weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for San Mateo by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Mateo FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 1 PM PST this afternoon for a portion of northern California, including the following county, San Mateo. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM PST Saturday for portions of central California, northern California and western California.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Monterey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 08:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Monterey FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Monterey and San Benito. * WHEN...Until 630 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1233 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Salinas, Hollister, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Jamesburg, Arroyo Seco, Tassajara Hot Springs, Big Sur Village, Lucia, Gorda, Soledad, Gonzales, Carmel-By-The-Sea, Carmel Valley Village, Sycamore Flat, Cachagua Near The Los Padres Dam, Chualar, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park and Esalen Institute. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bear River Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 13:55:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by visiting 511.idaho.gov. Target Area: Bear River Range WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches below 6500 feet MSL and 12 to 18 inches above 6500 feet. * WHERE...Bear River Range including but not limited to Emigration Summit. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 15:12:00 Expires: 2023-01-01 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Guam BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL BE ALLOWED TO EXPIRE AT 6 PM CHST THIS EVENING HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. Indo-Pacific Man-o-War. * WHERE...Along east facing reefs for the High Rip Current Risks. For the Beach Hazard Statement, all beaches and surf zones. * WHEN...For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Contact with Indo-Pacific Man-o- War, alive or dead, can cause extreme pain and may be fatal in some cases. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A high rip current risk will be along east facing reefs of the Marianas through Wednesday afternoon. Beach Hazard Statement for Man-o-War will be allowed to expire, as there have not been any recent reports or sightings along any beaches and/or within surf zones of the Marianas. Elevated winds are expected to persist in the region the next several days, so more Man-o-war sightings may be possible. If so, a beach hazards statement may be re-issued if warranted.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 03:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Seattle and Vicinity; Tacoma Area COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity zones. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:21:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-30 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. South winds gusting to 35 mph. Visibility one half mile or less in blowing snow. * WHERE...In Atigun Pass. * WHEN...Until 3 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Large snow drifts will form.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Sacramento, San Joaquin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 10:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1015 AM PST. Target Area: Sacramento; San Joaquin The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in California Mokelumne River Near Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton affecting San Joaquin and Sacramento Counties. For the Mokelumne River...including Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mokelumne River near Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton. * WHEN...From Sunday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.3 feet, Some local farm roads are closed. Low lying areas along the river are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM PST Saturday the stage was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and continue rising to 17.6 feet late tomorrow evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.5 feet on 03/12/1995. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Fulton, Marshall, Miami, Northern Kosciusko, Pulaski by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 00:11:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Marshall; Miami; Northern Kosciusko; Pulaski; Southern Kosciusko; Starke; Wabash; White Patchy Dense Fog Early This Morning Areas of fog, dense in a few spots, continue to expand this morning. Visibilities below one-half mile are expected to continue through 4 AM EST. New Year`s travelers are urged to slow down and use caution when encountering dense fog. Allow extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 17:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-01 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union PATCHY DENSE FOG OVERNIGHT Areas of fog still linger across parts of the region with visibilities down to a few miles. There are localized patches of dense fog as well where visibilities are down to a half mile or less. These areas of fog with patchy dense fog are expected to continue before 300 AM. Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities and drive with extra caution when encountering this fog. Use low beam headlights and allow for extra spacing between vehicles.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Cameron Island, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 00:33:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-01 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Cameron Island; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Kenedy Island; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Willacy Island AREAS OF FOG SOME DENSE THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING Areas of fog, some dense, will develop across eastern sections of the County Warning Area through mid Sunday morning. Satellite imagery and web cameras verify visibility reductions. Visibility may drop to a 1/4 mile for some areas at times. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly, especially near fields, in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Kohala, Kona by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 16:19:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Kohala; Kona HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .The current west-northwest swell (300-320 degrees) has peaked but will continue to maintain advisory level surf for exposed north and west shores through Saturday afternoon as the swell slowly subsides. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY * WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet, subsiding to 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...West facing shores of the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Hillsborough by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Pasco; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Pasco; Pinellas; Polk; Sumter DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of west central Florida. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal York, Interior York by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 00:35:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-01 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal York; Interior York DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal York and Interior York Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Lowlands of the Bootheel, Uplands of the Bootheel by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Lowlands of the Bootheel; Uplands of the Bootheel HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 50 mph with gust up to 60 mph. * WHERE...The Uplands of the Bootheel. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 17:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with frequent gusts around 55 mph expected. Occasional gusts near 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 5 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carroll, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Frederick by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 01:08:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carroll; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Frederick; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington, Frederick MD, Carroll, Northwest Montgomery, Central and Southeast Montgomery and Northwest Howard Counties. In Virginia, Western Loudoun and Eastern Loudoun Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
