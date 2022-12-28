ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Meek Mill Posts Bail For 20 Philadelphia Women, Brings Them Home For The Holidays

By Marco Margaritoff
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00iM2M_0jwXKo2d00

Meek Mill and his nonprofit REFORM Alliance bailed out 20 Philadelphia women in time for the holidays. The organization announced Saturday on Instagram , explaining the women had been locked up at the Riverside Correctional Facility — and couldn’t afford bail.

“For families impacted by the criminal justice system, the holidays can be an extremely challenging time,” wrote Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, in a statement included in the Instagram caption.

The caption noted five women were released on Christmas Eve, with the remaining 15 to be freed this week. Mill, who endured his own time behind bars at the height of his fame, made sure they received gift cards to buy presents or groceries for their families.

“No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can’t afford bail, and no child should be without their parents during this time if we can do something about it,” he wrote. “I’m grateful to help these women be with their families and loved ones during this special time of year.”

Mill’s first time in prison was around the age of 18, for charges relating to drug and gun possession. The rapper told Billboard that officers “beat the shit out of me.” Shortly after the incident in 2008, he was arrested and placed on probation for five years. Mill was then given two to four years in 2017 for violating his parole.

“What’s happening to Meek Mill is just one example of how our criminal justice system entraps and harasses hundreds of thousands of black people every day,” wrote Jay-Z in a New York Times op-ed at the time. “…Instead of a second chance, probation ends up being a landmine.”

Hundreds of celebrities and activists rallied around Mill and launched the #FreeMeekMill movement when Judge Genece Brinkley denied him bail. He was freed in 2018 after spending five months in prison and founded the REFORM Alliance with Jay-Z in 2019, according to CNN .

“It was devastating for me to be away from my son during the holidays when I was incarcerated, so I understand what these women and their families are going through,” wrote Mill in a separate Instagram post from REFORM on Sunday.

According to data from the Philadelphia government , there were 4,546 people incarcerated in prisons across Philadelphia as of November 2022 — with around 6.4% of them women.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
XXL Mag

Meek Mill Appears to Respond After Kanye West Cries While Laughing at Him

Meek Mill may have responded to Kanye West after he was recorded laughing hysterically about him during a Clubhouse chat session. On Sunday (Dec. 11), Meek Mill jumped on his Twitter page and posted a message possibly aimed at Kanye West, who was laughing uncontrollably on Clubhouse at the thought of the Philadelphia rapper giving him advice during his "White Lives Matter" T-shirt debacle.
BET

Meek Mill Pays Bail For 20 Women So They Can Spend Holidays At Home, With Family

Meek Mill was apparently in the holiday spirit when he paid bail for 20 incarcerated women so they can spend the holidays at home. According to the REFORM Alliance, an organization the Philadelphia rapper launched with Jay-Z in 2019, the women were incarcerated at Riverside Correctional Facility in Meek’s hometown and unable to afford bail.
HipHopDX.com

Meek Mill Visits His 'Second Home' Ghana After Learning His Ancestry

Meek Mill has paid a visit to Ghana after learning from Ancestry.com that he is 18% Ghanaian. The Philadelphia rapper posted his DNA results on his Instagram Story on Wednesday (December 28), circling the 18% labeled “Ivory Coast & Ghana” and writing: “My second home!!!”. Shortly after,...
HipHopDX.com

Meek Mill Responds To His Judge Being Stripped Of Cases

Meek Mill has responded to the judge he believed to have a personal vendetta against him having all of her criminal cases reassigned amid misconduct allegations. Lawyers and other judges have accused Judge Genece Brinkley of “imposing illegal sentences, allowing sentences to run past their maximum date, or failing [to] address cases remanded to her by higher courts” after reviewing her caseload.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RadarOnline

Robin Thicke’s Ex-Wife Paula Patton Demands Lawsuit Over Vicious Dog Attack Be Thrown Out

