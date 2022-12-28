ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
Report of a crash on I-75S in Sharonville, two lanes are blocked

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-75S in Sharonville, two lanes are blocked. Seek an alternate route or use caution in this area.
SHARONVILLE, OH
Report of a structure fire on Hartland Boulevard in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Hartland Boulevard and Valleycreek Drive in Independence.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
Report of a crash, possible injuries on Ross and Montgomery in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Police are responding to a report of a crash, possible injuries, and a verbal altercation, on Ross and Montgomery in Norwood.
NORWOOD, OH
﻿Structure fire reported on Imlay Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Imlay Avenue in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH

