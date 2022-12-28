Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Heavy rain and gusty winds expected on Central Coast, flood watch in effect
SALINAS, Calif. — Residents of the Santa Cruz Mountains and Central Coast are being warned to prepare for heavy rain and the possibility of flooding tomorrow. According to weather projections, the region can expect 2-3 inches of rain in the Santa Cruz Mountains and 0.5-1 inch in most cities around the Central Coast, with smaller amounts expected in the Salinas Valley.
Another storm on the way as heavy rainfall is expected on New Year’s Eve
Widespread showers covered the southland as heavy rainfall is expected to dampen New Year’s Eve celebrations this weekend. Significant rainfall is expected on Saturday and Sunday with gusty winds from 30 to 50 miles per hour. Through Sunday, this storm is expected to bring 1 to 2 inches of rain to the California coast and […]
benitolink.com
National Weather Service issues flood watch
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Central Coast including Monterey, San Benito County and the Valley for Dec. 30-31 from 10 p.m. to 10 p.m. According to the advisory, a series of systems brought rain to Northern and Central California starting Dec. 29 and continuing through New Year’s Eve day.
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River
Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
KSBW.com
Recent winter storms offer some drought relief
SALINAS, Calif. — Recent storms have brought more rain and water to drought-stricken California. 100% of the state is still considered abnormally dry, but conditions have improved in recent weeks. As of Thursday, 7.2% of the state is in exceptional drought conditions. That's down from 16.6% 3 months ago.
Phys.org
Miracle or mirage? Atmospheric rivers end California drought year with heavy snow and rain
After the driest start to any year on record, California will end 2022 with snow-capped mountains, soaked roadways and—in some places—flood warnings. The soggy end to an otherwise bone-dry year came as something of a surprise. Only weeks earlier, officials sounded the alarm about a rare third appearance of La Niña—a climate pattern in the tropical Pacific that is often associated with dry conditions in the state. On Thursday, skiers in Mammoth enjoyed some of the deepest snow in the nation, while in Los Angeles, a steady drizzle signaled stronger storms to come.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - Overnight Rain And Snow; Much More Active Weather Ahead
The final Wednesday of the year was a pleasant one for northern California, but there have been some areas of fog to contend with. Our next storm will deliver rain and snow overnight, with much more active weather ahead! We started the week with a powerful storm late Monday and Tuesday, but Wednesday was fairly quiet. Late tonight a fast-moving wave will move overhead, delivering our next round of rain and high elevation snow. Much of the rain and snow will be done by late morning Thursday. We'll only have a few hours of quieter weather around midday Thursday before a much larger mass of moisture moves overhead, and that will bring more rain and mountain snow from late Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
New Storm Moves Into California Just As Previous Storm Ends
The impending weather could disrupt your New Years Eve plans.
Storm Latest: Water levels along the American River are expected to rise. No chain controls in Interstate 80 yet
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Friday. Water levels along the American River are expected to rise through the day as water is released from Folsom Dam in anticipation of more rain. Officials are warning people living in encampments along the river to move to higher ground. Some parks are closed along the American River and Dry Creek.
Photos and videos of Northern California’s damaging storm
From the Bay Area to the Central Valley and up to the Sierra Nevada, heavy rain and flooding has been impacting California communities. Here are images and videos that show how recent storms and flooding have affected Northern California.
Driving may be 'impossible' as atmospheric river heads for Tahoe
If you are planning to drive in or out of the Tahoe region in the next day, it's time to seriously reconsider those plans.
GV Wire
Heavy Rains Trigger Valley Flood Warning. A Lot More Coming.
Following heavy rains throughout the region, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Central California shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. “Heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California. Be cautious when driving, watch for any flood statements, and avoid traveling into the mountains,” the NWS office in Hanford said in a tweet.
Flood Watch issued across Northern California ahead of weekend storm
(KTXL) — As another large winter storm makes its way to Northern California, the National Weather Service has issued flood watches for large parts of the Central Valley, the Sierra foothills, Sierra Nevada and the Delta region, and severe winter storm watches for the greater Lake Tahoe area and counties north of Lake Tahoe. The […]
KCRA.com
The Northern California forecast calls for repeated rainstorms. Here's what water managers say about the potential for flooding
December marked the start of the heart of the rainy season in Northern California. In 2022, the atmosphere is following along with the calendar. Since Sunday, many spots in the Valley have seen close to 2 inches of rainfall, with more than twice that in the Foothills, and more rain is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.
kion546.com
Flooding temporarily closes major Bay Area highway and prompts evacuation warnings in northern California neighborhoods
Heavy precipitation and snow melt flooded roads and led to freeway closures and evacuation warnings in Northern California on Saturday, officials said. At one point, US Highway 101 — one of California’s most famous routes — was closed in both directions in South San Francisco as “water is not receding due to non-stop rainfall & high tides preventing the water to displace,” California Highway Patrol said in an evening update. The freeway reopened later Saturday evening after flood waters receded, CHP said.
'It's intense': Wind gusts hit 150 mph as massive winter storm batters Tahoe
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in a warning.
Storm moving through Central California expected to be at peak strength during peak travel
An estimated 102 million Americans are traveling by car to their destination this holiday season.
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Update On Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Upcoming Thursday Night Through Sunday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 8 Inches Of Rain
Mariposa, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Oakhurst, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" December 29, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports the rain and snow forecast totals for this weekend's major event.
Big waves headed to Central Coast beaches as rain storm hits region
“Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore,” the National Weather Service warned.
Another atmospheric river slams California with flooding and mudslides to start new year
What was a wet end to 2022 is going to get even soggier as another atmospheric river drenches California through the early days of the new year bringing a renewed threat of flooding rain and heavy mountain snow.
