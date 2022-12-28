Effective: 2023-01-01 15:12:00 Expires: 2023-01-01 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL BE ALLOWED TO EXPIRE AT 6 PM CHST THIS EVENING HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. Indo-Pacific Man-o-War. * WHERE...Along east facing reefs for the High Rip Current Risks. For the Beach Hazard Statement, all beaches and surf zones. * WHEN...For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Contact with Indo-Pacific Man-o- War, alive or dead, can cause extreme pain and may be fatal in some cases. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A high rip current risk will be along east facing reefs of the Marianas through Wednesday afternoon. Beach Hazard Statement for Man-o-War will be allowed to expire, as there have not been any recent reports or sightings along any beaches and/or within surf zones of the Marianas. Elevated winds are expected to persist in the region the next several days, so more Man-o-war sightings may be possible. If so, a beach hazards statement may be re-issued if warranted.

