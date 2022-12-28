Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a reported pedestrian struck by vehicle on OH-28 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Crews on scene of a reported pedestrian struck by vehicle on OH-28 in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Melbourne Street in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Melbourne Street in Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on I-75S in Sharonville, two lanes are blocked
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-75S in Sharonville, two lanes are blocked. Seek an alternate route or use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This...
WLWT 5
4 people injured, including 1 firefighter in fire on Harrison Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Multiple people were injured, including one firefighter, as Cincinnati fire crews battled a blaze on Harrison Avenue in Westwood, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crews were called to a fire on the 2700 block of...
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire on Hartland Boulevard in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Hartland Boulevard and Valleycreek Drive in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Morning View on Madison Pike for reported crash with injuries
MORNING VIEW, Ky. — Crews responding to Morning View on Madison Pike for reported crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Dog attacks officers on Clough Pike in Union Township, fatally shot
CINCINNATI — Police were forced to shoot and kill a dog in Union Township after it attacked them, Saturday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Union Township police responded to the 500 block of Clough Pike for a neighbor dispute...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Elberon Avenue in Lower Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Elberon Avenue in Lower Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Colerain Township for reports of a vehicle fire on Daleview Road
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to Colerain Township for reports of a vehicle fire on Daleview Road. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, possible injuries on Ross and Montgomery in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Police are responding to a report of a crash, possible injuries, and a verbal altercation, on Ross and Montgomery in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to reports of an aggravated robbery on Tuxworth Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to reports of an aggravated robbery on Tuxworth Avenue in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of reported shots fired on Main Street in Addyston
CINCINNATI — Police on scene of reported shots fired on Main Street in Addyston. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Search for missing man with autism shifts to recovery in Clermont County
As a soaking rain fell on the final day of the year, searchers fanned out through Pierce Township as they have for the four weeks since 72-year-old Tommy Mills went missing. Jeff Shari, Chief of Cincinnati Search and Recovery, said the mission is ongoing but is shifting in scope. “Our...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Imlay Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Imlay Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
'This is a nightmare scenario': 1 dead, 1 critically injured after boat fire along Ohio River
DAYTON, Ky. — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a boat fire in a marina along the Ohio River on Friday afternoon. According to Bellevue-Dayton Fire Chief Chris Atkins, just after 11 a.m., fire crews responded to reports of a boat fire at the Manhattan Harbor marina in Dayton, Kentucky.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Chester and East Kemper roads in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Chester and East Kemper roads in Sharonville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported structure fire on Montgomery Road in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Crews responding to reported structure fire on Montgomery Road in Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Sycamore High School grad gunned down in Colerain Township
SYMMES, Ohio — Rodney Harris Jr. was known among family and friends as a fun-loving young man and the life of any party. His nickname was Duce. "Well, number two. He's the second. He was junior, so I just called him Duce," said Rodney Harris Sr. Harris Sr.'s face...
Comments / 0