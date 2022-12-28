ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South’s Greatest Doctors 2022/23

Dr. Tim Minton, the region’s only fellowship-trained, double board certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, is committed to providing a superior level of care in a friendly and personalized environment. WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT PRACTICING MEDICINE?. In plastic surgery I love the artistry side of the specialty....
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hilton Head mourns a local legend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head community is mourning the loss of a four-legged legend. Maverick has been the mascot of Coligny Hardware since 2014. He was known for greeting every customer, as well as his singing voice. There were GoFundMe pages that raised thousands when he was sick. With tributes pouring […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV-TV

Savannah's interim police chief gets the permanent job

Interim Chief Lenny Gunther will take over the position permanently as chief of the Savannah Police Department, the city announced Thursday. Savannah’s interim police chief gets the permanent …. Interim Chief Lenny Gunther will take over the position permanently as chief of the Savannah Police Department, the city announced...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Fire responds to chemical leak on I-95

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a leak of Sanidate Friday morning on I-95, near the I-16 interchange. The Savannah Hazmat team came and cleaned up the leak, which was about 50 gallons that spilled. That scene is now clear.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Fire extinguishes trolley fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters extinguished a trolley fire in Savannah Friday evening. Around 6 p.m., the Savannah Fire Department responded to Lepageville Street off of President Street for the blaze. That’s about a block from the Old Savannah Tours depot. Officials said no one was injured in the incident. There is no word yet […]
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

South’s Greatest Medical Professionals 2022/23

Q: What is your favorite part about working in the medical field?. A: The sense of self fulfillment when I help someone reach their dream smile. Seeing my patients leave with beautiful smiles that I helped create and being a small part of all their stories is why I love what I do.
SAVANNAH, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Economists: Port of Savannah to weather expected recession well

LISTEN: As “essential infrastructure,” ports are expected to fare well in 2023 even if a recession hits, according to Fitch Ratings. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Analysts at Fitch Ratings, a New York financial market research firm, are projecting “mildly positive” growth for Georgia's Port of Savannah and other U.S. ports, even as the credit rating agency expects a recession to arrive in the spring.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah

Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah. Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across …. Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah. Wellness Wednesday: Suicide and Social Media. Wellness Wednesday: Suicide and Social Media. Atlanta FBI warns of holiday scams, sextortion crimes. Atlanta FBI...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Richmond Hill buys Community House built by Henry Ford

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Richmond Hill has announced that it has bought a building made by Henry Ford. The structure was built back in 1936 and sits just off Ford Avenue. It’s known locally as the Community House and in the past, it served as an...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
intothelightadventures.com

Wormsloe Mile Long Entrance

Wormsloe Mile Long Entrance avenue lined with live oaks is a classic image from the moonlight and magnolias Old South. Found here in Savannah GA. In the 1890s, Wymberley Jones De Renne laid out the live oak avenue, to celebrate the birth of his son. A breathtaking avenue sheltered by...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Gunther named Savannah's next police chief

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Then-interim chief Lenny Gunther sits down with WJCL 22 News to discuss crime in the city. After more than 20 years with the department, Lenny Gunther was named as Savannah's next police chief Thursday. Gunther has served as interim police chief since July 29...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

LIST: New Year’s events around Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — New Year’s Day is right around the corner and events are taking place across the area to celebrate. Here’s a list of events to ring in the New Year: Congress Street Up — Speakeasy New Year’s Eve Party  The Prohibition Museum’s famed bar, Congress Street Up will be hosting a festive […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Alderwoman presents 3rd annual Kwanzaa Krawl

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Alderwoman At-Large Kesha Gibson-Carter is presenting the 3rd annual Kwanzaa Krawl highlighting the cultural significance of Kwanzaa. The event will take place nightly on each day of Kwanzaa beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 1. There are several locations for participants to visit including Pooler and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD seeking to locate missing woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman. Elizabeth Harrison-White, 20, was last known to be in Savannah and usually frequents downtown. Harrison-White is 5’4”, 125 pounds, with blue eyes and long red hair. She typically wears baggy clothing and white slides with socks. Police say if you […]