Actress Paula Patton has demanded a lawsuit accusing her German shepherd of attacking a woman be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Robin Thicke’s ex-wife has denied all allegations in the suit.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Patton was sued by a woman named Gina Conte over an incident that went down at the actress’ Los Angeles home. Conte said that she visited Patton’s home in Calabasas on August 2, 2020.She said while at the home Patton’s German shepherd mix dog named “Bear” attacked and bite her.In court documents, Conte accused...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Mel B’s Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Rushes To Court, Pleads For Emergency Hearing Over Spice Girl Star’s Alleged Drinking & ‘Bizarre’ Behavior

Spice Girls star Mel B’s ex-husband Stephen Belafonte has rushed back to court in their never-ending divorce war pleading for an emergency hearing over their 11-year-old daughter Madison, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Stephen requested the hearing to discuss Mel's alleged drinking and other concerning behavior. Stephen said he wants a court order where Madison can have her own private phone, privacy to make her call to him without Mel around, and an order that Mel’s other daughter Phoenix cannot access Madison’s phone. Further, he wants a court order prohibiting Mel from being under the...
RadarOnline

Kirk Franklin's Estranged Son Calls Out Gospel Singer For Leaving Him Out Of Family Christmas Card Months After Jail Release

Gospel singer Kirk Franklin was not exactly singing Hallelujah when his estranged son accused him on social media of intentionally leaving him off of the family Christmas card following his release from jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. In June, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Kerrion Franklin had been released from behind bars, where he had spent two months after being hit with a plethora of old legal woes. Since his stint in jail, the father and son have had a strained relationship that evidently made its way to the family holiday card. Kerrion called out his father on his Instagram story. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams' Son Evicted From $2 Million Miami Apartment After Being Cut Off From Mom's Fortune

Former daytime talk show host Wendy Williams' estranged son, Kevin Hunter Jr., was evicted from his $2 million Miami apartment after he was cut off from his mom's fortune and unable to make rent, RadarOnline.com has learned. The TV personality's son was hit with a $70k lawsuit in back rent for non-payments that stretched from February 2022 to his eviction. Kevin Jr., 22, getting the boot from his pad marked the latest instance of turmoil between the once close-knit mother/son duo that deteriorated after Wendy, 58, checked into a Malibu rehabilitation center for alcohol abuse.According to court documents obtained by...
MIAMI, FL
RadarOnline

'An Unmitigated Disaster!' Bill Cosby's Worried Wife Warns Comedian Against Stepping Back Into The Spotlight

Bill Cosby is fighting a losing battle to regain his status as America's Dad — and sources say his worried wife, Camille, is desperately trying to keep him out of the spotlight and inside their remote Massachusetts home, RadarOnline.com has learned.Although the 85-year-old comic served nearly three years in federal prison on a 2018 sexual assault conviction overturned on a technicality, sources say he still believes he's beloved."Bill is working on new comedy material and he wants to line up performance dates in clubs for next year," added the insider. "Camille tells him that performing again will be an unmitigated...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms

We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
Popculture

Rapper Nesly Monterroso Found Dead in Barrel

Rapper Nesly Monterroso was reportedly found dead in a barrel hidden inside the back of an abandoned car in Guatemala on Dec. 5. The 27-year-old was reported missing three days earlier and was last seen near where her body was discovered. The National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) said her cause of death was head trauma, following a blow to the head.
musictimes.com

Kanye West NOT MIssing: Location Still Unknown But THIS Is The Reason He's MIA

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband has reportedly been playing a cat and mouse game for the past several weeks over a lawsuit, according to his business manager, as revealed by TMZ. According to The Sun, Thomas St. John is displeased that he can't serve the "All of the Lights" hitmaker with the court documents and is suing the musician for $4.5 million.
HipHopDX.com

The Game Defends 12-Year-Old Daughter's 'Inappropriate' Dress At Diddy's Daughters' Party

The Game has come to the defense of his 12-year-old daughter after fans criticized her dress as “inappropriate.”. It all started when the Drillmatic rapper shared a photo on Instagram of his daughter, Cali Lynn Dream Taylor, in a tight-fitting silver dress and makeup at a 16th birthday bash for Diddy’s twin daughters.
PopCrush

Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface

Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
People

Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News

While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuffPost

HuffPost

239K+
Followers
13K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy