Savannah, GA

WSAV News 3

Hilton Head mourns a local legend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head community is mourning the loss of a four-legged legend. Maverick has been the mascot of Coligny Hardware since 2014. He was known for greeting every customer, as well as his singing voice. There were GoFundMe pages that raised thousands when he was sick. With tributes pouring […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah Fire responds to chemical leak on I-95

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a leak of Sanidate Friday morning on I-95, near the I-16 interchange. The Savannah Hazmat team came and cleaned up the leak, which was about 50 gallons that spilled. That scene is now clear.
SAVANNAH, GA
Madame Noire

Transitional Housing For Young Girls Who Survived Human Trafficking Is Coming To Georgia

Tharros Place, a shelter that provides support for survivors of human trafficking, is set to receive a massive grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The nonprofit has been awarded $250,000 which will be dispersed annually over the next three years to build a 12-bed facility exclusively for young female victims of human trafficking, NPR news affiliate GPB reported.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Enmarket Arena is bringing massive crowds to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Enmarket Arena is a new wave of entertainment in the Southeast brining thousands of people to Savannah to enjoy the talent and entertainment held within the arena walls. Celebrating their one year of amazing events in February 2023, the Enmarket Arena has welcomed musical acts including The Eagles, Reba, Pitbull, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Alderwoman presents 3rd annual Kwanzaa Krawl

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Alderwoman At-Large Kesha Gibson-Carter is presenting the 3rd annual Kwanzaa Krawl highlighting the cultural significance of Kwanzaa. The event will take place nightly on each day of Kwanzaa beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 1. There are several locations for participants to visit including Pooler and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD seeking to locate missing woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman. Elizabeth Harrison-White, 20, was last known to be in Savannah and usually frequents downtown. Harrison-White is 5’4”, 125 pounds, with blue eyes and long red hair. She typically wears baggy clothing and white slides with socks. Police say if you […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Child orphaned following parents' murder-suicide in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police detectives are investigating a murder-suicide that left a child's parents dead. Officers responded to a shooting at Pennsylvania Gardens apartments around 11 p.m. on Dec. 23 and found Ebony Drayton, 29, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Drayton later died of her injuries. A second victim,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro family home destroyed in Christmas Eve fire

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – While at work on Christmas Eve, Austin Neal received a devastating call from his neighbor that his family home was on fire. Both Austin and his roommate Katherine were at work when the blaze, likely started by a faulty heater, began.  They say the destruction they were met with when they got […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Port Royal police seek driver in shooting investigation

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a driver accused of shooting at another vehicle on Thursday in Port Royal. A 29-year-old man from Ridgeland was injured in the incident. According to the Port Royal Police Department, the victim was traveling on Ribaut Road between Pinckney Boulevard and Midtown Drive when he and […]
PORT ROYAL, SC
wtoc.com

Man shot near the area of Pennsylvania Ave. and Greenwood St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police say a shooting on the city’s east side sent a man to the hospital Wednesday night. Savannah Police confirm a man was shot near the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Greenwood Street. That’s right by Harry’s Liquorama. SPD says the man...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Southbound lanes of I-95 at exit 106 reopen after semi-truck fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: All lanes of southbound I-95 are reopened. All lanes of southbound I-95 are closed at Jimmy Deloach Parkway, exit 106, due to a semi-truck on fire. The truck is caring a trailer full of cars. Pooler Fire is assisting Savannah Fire and tells WTOC the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Car carrier fire causes massive shutdown on I-95

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update as of 5:00 a.m.:. One southbound lane of I-95 at Jimmy Deloach Parkway has reopened. All southbound lanes of I-95 at Jimmy DeLoach Parkway are shut down due to a fire involving a car carrier. Traffic came to a standstill around 3 a.m. All...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

UPDATE: Suspect in custody following SWAT standoff in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Video above: Murdaugh mystery: Prosecutors discuss desire to use alleged financial crimes in upcoming murder trial. BCSO says the standoff has ended with the suspect, Jonathon Paz, 18, in custody. Paz was wanted for the burglary of a Bluffton residence that occurred in September. Original report:
BLUFFTON, SC
WJCL

Savannah Police searching for missing 20-year-old woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Elderly Guyton woman found dead under "suspicious circumstances" Savannah Police are searching for a missing woman. According to SPD, Elizabeth Harrison-White, 20, was last known to be in Savannah and frequents the downtown area. She is 5'4", 125 pounds, with blue eyes and long...
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

1 killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a pedestrian was killed in an early-morning crash in Beaufort County Saturday. The Burton Fire District says crews responded to the 3100 block of Trask Parkway just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials said a pedestrian sustained serious injuries in the crash and...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

