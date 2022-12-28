PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are seeking a Strawberry Mansion man in connection with the hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old Julia Mae Abraham on Wednesday.Police identified the man they're searching for as Jovan Lowe, 18. He's wanted on multiple charges including murder, homicide by vehicle and evading police.Investigators believe Lowe was behind the wheel of a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck a parked Mercury Mariner on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue in West Philadelphia. Abraham was inside the Mariner, which was hit on the driver's side.Police said the driver and the passenger of the Jeep fled the scene....

