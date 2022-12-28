I had another homeless man asl for change once on Christmas day. He was out in Neptune nj in shorts and a long-sleeved t shirt. I gave him a brand new jacket that was just gifted to me hours earlier and sweatpants and cash. I have never seen a more appreciative person In my life, I wish they all acted the way he did. I still see him around n buy him food to this day. His name is William and he is a great man.
The Man became conscious at the hospital because his alcohol level dropped. I don't think Wawa should be letting them hang out in their parking lot which one was it again so I make sure not to go there.
Absolutely awful he hit that poor man but at least he is taking responsibility for it by going back to store. He should have to put the homeless man up in his personal residence.
