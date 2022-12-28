Read full article on original website
WJCL
Savannah's Nolan Smith takes the microphone and tackles Georgia Media Day at Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — Thursday was Media Day at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Players and coaches from both Georgia and Ohio State speaking with the media ahead of Saturday's College Football Playoff Semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. WJCL 22 Sports Director Amy Zimmer handed the microphone over to Savannah native...
southmag.com
South’s Greatest Doctors 2022/23
Dr. Tim Minton, the region’s only fellowship-trained, double board certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, is committed to providing a superior level of care in a friendly and personalized environment. WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT PRACTICING MEDICINE?. In plastic surgery I love the artistry side of the specialty....
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football field
A Georgia witness at Statesboro reported watching a triangle-shaped object the size of a football field slowly moving overhead at about 10:20 p.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Opelika-Auburn News
Scholarship established in honor of Auburn University student who passed away on Dec. 10
A freshman Auburn University engineering student passed away on Dec. 10 at an off-campus apartment complex, and the university has established a scholarship in his honor. The freshman student was William Dolbeare, 18, from Hilton Head, S.C. Dolbeare’s obituary stated, “he had already made a tremendous impact on his friends...
fox5atlanta.com
Former Falcon JJ Wilcox appears in court over contractor's work
Former Atlanta Falcon and Georgia Southern University standout JJ Wilcox was back in court earlier in December. The FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle has an update on the case that stems from some work done on his home.
Hilton Head mourns a local legend
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head community is mourning the loss of a four-legged legend. Maverick has been the mascot of Coligny Hardware since 2014. He was known for greeting every customer, as well as his singing voice. There were GoFundMe pages that raised thousands when he was sick. With tributes pouring […]
artscanvas.org
Activists fight to memorialize site of largest slave auction in American history
Judy Woodruff: Activists in Savannah, Georgia, are fighting to shine a spotlight on a little known, but very painful moment in American history. Special correspondent Benedict Moran reports for our arts and culture series, Canvas. Benedict Moran: Three miles from the center of Savannah sits this nondescript plot of land....
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Savannah
Savannah might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Savannah.
WSAV-TV
Savannah's interim police chief gets the permanent job
Interim Chief Lenny Gunther will take over the position permanently as chief of the Savannah Police Department, the city announced Thursday. Savannah’s interim police chief gets the permanent …. Interim Chief Lenny Gunther will take over the position permanently as chief of the Savannah Police Department, the city announced...
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire responds to chemical leak on I-95
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a leak of Sanidate Friday morning on I-95, near the I-16 interchange. The Savannah Hazmat team came and cleaned up the leak, which was about 50 gallons that spilled. That scene is now clear.
Savannah Fire extinguishes trolley fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters extinguished a trolley fire in Savannah Friday evening. Around 6 p.m., the Savannah Fire Department responded to Lepageville Street off of President Street for the blaze. That’s about a block from the Old Savannah Tours depot. Officials said no one was injured in the incident. There is no word yet […]
southmag.com
South’s Greatest Medical Professionals 2022/23
Q: What is your favorite part about working in the medical field?. A: The sense of self fulfillment when I help someone reach their dream smile. Seeing my patients leave with beautiful smiles that I helped create and being a small part of all their stories is why I love what I do.
Economists: Port of Savannah to weather expected recession well
LISTEN: As “essential infrastructure,” ports are expected to fare well in 2023 even if a recession hits, according to Fitch Ratings. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Analysts at Fitch Ratings, a New York financial market research firm, are projecting “mildly positive” growth for Georgia's Port of Savannah and other U.S. ports, even as the credit rating agency expects a recession to arrive in the spring.
WSAV-TV
Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah
Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah. Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across …. Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah. Wellness Wednesday: Suicide and Social Media. Wellness Wednesday: Suicide and Social Media. Atlanta FBI warns of holiday scams, sextortion crimes. Atlanta FBI...
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill buys Community House built by Henry Ford
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Richmond Hill has announced that it has bought a building made by Henry Ford. The structure was built back in 1936 and sits just off Ford Avenue. It’s known locally as the Community House and in the past, it served as an...
intothelightadventures.com
Wormsloe Mile Long Entrance
Wormsloe Mile Long Entrance avenue lined with live oaks is a classic image from the moonlight and magnolias Old South. Found here in Savannah GA. In the 1890s, Wymberley Jones De Renne laid out the live oak avenue, to celebrate the birth of his son. A breathtaking avenue sheltered by...
WJCL
Gunther named Savannah's next police chief
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Then-interim chief Lenny Gunther sits down with WJCL 22 News to discuss crime in the city. After more than 20 years with the department, Lenny Gunther was named as Savannah's next police chief Thursday. Gunther has served as interim police chief since July 29...
LIST: New Year’s events around Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — New Year’s Day is right around the corner and events are taking place across the area to celebrate. Here’s a list of events to ring in the New Year: Congress Street Up — Speakeasy New Year’s Eve Party The Prohibition Museum’s famed bar, Congress Street Up will be hosting a festive […]
Savannah Alderwoman presents 3rd annual Kwanzaa Krawl
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Alderwoman At-Large Kesha Gibson-Carter is presenting the 3rd annual Kwanzaa Krawl highlighting the cultural significance of Kwanzaa. The event will take place nightly on each day of Kwanzaa beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 1. There are several locations for participants to visit including Pooler and […]
SPD seeking to locate missing woman
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman. Elizabeth Harrison-White, 20, was last known to be in Savannah and usually frequents downtown. Harrison-White is 5’4”, 125 pounds, with blue eyes and long red hair. She typically wears baggy clothing and white slides with socks. Police say if you […]
