Quincy, MA

18-year-old accused of trying to rape woman after she left Wollaston MBTA station

QUINCY − Police have arrested a teenager and charged him with attempted rape after a woman said she was attacked shortly after leaving the Wollaston MBTA station two days before Christmas.

Quincy police said the woman called at about 1:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, to report that she was assaulted after riding the Red Line to Wollaston Station. The woman told officers that she left the station and was walking on Woodbine Street when she was attacked from behind.

Police said they believe the attacker had followed her from the station.

"She felt someone hook their arm around her neck and pull her to the ground," police said. "The suspect then tried to remove her clothing. Despite being punched several times, the victim was able to fight off the attacker."

The attacker ran toward Wollaston Station, the woman said. She told police he is white and possibly Hispanic, wearing a bright red sweater tucked under another piece of clothing and carrying a dark backpack.

Quincy police said officers were sent to the Wollaston and Quincy Center MBTA stops. When the next train pulled into the Quincy Center platform, officers said they noticed a man matching the description on the train.

Home for the holidays: 30 days, 40 miles later, missing dog reunites with family in Quincy

Norfolk DA:Seven men indicted in killing of Quincy man

They arrested Gustavo Woodward, 18, of Dorchester, on charges of assault with intent to commit rape and indecent assault and battery.

"Thankfully, the victim was not seriously injured," police said. "She was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated. Our thoughts are with her as she recovers from this traumatic incident."

At a court hearing later Friday, a psychologist told the judge that Woodward said he was hearing voices and had a history of bipolar disorder. The doctor recommended a psychiatric evaluation and the judge agreed.

Woodward was held without bail pending the evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.

'Easy to target them':Man sentenced in 2021 robbery amid recent Quincy attacks on Asians

In November, police arrested 26-year-old Christian Lynch outside the same MBTA station. He is accused of abducting a 64-year-old woman who told police he sexually assaulted her for hours before abandoning her in a Brockton parking lot.

Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan called the assault "one of the most horrific events" he's encountered in almost 40 years of police work.

Paula Dineen
3d ago

Luckily his victim will be okay. Very frightful situation to be put in. Glad the cops found him!!! Throw away the jail key.

