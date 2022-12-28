ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSBW.com

Heavy rain and gusty winds expected on Central Coast, flood watch in effect

SALINAS, Calif. — Residents of the Santa Cruz Mountains and Central Coast are being warned to prepare for heavy rain and the possibility of flooding tomorrow. According to weather projections, the region can expect 2-3 inches of rain in the Santa Cruz Mountains and 0.5-1 inch in most cities around the Central Coast, with smaller amounts expected in the Salinas Valley.
SALINAS, CA
benitolink.com

National Weather Service issues flood watch

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Central Coast including Monterey, San Benito County and the Valley for Dec. 30-31 from 10 p.m. to 10 p.m. According to the advisory, a series of systems brought rain to Northern and Central California starting Dec. 29 and continuing through New Year’s Eve day.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
Andy Monroe

Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River

Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

Recent winter storms offer some drought relief

SALINAS, Calif. — Recent storms have brought more rain and water to drought-stricken California. 100% of the state is still considered abnormally dry, but conditions have improved in recent weeks. As of Thursday, 7.2% of the state is in exceptional drought conditions. That's down from 16.6% 3 months ago.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Miracle or mirage? Atmospheric rivers end California drought year with heavy snow and rain

After the driest start to any year on record, California will end 2022 with snow-capped mountains, soaked roadways and—in some places—flood warnings. The soggy end to an otherwise bone-dry year came as something of a surprise. Only weeks earlier, officials sounded the alarm about a rare third appearance of La Niña—a climate pattern in the tropical Pacific that is often associated with dry conditions in the state. On Thursday, skiers in Mammoth enjoyed some of the deepest snow in the nation, while in Los Angeles, a steady drizzle signaled stronger storms to come.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - Overnight Rain And Snow; Much More Active Weather Ahead

The final Wednesday of the year was a pleasant one for northern California, but there have been some areas of fog to contend with. Our next storm will deliver rain and snow overnight, with much more active weather ahead! We started the week with a powerful storm late Monday and Tuesday, but Wednesday was fairly quiet. Late tonight a fast-moving wave will move overhead, delivering our next round of rain and high elevation snow. Much of the rain and snow will be done by late morning Thursday. We'll only have a few hours of quieter weather around midday Thursday before a much larger mass of moisture moves overhead, and that will bring more rain and mountain snow from late Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Storm Latest: Water levels along the American River are expected to rise. No chain controls in Interstate 80 yet

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Friday. Water levels along the American River are expected to rise through the day as water is released from Folsom Dam in anticipation of more rain. Officials are warning people living in encampments along the river to move to higher ground. Some parks are closed along the American River and Dry Creek.
SACRAMENTO, CA
GV Wire

Heavy Rains Trigger Valley Flood Warning. A Lot More Coming.

Following heavy rains throughout the region, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Central California shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. “Heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California. Be cautious when driving, watch for any flood statements, and avoid traveling into the mountains,” the NWS office in Hanford said in a tweet.
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Flood Watch issued across Northern California ahead of weekend storm

(KTXL) — As another large winter storm makes its way to Northern California, the National Weather Service has issued flood watches for large parts of the Central Valley, the Sierra foothills, Sierra Nevada and the Delta region, and severe winter storm watches for the greater Lake Tahoe area and counties north of Lake Tahoe. The […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
kion546.com

Flooding temporarily closes major Bay Area highway and prompts evacuation warnings in northern California neighborhoods

Heavy precipitation and snow melt flooded roads and led to freeway closures and evacuation warnings in Northern California on Saturday, officials said. At one point, US Highway 101 — one of California’s most famous routes — was closed in both directions in South San Francisco as “water is not receding due to non-stop rainfall & high tides preventing the water to displace,” California Highway Patrol said in an evening update. The freeway reopened later Saturday evening after flood waters receded, CHP said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Update On Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Upcoming Thursday Night Through Sunday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 8 Inches Of Rain

Mariposa, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Oakhurst, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" December 29, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports the rain and snow forecast totals for this weekend's major event.
CALIFORNIA STATE

