Clayton progresses on water line issues while boil advisory remains
Clayton officials said Thursday they were making progress fixing water main breaks that brought several parts of the cou...
Clayton News Daily
Bottled water distribution to continue Saturday
JONESBORO — Clayton County Water Authority will continue to distribute bottled water on Saturday. The distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as long as supplies last at the W.B. Casey Water Resource Recovery Facility, 8890 Roberts Road in Jonesboro. One case will be provided per car....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Temporary burn ban issued by Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a temporary burn ban. The ban comes in response to low water pressure throughout the county. The Fire Marshal’s Office says the ban will “ensure life safety and lessen the risk of additional property damage.”
Families worried about loved ones inside Fulton County Jail amid freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Low water pressure and little heat. Those are the problems inmates at the Fulton County jail have had to deal with this week. It took several days for the jail to fix broken pipes after the deep freeze. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
fox5atlanta.com
When will Clayton County residents get their water fully restored?
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta is thawing out a bit this week after an Arctic blast. The cold strained utilities and left thousands without water. Some residents have been out of water for nearly a week and many in Clayton County are wondering when the problems will be fixed and why it is taking so long.
claytoncrescent.org
Mobile home parks update
On Thursday, The Clayton Crescent asked the owner of Forest Valley Mobile Home Park, Mario Datillo, whether he knew about the water service outage in Clayton County and its impact on residents at the property. Datillo wrote back Friday with this response:. Thanks for reaching out and for your concern....
Clayton County police issue BOLO for missing man
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued a BOLO for a missing man. Alexander Matos was last heard from on Christmas Eve, according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department. Family members told police that Matos typically contacts his family members at least two to three times a day.
Norcross homeless shelter for women and children closed due to water damage
NORCROSS, Ga. — An emergency homeless shelter in Gwinnett County has closed its doors temporarily because of water damage from burst pipes on Christmas Day. The shelter and assessment center at HomeFirst Gwinnett in Norcross has flooded floors and a collapsed ceiling. It could be weeks until staff and...
Atlanta church evaluates damages from busted water pipes
ATLANTA — A local church is still evaluating damages after pipes burst, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing through part of its building on Christmas Day. Water could be seen pouring from Ponce Presbyterian Church in Midtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
claytoncrescent.org
Clayton officials: Water returning slowly
6:33 p.m.: CORRECTION: six, not seven, apartments with leak issues per CCWA. 5:48 p.m.: County bringing water to Deer Creek Mobile Home Park residents; ADDS comments from mobile home park residents. Clayton County officials say that water service is being restored, but that some areas are still experiencing low or...
'Just in shock': Atlanta area residents react to boil water advisory
ATLANTA — Carol Yancey of the Atlanta metro area was planning to spend a festive Christmas holiday with her large extended family. But she said the threat of possibly contaminated water in Clayton County ended her holiday plans. Boil water notices were issued last weekend and this week in...
Employees, inmates at Clayton County Jail say freezing weekend weather made jail conditions worse
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Inmates and employees say conditions at the Clayton County Jail are worse than normal after freezing weekend temperatures wreaked havoc. “The power was out for three days,” said Tenille Davis. Cell phone video recorded by an employee and sent to Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing Clayton County man may need his medication
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a man who went missing Christmas Eve. Police say Alexander Matos usually contacts his family at least two or three times every day. However, his loved ones say it has been a week since they last heard from him. Matos...
claytoncrescent.org
Where to get water Thu. 12/29
The Clayton County Water Authority will distribute bottled water at a single location today, 8890 Roberts Road in Jonesboro, at the rear entrance of the W.B. Casey water Resource Recovery Facility. Water distribution will take place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., or until supplies run out, to accommodate people...
fox5atlanta.com
Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
claytoncrescent.org
Boil water order lifted
The Clayton County Water Authority has lifted the boil water order for customers who had low water pressure this week. People should expect changes in pressure while crews finish bringing the system pressure back to normal. If you see discolored water, let the cold water tap run for 15 minutes to flush out any sediment in the line.
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know
Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect mistakes DeKalb County auto shop employee for thief and kills him
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police and detectives are working a crime scene where they believe a man shot and killed an employee at the auto shop he took his car to after mistaking him for a thief. Officers responded to the Tires Plus shop located at 577 DeKalb...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘This is inhumane.’ Halsten at Vinings apartment residents still without water
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Residents at the Halsten at Vining Apartment Complex said they have been without water for nearly seven days because of the holiday freeze. The water issues have them feeling drained and unhappy and they said the property management company is not making a sufficient effort to address the problem.
Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old
ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
