Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How Does Back Market Work, and Is It Legit?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Are you considering buying from Back Market, but aren't sure if it's safe? Buying refurbished items can be an excellent way to save money, and Back Market is one of the best places that offer affordable refurbished items. While substantial discounts on the marketplace may be appealing, is shopping there really worth it?
makeuseof.com
Kaspersky vs. Bitdefender: Which Internet Security Suite Will Keep You Safe Online?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're looking for antivirus software to use on your devices to provide all-round security, it's likely that you'll stumble upon Bitdefender and Kaspersky. Both are top antivirus suites that have been on the market for years, and have built good reputations with users.
makeuseof.com
You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the “Windows Can’t Find One of the Files in This Theme” Error
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft offers several stock themes for your Windows 10 and Windows 11 computer. Additionally, you can scour the Microsoft Store if you want more options. Although applying a theme lets you change the look and feel of your PC, sometimes, these themes can also cause problems.
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Access a Shared Folder in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Shared folders are a unique way to collaborate and share documents with other users on a computer network. This can be especially useful if you're working on a project with a team or need to share files with someone else.
The Observer view on how Britain’s crises can be fixed by a shift in political culture
Last year will be remembered as the most turbulent for the global economy since the 2008 financial crisis. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove an enormous increase in global energy prices, which led to inflation spiking across the world. And 2023 will be tougher still for many Britons; it will be a year of falling real pay at a time when the cost of essentials has never been higher.
makeuseof.com
What Are Crypto Communities and How Do They Boost Adoption?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the bedrocks of cryptocurrency are crypto communities. These communities exist on online messaging platforms and are made up of like-minded people invested in one cryptocurrency or another.
makeuseof.com
7 API Security Best Practices to Consider
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. An Application Programming Interface (API) is a platform on which applications communicate. APIs are widespread and play a vital role in many modern software architectures. API...
makeuseof.com
How to Open the Phone Dialer in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The phone dialer is an important feature of Windows that has been around since the early days of computers. It allows you to make phone calls directly from your computer and offers features like contact management, call logging, and more.
makeuseof.com
10 Ways to Open the Windows Recovery Drive Tool
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You can always rely on a recovery drive when your Windows PC runs into issues. That’s because a recovery drive makes it easy to revive your device after a critical system failure.
makeuseof.com
How to Install GNU Octave on Ubuntu
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. GNU Octave is an open-source, powerful programming language used to solve linear and non-linear mathematical problems and perform scientific computations. It's available to download for free and you can install it on Linux, Windows, and macOS.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Bash to Concatenate Strings
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Concatenation is the process of joining two values together. String concatenation is an integral part of programming and you'll find a use for it in all types of software.
makeuseof.com
How to Open the Calculator in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you need to make a quick calculation or a complex equation, the Calculator app built into Windows 11 can help you get it done quickly and easily. In this article, we will show you how to open Calculator in Windows 11 so that you can start using it right away.
makeuseof.com
Here Is Everything You Need to Know About Windows Product Keys
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Almost all of us have run into websites selling Windows activation keys at dirt-cheap rates at one point or another. But, although they are common, many people don’t know what Windows activation keys are and what they do.
makeuseof.com
How to Hide or Show the Clock and Date From the Taskbar in Windows 10 and 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The system tray clock on the right side of the Windows taskbar shows the date and time. While most users find this information useful, others might consider it a source of distraction.
makeuseof.com
9 Ways to Open the Print Management Tool in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Print Management tool is a free built-in program on Windows that helps you manage your printers and print jobs. The application offers a convenient interface for managing printing queues, printer drivers, and preferences.
makeuseof.com
The 4 Best Raspberry Pi Simulators for Testing Your Projects
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Raspberry Pi is a versatile single-board computer that can be used in Internet of Things and robotics projects. It is cheap, powerful, and well-supported. But, due to various reasons, you might not always have a Raspberry Pi handy to test your project ideas. That's where a Raspberry Pi simulator comes in.
makeuseof.com
How to Remove the Login Password on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Passwords are an essential security tool and can keep unauthorized lurkers away. But sometimes, you may feel that a login password for your Windows 11 is unnecessary; as such, you can remove the Windows 11 sign-in password.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "Operation Failed 0x0000011B" Error on Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A new security patch released by Microsoft may have caused printers shared over the network to malfunction, resulting in the operation failed 0x0000011B error. The error has primarily affected Windows 10 21H1 build running computers. However, you may also experience it on Windows 11 systems.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Private Share on Samsung Phones to Send Files Securely
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Sending photos and videos to friends and family has never been easier, but sharing sensitive content and retaining ownership of it remains an area of concern.
Comments / 0