A Year in Review: Remembering Terrebonne Parish’s Bicentennial Celebration
Clear skies, warm sunshine, and the historic Courthouse Square provided the perfect backdrop for the October 2022 celebration of 200 years of Terrebonne Parish in Houma, Louisiana. Throughout the year, residents and visitors were treated to events centered around specific themes relevant to Terrebonne Parish. It was clear that everyone...
Final food distribution of 2022 on Saturday, Dec. 31
Tomorrow Saturday Dec. 31, from 8:30AM – 11AM, will be the last food distribution for the Terrebonne United Churches Food bank of the year. The food bank will not be open Monday, Jan 2, 2023. They will resume distribution on Wednesday Jan. 4, 2023 from 12:30 PM – 3PM....
TCOA announces Parishwide Bingo event
The Terrebonne Council on Aging announced a Parishwide Bingo event for Terrebonne Parish residents age 60, and older. The event will take place on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Houma Municipal Auditorium. A $1 donation will be collected for admission, lunch is included. Live music will be provided by Bob Josey.
Comcast releases information on Houma outage
A widespread outage by Comcast/Xfinity has cause stress for local customers since yesterday. According to Alex Horwitz, VP, Public Relations for Comcast, the outages should be resolved within a few hours today. “A house fire damaged our fiber network that runs through Houma,” shared Horwitz. “The fires caused about 250...
Register your team for the Annual Cast Iron Cookoff!
We want to see what you got in your cast iron pots! The Houma Rotary Cast Iron Cookoff presented by Transech LLC will be back in downtown Houma on Saturday, February 25th. Registration for cooking teams is now open. Teams can cook any type of food they wish, so long...
Streets closing due to flooding in City of Thibodaux
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue asks all motorist to drive with caution in these weather conditions. We are experiencing some street flooding inside the City of Thibodaux and anticipate more throughout the remainder of the afternoon. Please remember not to drive on flooded streets. Below is a list of...
Wilton G “Buddy” Arnold
Wilton G “Buddy” Arnold , 67, a native of Orange, Texas and resident of Houma, died at 5:41 p.m. Sunday, December 25, 2022. A private service will be held at a later date. He is survived by his sister, Violet Menendez of Denham Springs, niece, Alicia Henry and husband Kristopher both of Denham Springs, great niece, Lexie Henry and great nephew, Kristopher Henry, Jr. both of Denham Springs.
The Claiborne Awarded Prestigious WELL Certification
The Claiborne at Thibodaux has announced that it has been awarded WELL Certification at the Health-Safety level for its family of senior living communities by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The prestigious distinction was awarded through IWBI’s WELL v2, the latest version of the WELL Building Standard. WELL is the premier building standard to focus on enhancing people’s health and well-being through the buildings where we live, work, and play.
Christine “Tina” Marie Dagate
Christine “Tina” Marie Dagate, age 71, born on March 17, 1951, was called home to be with her Lord in Heaven on Thursday, December 29, 2022, and is now at peace. She was a 1969 graduate of Vandebilt Catholic High School and lifetime resident of Houma. Relatives and...
Gloria Naquin
Gloria Naquin, 84, a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Gray, Louisiana passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family on December 28, 2022. A visitation will be held in her honor on Monday January 2, 2023, at Samart Funeral Home, West Park, from 6pm to 9pm and on Tuesday January 3, 2023 starting at 9am until the funeral time starting at 11am at St. Louis Catholic Church in Houma. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Millard Francis Clement
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Millard Francis Clement, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA, who passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at the age of 85, leaving to mourn family and friends. A Memorial Graveside Service will be held on Friday, January...
Ursula Marcello Breaux
Ursula Marcello Breaux, age 67, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family on December 30, 2022. Ursula was a lifetime resident of Houma. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Francis Cathedral on Saturday January 7, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery No.2.
Residential fire on Park Ave. in Houma under control; dog rescued from home
On Friday, December 30th, Bayou Cane Fire Protection District was dispatched to a residential fire in the 7300 block of Park Avenue. Crews arrived on-scene to find a single-story duplex with heavy fire showing from two sides. Two hoselines were deployed and the fire quickly brought under control. On a...
Houma Times: Top 10 News Stories of 2022
2022 has been a crazy year for news in our community. From tragedies to successes, our newspaper strived to to be there and offer you coverage of the events that define our area. We determined our top stories based on total pageviews of individual pieces. As you can imagine, our...
Louise Adams Eschete
Louise Adams Eschete, 75, a native of Houma and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on December 26, 2022. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 31, 2022 from 2pm to 6pm, with the funeral service to begin at 6pm, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. She is survived...
James O’Neil Walker
James O’Neil Walker, 93, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 4:45pm. James was a native and resident of Houma, LA. Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until 11:00am. A Graveside service will follow visitation at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery at 11:15am.
Barbara Lirette LeCompte
Barbara Lirette LeCompte, age 77, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was a native of Little Caillou and a longtime resident of Bourg. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Ann Catholic Church on Friday, December...
Troopers Release Name of Passenger Killed in Christmas Day Fatal Crash
The passenger has been identified as 46-year-old Lazaro Pech of Raceland. View the original story here: https://www.houmatimes.com/crime/impaired-driver-arrested-following-fatal-crash-on-hwy-308-which-killed-passenger/
Houma man killed in single vehicle crash on Hwy. 315
On December 29, 2022, shortly after midnight, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 315 near Hidalgo Drive. The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Steven English of Houma. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Nissan Xterra, driven by English, was...
