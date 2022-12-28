Read full article on original website
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Enjoying Damon Stoudamire’s Presence
With Joe Mazzulla out for a second straight game, assistant coach Damon Stoudamire was tasked with holding down the fort for the NBA-best Boston Celtics on Thursday night. While the Celtics faced off against an elite Los Angeles Clippers team, Stoudamire had his second go as the coaching staff’s head honcho. And the former 13-year NBA veteran did not disappoint and received recognition after a 116-110 win at TD Garden.
Celtics Odds: Boston Listed Among Trae Young’s Predicted Destinations
Could the Boston Celtics soon be in the market to add another young star? Well, while the Atlanta Hawks have Trae Young under contract, that isn’t stopping oddsmakers from making their premature predictions. After Young made his debut All-Star campaign in 2020, the Hawks opened up their checkbook and...
How Celtics Interim Coach Joe Mazzulla Apparently Suffered Eye Injury
The NBA has had bizarre injury reports in its history, and the Celtics were not immune to that. Boston announced interim head coach Joe Mazzulla is questionable due to corneal abrasions ahead of Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The team said the eye injury was suffered during a recent pickup game, per MassLive’s Souichi Terada.
D’Angelo Russell Called Out Zion Williamson After Timberwolves Loss
On Wednesday night, Zion Williamson was unstoppable. As a result, the New Orleans Pelicans escaped with a 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves which left D’Angelo Russell nonplussed by the physical play style of Williamson. The Pelicans star dropped a career-high 43 points while shooting 66.7% on 21 field...
LeBron James’ Comments Raise Questions About Tenure With Lakers
LeBron James has made one thing clear: He has no desire to waste his final great stretch playing meaningless basketball for a subpar Los Angeles Lakers team. But James is under contract through the 2024-25 season after signing a two-year extension this summer. Yet, with the Lakers having flirted with the bottom of the barrel in the Western Conference, James has put his future in Los Angeles in question.
Jim Montgomery Relates To Red Sox Fans With Hatred For Ex-Yankee
Jim Montgomery has already ingratiated himself well with Boston fans due to the Bruins currently having the best record in the NHL at 28-4-3. Montgomery has pushed all the right buttons in his first season at the helm in Boston and has said all the right things off the ice, too.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Suffers Knee Injury
Dak Prescott suffered a knee injury as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Prescott looks to have suffered a mild hyperextension in his right knee. He was able to finish the game, and the Cowboys don’t believe the injury is anything to worry about. Prescott didn’t play well in the victory and continued his troubling streak of throwing interceptions with two more picks and a lost fumble. While one of the picks certainly wasn’t his fault, as it should’ve been caught, the other certainly was. The fumble was an exchange between Prescott and the center. They each likely deserve equal blame for the miscue. The bottom line is this. If the Cowboys don’t stop turning the football over, it will likely be a quick exit from the playoffs again for this team.
David Krejci Pokes Fun At Patrice Bergeron’s Winter Classic Jersey
Despite being the respected captain of the Boston Bruins, Patrice Bergeron isn’t spared from good-natured ribbings from his teammates. And David Krejci sure didn’t mind recently poking fun at Bergeron. With NESN’s “Behind The B” capturing Bergeron getting ready for a photoshoot in his uniform for the Winter...
Cavaliers betting on in-arena sportsbook to win over fans
CLEVELAND (AP) — The action at Cleveland Cavaliers games from now on won’t be limited to dunks, layups, 3-pointers and anything else happening on the court. With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 at midnight, the NBA team is opening a stylish, two-story sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where fans can wager on games across the country — along with the one they’re attending.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/30.
Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/30.
Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Paint Presence Too Much For Clippers
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 116-110, on Thursday at TD Garden. The C’s improved to 26-10 while the Clippers fell to 21-16. There’s been something about the Clippers over the last few seasons that have caused problems for the Celtics. Thursday was no different, but Boston overcame its issues with a roster not at full strength and a number of favorable matchups.
Alex Tuch Scores Game-Winner, Has Big Day For Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres forced the Boston Bruins to go to overtime with a game-tying goal with less than two minutes left in the third period Saturday afternoon. Sabres forward Alex Tuch had a pair of goals on the night, including the game-winner. Tuch has 17 goals this season. For more,...
‘Bully’ Jaylen Brown Providing Balance For Celtics, Jayson Tatum
BOSTON — Jaylen Brown has long been viewed by national audiences as the No. 2 to Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum. Green Teamers know, however, that JB is capable of being much more on any given night. Thursday was just the latest in a long list of examples of Brown’s...
Why Robert Williams Isn’t Worried About Starting With Celtics
Robert Williams made his sixth appearance for the Boston Celtics this season on Thursday night. And the veteran big man remained unworried about when he might return to the starting lineup. While Williams has come off the bench while getting acclimated, the Celtics have also resettled. Their latest win against...
Derrick White ‘Finding His Way’ In First Full Celtics Season
BOSTON — In a season full of positives, one underrated aspect of the Celtics’ success has been the emergence of Derrick White as a starter. Originally slotting into the starting lineup as a replacement for an injured Robert Williams III, White has seemingly taken over the full-time role as Boston’s two-guard. In 35 games this season (28 starts) the Colorado product has averaged 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 26.1 minutes per game.
How Celtics Have Responded Following ‘Humbling’ Losing Streak
The Boston Celtics took their latest step in putting a December cold skid in the rearview mirror, defeating the Los Angeles Clippers at TD Garden on Thursday night. With four consecutive wins in the books, the Celtics didn’t have the easiest time regrouping this month. Boston lost five of seven, including the first three contests to start a seven-game homestand, before going on the recent win streak, which included one brutal West Coast loss in their first meeting with the Clippers on Dec. 12.
Patrice Bergeron Reacts To Reaching Third In Bruins Points History
BOSTON — The 2022-23 NHL season has been a historical one for Patrice Bergeron, and the Bruins captain continued his climb up the franchise leaderboards Saturday. Boston lost to the Buffalo Sabres in overtime at TD Garden, 4-3. The Black and Gold kept its point streak at home going and head into 2023 with an 18-0-3 record on home ice, which tied with the 1973-74 Bruins for the longest home point streak in NHL history.
Jayson Tatum Ends Up Costing Bettors At End Of Win Vs. Clippers
A missed free throw from Celtics star Jayson Tatum with 2.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter had zero impact on Boston earning a 116-10 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night at TD Garden. But for bettors who had action on the game, Tatum’s miss from the...
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Interviews to be Bears President
According to an ESPN report, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has interviewed with the NFL’s Chicago Bears to become their president/CEO. Warren became the Big Tencommission in 2020 and helped navigate the conference through the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the highlight of his time as Big Ten commission has been the addition of UCLA and USC to the conference and a record-breaking media rights deal.
