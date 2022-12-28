Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo honours 'eternal King Pele' as Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe also pay respects
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe post tributes to Pele.
Cristiano Ronaldo Has an Impressive Net Worth
Between his sponsorship deals and personal line of clothing and products, Cristiano Ronaldo, the forward and captain of the Portuguese national soccer team, has done well for himself. Throughout his career, he has amassed no shortage of success – whether that means records broken or trophies collected (even though he has yet to win the World Cup).
Kylian Mbappe responds to Emiliano Martinez's public mocking
Kylian Mbappe says he will not waste time responding to Emiliano Martinez's public mocking of him following the World Cup.
Georgina Rodriguez’s Net Worth: How Much Does Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Make to Gift Him With a Rolls Royce?
The gorgeous Georgina Rodriguez is famed soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend and the mother of two of his five children. Although the former Real Madrid player is worth a seriously stunning amount — more on that in a moment — Georgina has certainly managed to amass a small fortune over the past several years.
Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on two-year deal
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has officially signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.The 37-year-old was a free agent after he was released from his Old Trafford contract in November and has signed a two-and-a-half year deal reportedly worth $75m per season. Ronaldo left Manchester United after giving a series of interviews criticising the club, where he had lost his place in the team under Erik ten Hag.Al Nassr, who are nine-time winners of the Saudi Pro League, announced the deal as “history in the making”. Ronaldo said: “I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and...
game-news24.com
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?
When FIFA declared Pele and Diego Maradona jointly the players of the 20th century, and effectively the best of all time, they side-stepped but did not resolve a heated debate that has grown more complicated as Lionel Messi has dominated the 21st century. AFP Sport looks at who is the best between the magical Brazilian, the controversial Maradona, who passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, and a second Argentine, the twinkling Messi who is still playing: Triple crown v single titles -- Pele played in four World Cups, winning three times, a record not yet beaten and giving him one more than Maradona and Messi combined.
Pelé’s Net Worth Included $120k Just to Tie His Shoes—Here’s How Much He Made Before He Died
He’s regarded as the greatest footballer of all time and, at his peak was the highest-paid athlete in the world. Even after his retirement, Pelé’s net worth included millions of dollars in endorsements (including a huge paycheck to tie his shoes, more on that later) at the time of his death, age 82 after a short battle with colon cancer. Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento on October 23, 1940, in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil, he earned the nickname Pelé after mispronouncing Bilé, a goalkeeper who played for Vasco de Gama during his childhood. Growing up, his family was so poor...
Late Brazilian Soccer Star Pele Left Behind a Massive Fortune: Net Worth Details
Brazilian soccer star and 3-time World Cup champion, Pelé (real name: Edson Arantes do Nascimento), died after a battle with cancer on December 29, 2022. The late athlete earned an impressive net worth in his 82 years. “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed...
Jose Mourinho named his all-time XI of players he has managed and it included Ronaldo and Ozil… but NO Man Utd stars
JOSE MOURINHO revealed his all-time XI of players he has managed - but it had NO Manchester United stars selected. The Special One was appointed as United boss in May 2016, but despite winning the Europa League and Carabao Cup in his first season, fans never really took to him.
The clips that shows why Pele was football's greatest of all time after his death aged 82
The world is mourning an icon after Pele's death aged 82, but also celebrating a remarkable life of man blessed with talent like no other. Here are clips that show why he was the best ever.
Who Else Plays For Al Nassr? You May Know Some Of Cristiano Ronaldo's New Teammates
Ronaldo will undoubtedly be the biggest name ever to play for Al Nassr, but there are already some familiar faces on the club's current roster.
Cristiano Ronaldo completes move to Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.A post on Al Nassr’s official Instagram account, which also appeared on Ronaldo’s, showed the 37-year-old Portuguese posing with the club’s shirt.And an accompanying message said: “This is more than history in the making.History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022“This is a signing...
Pelé’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé will never be forgotten for his contributions to the sport. Here's what his net worth was when he died in 2022.
Kylian Mbappé is the fifth highest-paid soccer player on the planet. Here's his net worth and how he makes and spends his millions.
Mbappé, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and France, took home $43 million between May 2021 and May 2022, according to Forbes.
Erik ten Hag bemoans Man Utd’s lack of ‘quality’ squad players and admits he could be forced into January transfer deals
ERIK TEN HAG has hinted that he could dip into the transfer market during the January window. It comes as the Dutchman bemoaned the lack of "quality" depth at Manchester United. Ten Hag's side are in action against Wolves on Saturday, fresh off the back of a convincing 3-0 win...
How Man Utd plotted sensational Pele transfer but Brazil icon stayed loyal to his beloved Santos during playing days
PELE turned down the opportunity to play for Manchester United during his glory years because he was loyal to Santos. The legendary striker, who sadly died on Thursday aged 82, spent almost his entire career with the Brazilian giants. But his incredible performances in his homeland as well, as in...
Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, soccer stars and clubs pay tribute to legendary Brazilian soccer star Pelé
Transcendent Brazilian soccer superstar Pelé died Thursday. He was 82. It's impossible to overstate the impact Pelé had on the game all over the world. His ability, success and joy on the pitch inspired an entire generation of soccer superstars. Even his opponents seemed to love Pelé.
Neymar leads world of football’s tributes to Brazil great Pele
The world of football paid tribute to Brazil great Pele following his death at the age of 82.Here are some of the tributes paid to the player considered by many to be the greatest of all time.Neymar – who equalled Pele’s record of 77 goals for Brazil at the World Cup – said his predecessor in the national team’s number 10 shirt “turned football into art, into entertainment” and “gave a voice to the poor, to black people.” View this post on Instagram ...
Cristiano Ronaldo, Barack Obama and Usain Bolt Remember Soccer Icon and “Sporting Legend” Pelé
Cristiano Ronaldo, Usain Bolt and Barack Obama are among the friends, fellow athletes and notable figures remembering Pelé, the Brazilian soccer legend who died Thursday at the age of 82. His agent told the Associated Press that the three-time World Cup winner, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died after he was hospitalized for the past month. In September 2021, he was diagnosed with colon cancer. More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Anya Taylor-Joy and Costume Designer Amy Wescott Nailed the Lingerie Look in 'The Menu'Ruggero Deodato, Director of the Notorious Horror Film 'Cannibal Holocaust,' Dies at 83Pelé, Charismatic Master of the "Beautiful Game," Dies...
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
