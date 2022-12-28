Read full article on original website
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Volunteer tutors, part-time instructors and substitute instructors to help persons learn to read, write or spell, learn math, receive high school diploma through G.E.D. program, or learn to read and write English. 494-1964. Connections Area Agency on Aging, needs volunteer drivers...
From the Archives: Thousands celebrate dawn of 1923
Goodbye to the Old Year: The coming of the new year was celebrated at various establishments, including the Y.M.C.A. auditorium, Beethoven Club at the Odd Fellow’s Hall, and churches in the area. Celebrations will continue this evening. January Term of Court: Yesterday was the last day for filing new...
Wrap artist: Dakota Dunes woman sells bags made from food packaging
SIOUX CITY -- The old adage "One man's trash is another man's treasure" certainly applies to Chris Wilson's zippered bag business. The Dakota Dunes woman takes candy wrappers and even the labels from plastic soda bottles and transforms them into trendy zippered purses in which to store makeup or coins. She also makes wine bottle totes and crossbody bags for cellphones.
Patricia 'Patty' (Haupert) McGuire
Patricia "Patty" (Haupert) McGuire of Sioux City and formerly of Spirit Lake, Iowa, will celebrate her 80th birthday on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Cards may be sent to 2724 Oleander Ct., Sioux City, IA 51106. Patricia Haupert was born on Jan. 11, 1943. She grew up on the family farm near...
Audrey Huffman
Audrey Huffman of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday on Thursday with family. Cards may be sent to 2317 So. Clinton St., Sioux City, IA 51106. Audrey was born on Jan. 5, 1933. She married Keith Huffman on March 29, 1953, in Hutchinson, Kan. Her children are Brad of Hampton, Iowa; and Alisa of Dakota City. Audrey has five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
LETTER: When will Sioux City leaders address homelessness?
When I was a child I grew up on 16th and Court streets. In those days kids ruled the neighborhoods, nobody tried to hurt or bother us... and homelessness was not a common sight. Last summer I thought we had hit our low when I spied not one but three...
Tony's Pizza in Sioux City set to close on Sunday
SIOUX CITY — A longtime Sioux City pizzeria will be closing its doors for the last time on Sunday. Citing the pandemic, increasing costs of ingredients and a change in ownership, Tony's Pizza, 1917 Pierce St., announced its closure on the restaurant's Facebook page. "We want to thank everyone...
The Sioux City Journal's Top 10 Stories of 2022, Nos. 2 through 10
Tyson Foods in October made the surprise announcement that it would shutter its Dakota Dunes offices, costing metro Sioux City about 500 white-collar jobs. Employees were able, at their discretion, to move with their jobs to Tyson's world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas, and relocation assistance was made available. Those who chose to stay put were eligible for severance packages.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
South Sioux City women's wrestling team wins Winnebago invitational
WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- The South Sioux City women's wrestling team captured the team championship at the Winnebago Lady Indian Invite. The Cardinals tallied 185 points in the 30-team field. Norfolk finished second with 117.points. Other Journal circulation area teams, their places and point totals included: 15. West Point-Beemer (47); 16. Winnebago (45); 22. Wayne (28); 26. Wakefield (22).
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $450,000
New development in Morningside, featuring club house and private pond. Tucked away on a cul de sac off Singing Hills Blvd and Old Lakeport, is this new construction ranch home with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 3 car garage. Roughed in basement for a family room, 2 more bedrooms and a bathroom. Three egress windows in basement. Luxury vinyl floors in main floor living areas and bathrooms; carpet in bedrooms. Living room features a 74 inch electric fireplace. Access to the covered, maintenance free deck from dining room. Kitchen is open to living room and has an island and a 5 x 6 walk in pantry. A convenient laundry room is accessed from garage entry or master closet. Split bedroom plan. Master bedroom has tray ceiling. Master bathroom has toilet room, double vanity, and a large tile walk in shower. Second bedroom at front of home and has a walk in closet. Full bathroom completes the main floor. Gerkin vinyl windows. Passive radon. Tax abatement.
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for January 2
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Sioux City Musketeers edge Madison in rematch of Clark Cup Finals
SIOUX CITY — In a rematch of last season’s Clark Cup Final, the Sioux City Musketeers skated past the Madison Capitols 4-2 Friday night. Sioux City beat the Capitols in the best-of-five-game Clark Cup finals 3-1 in May to win their first trophy in 20 years. In Friday’s...
Sioux City police look for help in IDing burglary suspects
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying individuals who may have committed multiple burglaries in the city over the past month. The department released images of the suspects, who are wearing hoods or have their faces concealed with masks, along with...
Sioux City Musketeers NYE showdown is not a typical game
SIOUX CITY — When the Sioux City Musketeers take on longtime nemesis the Omaha Lancers, 6 p.m. Saturday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, fans will likely be partying as if it was 1985. At least that is the hope of Muskies CEO Travis Morgan, who said...
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (13) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Area high school basketball roundup: Dakota Valley boys run through Chamberlain; Wayne tourney continues
PARKSTON, S.D. -- Isaac Bruns scored 27 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead top-ranked Dakota Valley to a 90-54 victory over Chamberlain in the Parkston Classic Friday. Bruns, a South Dakota Class A Player of the Year last season, was 10-of-17 from the field, including three-of-four from beyond the three-point line. The senior guard, a University of South Dakota recruit, also had four steals and two assists.
Wayne State men beat Augustana, stay in first place in conference
WAYNE, Neb. -- Jordan Janssen scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Wayne State men to a 71-63 victory over Augustana on New Year's Eve. The Wildcats remained in first place in the NSIC South Division, improving to 6-2 in the conference and 11-3 overall. Wayne State...
