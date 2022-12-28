AMBER Alert for 13-year-old boy from Utah canceled after found in Grand Island

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The HolidaysS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
A High Honor Was Awarded To Pho Tay Ho RestaurantS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake CityBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Arizona Man Allegedly Kidnapped a Boy He Lured from Discord. Police Say They Rescued the Victim Thanks to an ‘Alert Gas Station Attendant.’
A 26-year-old Arizona man was arrested in Nebraska for allegedly abducting a 13-year-old boy he met through an online video game platform. Tadashi Kojima, also known as Aaron M. Zeman, was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with one count each of second-degree felony kidnapping and misdemeanor resisting arrest after authorities allegedly located him traveling with the missing child, who had been the subject of an Amber Alert, according to law enforcement documents reviewed by Law&Crime.
Layton mother reunites with Utah AMBER Alert victim in Nebraska
A 13-year-old boy who was the focus of an AMBER Alert in Utah on Tuesday is safe this evening, with the suspect in custody.
Kearney Hub
Father, son work alongside each other at Kearney Police Department
KEARNEY – Braylen Luke has known since kindergarten that he wanted to be a police officer, just like his dad, Lt. Derek Luke. Braylen followed closely in his dad’s footsteps, attending the same university to major in criminal justice and returning to his hometown upon graduation to work at the Kearney Police Department. He was even issued his dad’s old badge number at his swearing-in ceremony earlier this month.
klkntv.com
82-year-old killed in Nebraska crash with juveniles after not yielding, authorities say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says an 82-year-old died after a collision north of Grand Island on Wednesday. It happened near Highway 281 and Chapman Road, just before 5 p.m. Authorities say Elaine Bishop was driving west on Chapman and failed to yield at...
Woman charged with murder for beating Ogden man to death
A woman has been charged on Thursday, Dec. 29, after she allegedly killed a man by hitting him in the head with a weapon.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Police identify 20-year-old shot, killed at West Valley City apartment complex
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 20-year-old man died overnight Tuesday after he was shot at a West Valley City apartment complex. Police have identified him as 20-year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. Police say the incident happened just before 9 p.m. at the Redwood Apartments, located near 4000 South...
KSNB Local4
One killed in head-on collision on Hwy 14
NANCE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nance County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Fullerton. Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls for a crash at Highway 14 near north 490th Street. Initial investigation shows that a...
Kearney Hub
'Family members at gunpoint': Kearney Police issue scam alert
KEARNEY – During the last couple of weeks, Kearney Police Department has received reports of scammers using different techniques to steal money from people and cause fear and panic in their victims' lives. The scams have come in the form of phone calls, contact through social media pages, text...
Summit County Attorney issues apology to Silver Summit man arrested for suspicion of selling fentanyl laced marijuana
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Brooks Glisson, a 25-year-old Silver Summit man, was arrested on suspicion of distributing marijuana contaminated with fentanyl on May 27, 2022, when a Snyderville Basin man […]
foxnebraska.com
Scam Alert: Kidnapping scam making the rounds
KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney Police said they are getting reports of calls, texts and emails with the same message: Your family member is being held at gun point and you'll need to pay up if you want to see them alive. Officials said this scary scenario is fake and...
News Channel Nebraska
One dead in Nance County two-vehicle accident
NANCE County, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident left one dead in Nance County Thursday morning. The Nance County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday around 7:25 a.m. that happened on Highway 14 near north 490th St. Officials said that an initial investigation of the accident showed...
foxnebraska.com
Woman dies in rural Hall County crash
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — A woman is dead following a crash Wednesday in rural Hall County. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called just before 5 p.m. to a crash at Highway 281 and Chapman Road. The preliminary investigation showed Elaine Bishop, 82, was westbound...
KSNB Local4
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Central City man on drug and weapons charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Central City man is facing felony charges following a traffic stop Thursday morning. According to Grand Island Police, officers observed a silver Impala westbound on W 16th and N Sycamore around 1:30 a.m. The vehicle had expired registration and was pulled over. GIPD said...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Rain, snow impact many Nebraska roads west of York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol was reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday in parts of the state. Troopers said drivers should be extra vigilant in the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55...
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KSNB Local4
One seriously injured in semi crash near Odessa
ODESSA, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska State Patrol says a crash involving two semis ended with one person heading to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened around 9:35 a.m. when an eastbound semi rear-ended another semi on I-80 near mile marker 262. The semi to the rear then jackknifed into the ditch.
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney woman sentenced to over four years in prison on meth-related charge
KEARNEY, Neb. -- A woman from Kearney received 4 1/2 years in prison after being convicted of a meth-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 53-year-old Tammie Young, of Kearney, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Tuesday. Young will serve 54 months in prison for one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. She will be placed on supervised release for three years after she finishes her initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
NebraskaTV
Two charged in Grand Island hotel robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two Grand Island men have been charged following a hotel robbery last week. Marcos Perez, 32, is charged in Hall County Court with robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking. Joseph Rivera,...
klkntv.com
Nebraska homeless shelter says 80 people were displaced when water pipe burst
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A water pipe burst at a homeless shelter in Hastings on Sunday, leaving 80 guests displaced. Officials say they had no choice but to evacuate Crossroads Mission Avenue around midnight, as water was spraying on an electric panel, causing a fire hazard. Everyone has since...
Kearney Hub
Grand Island temporary casino open for business
Grand Island Casino and Resort’s hatchling is open for business. Tuesday a delegation of community leaders and eager gamblers assembled for the grand opening of the casino’s temporary facility in the Fonner Park concourse. After the ribbon cutting, a steady stream of gamblers and curious community members filed...
Comments / 0