost power should have been restored, according to a tweet from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
Phone Arena
New York passes the Digital Fair Repair Act; amendments added to the bill reduce its impact
New York Governor Kathy Hochul affixed her signature to the Digital Fair Repair Act and while other states have passed Right to Repair bills, none are as all-encompassing as New York's legislation. As noted by The Verge, the bill gives consumers and independent repair shops the ability to obtain from manufacturers manuals, diagrams, and parts necessary to fix a device. The manufacturers covered by the law have to do business inside the state of New York.
Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?
As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
Gotham Gazette
Fossil Fuel Front-Group Seeks to Halt New York’s Climate Progress
It’s beyond dispute that the fossil fuel industry has perpetrated a multi-decade misinformation campaign that has led some policymakers, the media, and much of public opinion down a rabbit hole of climate denial. Now they’ve got their sights on New York State’s climate legislation and initiatives. The...
WKTV
Gas, oil, and propane furnaces to be phased out in NY
New York’s Climate Action Council approved plans to phase out gas, propane, and oil burning furnaces. The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, signed into law in 2019, authorized the Climate Action Council to come up with a plan to reduce gas emissions. Under this plan the gas, oil, and propane furnaces would be replaced with energy efficient electric heat pumps.
Public Service Commission announces expanded probe into billing errors for NYSEG customers
It comes after the NYPSC declared earlier this month it's also investigating Central Hudson's billing practices.
Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals
The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
A Flooding Disaster Coming For New York State?
The snow has stopped and the winds are not gusting in Western New York. As dump trucks and loaders fill the streets of the Buffalo area, a new problem may be just around the corner. The spat between the Mayor of Buffalo and the Erie County Executive has shown the...
3 Surprising New York Liquor Laws That Baffle Out-of-Towners
The holiday season is in full swing, and for many New Yorkers that means one thing: it's time to stock up on booze. Here's the problem, though; there are some absolutely ridiculous laws in the state if you want to buy the hard stuff. For locals, many of these regulations...
