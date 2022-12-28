Mega Millions jackpot hits $640 million for last drawing of year

There's one last chance to win a huge Mega Millions jackpot in 2022. The last drawing of the year will take place Friday, Dec. 30, with a jackpot that has reached $640 million. The cash value is $328.3 million. It's the sixth largest Mega Millions jackpot in history, according to the Mega Millions news release.

The pot has continued to build after no one matched the numbers drawn Tuesday, Dec. 27 — 9, 13, 36, 59 and 61, Mega Ball 11.

Here's what you need to know before the next drawing.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, Dec. 30. Drawings are held at 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday.

How late can you buy a Mega Millions ticket?

In Delaware, ticket sales are available until 9:45 on the night of the draw.

In Pennsylvania, the sales cutoff time is 9:59 p.m.

In Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, tickets must be purchased by 10:45 p.m.

Mega Millions costs $2 to play.

BIG WIN:Greenwood man stunned when he scans Mega Millions ticket, wins $3 million

THE LUCKY ONES:A teacher, a retired auto worker and an office pool among Delaware's lottery jackpot winners

WHERE TO BUY:Need some lottery luck? Try placing a bet at one of these spots with multiple big wins.

What's the Megaplier?

The Megaplier feature increases non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four or five times. It costs an extra $1 per play. The Megaplier is drawn on Tuesday and Friday before the Mega Millions drawing. The pool includes 15 balls. Five are marked with 2X, six with 3X, three with 4X and one with 5X.

What are the Mega Millions prizes?

Match 5 White Balls + Mega Ball: Jackpot

Match 5 White Balls: $1 million

Match 4 White Balls + Mega Ball: $10,000

Match 4 White Balls: $500

Match 3 White Balls + Mega Ball: $200

Match 3 White Balls: $10

Match 2 White Balls + Mega Ball: $10

Match 1 White Ball + Mega Ball: $4

Match Mega Ball: $2

What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot?

The odds of matching the five white balls and Mega Ball to win the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

How do I find the winning Mega Millions numbers?

The Mega Millions winning numbers will be posted on both the Mega Millions and Delaware Lottery websites.

You can also watch the draw on the Mega Millions YouTube page.

What happens if you win the jackpot?

A jackpot winner has the option of taking an annuity or cash payment.

The annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, according to the Mega Millions website. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one.

"This helps protect winners’ lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation," according to the Mega Millions website.

The cash option is a one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to all the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool.

If two or more people win the jackpot in the same drawing, the money is shared equally among all winning tickets.

This article includes information from NorthJersey.com.

► Stay connected and stay informed. Subscribe to Delaware Online.