Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know
Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
Atlanta church evaluates damages from busted water pipes
ATLANTA — A local church is still evaluating damages after pipes burst, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing through part of its building on Christmas Day. Water could be seen pouring from Ponce Presbyterian Church in Midtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Clayton progresses on water line issues while boil advisory remains
Clayton officials said Thursday they were making progress fixing water main breaks that brought several parts of the cou...
fox5atlanta.com
Water service returns to most of Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The water, for the most part, is flowing again in Clayton County. This after punishing cold caused pipes and water mains all around metro Atlanta to rupture. Thousands of customers struggled with running water in their homes since Christmas. A lot of people in Clayton County...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘This is inhumane.’ Halsten at Vinings apartment residents still without water
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Residents at the Halsten at Vining Apartment Complex said they have been without water for nearly seven days because of the holiday freeze. The water issues have them feeling drained and unhappy and they said the property management company is not making a sufficient effort to address the problem.
Families worried about loved ones inside Fulton County Jail amid freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Low water pressure and little heat. Those are the problems inmates at the Fulton County jail have had to deal with this week. It took several days for the jail to fix broken pipes after the deep freeze. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Clayton News Daily
Bottled water distribution to continue Saturday
JONESBORO — Clayton County Water Authority will continue to distribute bottled water on Saturday. The distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as long as supplies last at the W.B. Casey Water Resource Recovery Facility, 8890 Roberts Road in Jonesboro. One case will be provided per car....
Norcross homeless shelter for women and children closed due to water damage
NORCROSS, Ga. — An emergency homeless shelter in Gwinnett County has closed its doors temporarily because of water damage from burst pipes on Christmas Day. The shelter and assessment center at HomeFirst Gwinnett in Norcross has flooded floors and a collapsed ceiling. It could be weeks until staff and...
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta's pipe problem | Who pays the water bill?
ATLANTA — Christmas weekend ushered in an extreme wave of winter weather across the country with Georgia experiencing a flash freeze that triggered a chronic series of cracked and broken pipes. As metro Atlanta pipe problems persist through the week, water authorities have cut off the supply in some...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fairburn continues distributions as residents face water woes
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More bottled water giveaways popping up around metro Atlanta. It comes as thousands of people are going on their third or fourth day with no running water in their homes. Fairburn is just one area feeling the impact after freezing temperatures wreaked havoc on...
fox5atlanta.com
“It was dire here:” One Georgia county ran completely out of water after arctic freeze
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — One Georgia county found itself completely out of water after arctic cold caused pipes to burst all over north Georgia. Channel 2′s Bryan Mimms was in Butts County, where so many pipes burst that the county’s water system was completely dried up by Monday night.
Plumbers say threat of burst pipes in metro Atlanta is far from over
ATLANTA — Don’t be fooled by the warmer weather. Metro Atlanta plumbers say the threat of bursting pipes is far from over. [DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]. Plumbers all over north Georgia have been scrambling to fix pipes that burst after...
Who pays for the water when a pipe bursts? Your city may be able to help
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — When pipes burst and water sprays everywhere, who pays for all that water?. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spent the day Tuesday asking several water metro districts that exact question. She also found one city of South Fulton neighborhood homeowner Terry Francis said the water...
'Just in shock': Atlanta area residents react to boil water advisory
ATLANTA — Carol Yancey of the Atlanta metro area was planning to spend a festive Christmas holiday with her large extended family. But she said the threat of possibly contaminated water in Clayton County ended her holiday plans. Boil water notices were issued last weekend and this week in...
atlantanewsfirst.com
