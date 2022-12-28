Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for San Mateo by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Mateo FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 1 PM PST this afternoon for a portion of northern California, including the following county, San Mateo. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM PST Saturday for portions of central California, northern California and western California.
Flood Advisory issued for Monterey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 08:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Monterey FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Monterey and San Benito. * WHEN...Until 630 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1233 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Salinas, Hollister, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Jamesburg, Arroyo Seco, Tassajara Hot Springs, Big Sur Village, Lucia, Gorda, Soledad, Gonzales, Carmel-By-The-Sea, Carmel Valley Village, Sycamore Flat, Cachagua Near The Los Padres Dam, Chualar, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park and Esalen Institute. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bear River Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 13:55:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by visiting 511.idaho.gov. Target Area: Bear River Range WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches below 6500 feet MSL and 12 to 18 inches above 6500 feet. * WHERE...Bear River Range including but not limited to Emigration Summit. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Collier County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 22:28:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-01 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Collier County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Glades; Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Inland Palm Beach County; Mainland Monroe; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County; Metropolitan Miami Dade Dense Fog Possible Across South Florida Tonight Areas of fog, some locally dense, are forecast to develop across portions of the area overnight. Visibilities are likely to be reduced to around 1 mile in general, with localized areas experiencing reduced visibilities to one-half of a mile or less at times. Fog will likely persist through the overnight and into the early morning. If lower visibilities materialize, a dense fog advisory will be needed. Motorists are advised to drive with caution overnight into the morning as visibilities may widely vary over short distances. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow extra time to travel to destinations.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 15:12:00 Expires: 2023-01-01 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL BE ALLOWED TO EXPIRE AT 6 PM CHST THIS EVENING HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. Indo-Pacific Man-o-War. * WHERE...Along east facing reefs for the High Rip Current Risks. For the Beach Hazard Statement, all beaches and surf zones. * WHEN...For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Contact with Indo-Pacific Man-o- War, alive or dead, can cause extreme pain and may be fatal in some cases. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A high rip current risk will be along east facing reefs of the Marianas through Wednesday afternoon. Beach Hazard Statement for Man-o-War will be allowed to expire, as there have not been any recent reports or sightings along any beaches and/or within surf zones of the Marianas. Elevated winds are expected to persist in the region the next several days, so more Man-o-war sightings may be possible. If so, a beach hazards statement may be re-issued if warranted.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 03:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Seattle and Vicinity; Tacoma Area COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity zones. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Special Weather Statement issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Motherlode by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 23:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Motherlode; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Strong winds will impact portions of west central Tuolumne, northeastern Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, southwestern El Dorado, Calaveras and Amador Counties through 1145 PM PST HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar and surface observations. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down trees and power lines and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Stockton, Modesto, Tracy, Turlock, Ceres, Galt, Oakdale, Jackson, San Andreas, Paloma, Manteca, Lodi, Riverbank, Patterson, Lathrop, Ripon, Waterford, Ione, Escalon and Rancho Murieta. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Sacramento, San Joaquin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 10:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1015 AM PST. Target Area: Sacramento; San Joaquin The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in California Mokelumne River Near Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton affecting San Joaquin and Sacramento Counties. For the Mokelumne River...including Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mokelumne River near Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton. * WHEN...From Sunday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.3 feet, Some local farm roads are closed. Low lying areas along the river are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM PST Saturday the stage was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and continue rising to 17.6 feet late tomorrow evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.5 feet on 03/12/1995. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 17:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-01 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union PATCHY DENSE FOG OVERNIGHT Areas of fog still linger across parts of the region with visibilities down to a few miles. There are localized patches of dense fog as well where visibilities are down to a half mile or less. These areas of fog with patchy dense fog are expected to continue before 300 AM. Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities and drive with extra caution when encountering this fog. Use low beam headlights and allow for extra spacing between vehicles.
Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 22:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore Patchy Dense Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley Patchy fog continues to affect parts of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. Visibility has been reduced to less than one half of a mile in spots. Some of the fog could become locally dense, with visibilities reduced to one quarter of a mile or less. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other vehicles. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
High Surf Advisory issued for Kohala, Kona by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 16:19:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Kohala; Kona HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .The current west-northwest swell (300-320 degrees) has peaked but will continue to maintain advisory level surf for exposed north and west shores through Saturday afternoon as the swell slowly subsides. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY * WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet, subsiding to 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...West facing shores of the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal York, Interior York by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 00:35:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-01 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal York; Interior York DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal York and Interior York Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-01 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks where water is swift. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the lower Angelina River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 161.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CST Saturday was 161.9 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested for now, but with more rain Monday is expected to rise again above flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue rising to 161.5 feet by Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 22:10:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Fulton, Marshall, Miami, Northern Kosciusko, Pulaski by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 00:11:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Marshall; Miami; Northern Kosciusko; Pulaski; Southern Kosciusko; Starke; Wabash; White Patchy Dense Fog Early This Morning Areas of fog, dense in a few spots, continue to expand this morning. Visibilities below one-half mile are expected to continue through 4 AM EST. New Year`s travelers are urged to slow down and use caution when encountering dense fog. Allow extra time to reach your destination.
High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-02 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 6 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet with local sets to 9 feet in San Diego County and 5 to 7 feet with local sets to 8 feet in Orange County. * WHERE...San Diego and Orange County beaches. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 6 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 17:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with frequent gusts around 55 mph expected. Occasional gusts near 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 5 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
High Wind Warning issued for Lowlands of the Bootheel, Uplands of the Bootheel by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Lowlands of the Bootheel; Uplands of the Bootheel HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 50 mph with gust up to 60 mph. * WHERE...The Uplands of the Bootheel. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 20:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-01 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London; Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London PATCHY DENSE FOG OVERNIGHT Areas of fog still linger across parts of the region with visibilities down to a few miles. There are localized patches of dense fog as well where visibilities are down to a half mile or less. These areas of fog with patchy dense fog are expected to continue before 300 AM. Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities and drive with extra caution when encountering this fog. Use low beam headlights and allow for extra spacing between vehicles.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 21:54:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations 10 to 20 inches, except 2 to 3 feet above 7000 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
