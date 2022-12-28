Read full article on original website
southmag.com
South’s Greatest Doctors 2022/23
Dr. Tim Minton, the region’s only fellowship-trained, double board certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, is committed to providing a superior level of care in a friendly and personalized environment. WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT PRACTICING MEDICINE?. In plastic surgery I love the artistry side of the specialty....
wtoc.com
TMT farms collects over 95,000 pounds of food during Christmas lights display
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As the Thompson family packs up their miles of Christmas display, they say they’re thankful for the people who visit all month long and the help it gives the community all year long. They pulled the plug on the 2022 TMT Christmas lights Tuesday...
wtoc.com
COVID-19 cases increasing in Chatham Co. as people gathered for holidays
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 cases have doubled in Chatham County since the beginning of December, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Health leaders say people gathering for the holidays are part of the spike. As the weeks of December went by, COVID-19 cases constantly rose. On...
wtoc.com
Operation Safe Disposal underway in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have received some big gifts this year for Christmas and your trash could be a giveaway to would-be criminals. If you’ve got boxes stacked up from a new TV or gaming system and you’re ready to just throw them to the curb and let them wait for the trash truck, Statesboro Police say you could become a crime statistic and they have an alternative.
Madame Noire
Transitional Housing For Young Girls Who Survived Human Trafficking Is Coming To Georgia
Tharros Place, a shelter that provides support for survivors of human trafficking, is set to receive a massive grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The nonprofit has been awarded $250,000 which will be dispersed annually over the next three years to build a 12-bed facility exclusively for young female victims of human trafficking, NPR news affiliate GPB reported.
Savannah Fire extinguishes trolley fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters extinguished a trolley fire in Savannah Friday evening. Around 6 p.m., the Savannah Fire Department responded to Lepageville Street off of President Street for the blaze. That’s about a block from the Old Savannah Tours depot. Officials said no one was injured in the incident. There is no word yet […]
Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — After a stretch of cold weather many homes across Savannah have been negatively impacted by frozen waterlines causing pipes to burst. It has also left residents with a costly repair bill. CEO of Plumbpro, Johnny Haines says the cost is not cheap. “It varies, but you’re probably just looking at just […]
intothelightadventures.com
Wormsloe Mile Long Entrance
Wormsloe Mile Long Entrance avenue lined with live oaks is a classic image from the moonlight and magnolias Old South. Found here in Savannah GA. In the 1890s, Wymberley Jones De Renne laid out the live oak avenue, to celebrate the birth of his son. A breathtaking avenue sheltered by...
Economists: Port of Savannah to weather expected recession well
LISTEN: As “essential infrastructure,” ports are expected to fare well in 2023 even if a recession hits, according to Fitch Ratings. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Analysts at Fitch Ratings, a New York financial market research firm, are projecting “mildly positive” growth for Georgia's Port of Savannah and other U.S. ports, even as the credit rating agency expects a recession to arrive in the spring.
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill buys Community House built by Henry Ford
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Richmond Hill has announced that it has bought a building made by Henry Ford. The structure was built back in 1936 and sits just off Ford Avenue. It’s known locally as the Community House and in the past, it served as an...
Hilton Head mourns a local legend
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head community is mourning the loss of a four-legged legend. Maverick has been the mascot of Coligny Hardware since 2014. He was known for greeting every customer, as well as his singing voice. There were GoFundMe pages that raised thousands when he was sick. With tributes pouring […]
Group accused of stealing 2 dozen bottles of perfume, cologne in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are working to identify three individuals accused of stealing 24 bottles of perfume and cologne from drug stores in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the thefts occurred on Nov. 21 at Walgreens on Victory Drive, then on Nov. 25 at Walgreens on Habersham Street and at the […]
WSAV-TV
What you need to know about holiday-related accidents
Statesboro family home destroyed in Christmas Eve fire
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – While at work on Christmas Eve, Austin Neal received a devastating call from his neighbor that his family home was on fire. Both Austin and his roommate Katherine were at work when the blaze, likely started by a faulty heater, began. They say the destruction they were met with when they got […]
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Savannah
Savannah might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Savannah.
Savannah Tribune
Alderwoman At-Large Kesha Gibson-Carter Announces 3rd Annual Kwanzaa Krawl
Alderwoman At- Large Kesha Gibson-Carter will present the 3rd annual Kwanzaa Krawl, taking place at various restaurants throughout the City nightly at 7 p.m. The celebration began Monday, Dec. 26 and will go through Sunday, Jan. 1. Organizers are excited to announce Kwanzaa Krawl expansion to include Pooler and Tybee Island restaurants as well as Savannah breakfast and dessert locations.
SPD seeking to locate missing woman
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman. Elizabeth Harrison-White, 20, was last known to be in Savannah and usually frequents downtown. Harrison-White is 5’4”, 125 pounds, with blue eyes and long red hair. She typically wears baggy clothing and white slides with socks. Police say if you […]
LIST: New Year’s events around Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — New Year’s Day is right around the corner and events are taking place across the area to celebrate. Here’s a list of events to ring in the New Year: Congress Street Up — Speakeasy New Year’s Eve Party The Prohibition Museum’s famed bar, Congress Street Up will be hosting a festive […]
wtoc.com
Rain clears as people prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people are expected to flock to downtown Savannah to countdown to midnight as New Year’s Eve celebrations are taking place across the Hostess City. Crowds have gotten bigger along River Street as Saturday afternoon has gone on. All eyes were on the weather...
Savannah Alderwoman presents 3rd annual Kwanzaa Krawl
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Alderwoman At-Large Kesha Gibson-Carter is presenting the 3rd annual Kwanzaa Krawl highlighting the cultural significance of Kwanzaa. The event will take place nightly on each day of Kwanzaa beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 1. There are several locations for participants to visit including Pooler and […]
