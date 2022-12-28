ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Layton, UT

AMBER Alert for 13-year-old boy from Utah canceled after found in Grand Island

By Kayla Winn, Victoria Hill, Matthew Jacobson, KUTV
fox42kptm.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

Arizona Man Allegedly Kidnapped a Boy He Lured from Discord. Police Say They Rescued the Victim Thanks to an ‘Alert Gas Station Attendant.’

A 26-year-old Arizona man was arrested in Nebraska for allegedly abducting a 13-year-old boy he met through an online video game platform. Tadashi Kojima, also known as Aaron M. Zeman, was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with one count each of second-degree felony kidnapping and misdemeanor resisting arrest after authorities allegedly located him traveling with the missing child, who had been the subject of an Amber Alert, according to law enforcement documents reviewed by Law&Crime.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Father, son work alongside each other at Kearney Police Department

KEARNEY – Braylen Luke has known since kindergarten that he wanted to be a police officer, just like his dad, Lt. Derek Luke. Braylen followed closely in his dad’s footsteps, attending the same university to major in criminal justice and returning to his hometown upon graduation to work at the Kearney Police Department. He was even issued his dad’s old badge number at his swearing-in ceremony earlier this month.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

One killed in head-on collision on Hwy 14

NANCE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nance County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Fullerton. Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls for a crash at Highway 14 near north 490th Street. Initial investigation shows that a...
FULLERTON, NE
Kearney Hub

'Family members at gunpoint': Kearney Police issue scam alert

KEARNEY – During the last couple of weeks, Kearney Police Department has received reports of scammers using different techniques to steal money from people and cause fear and panic in their victims' lives. The scams have come in the form of phone calls, contact through social media pages, text...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Scam Alert: Kidnapping scam making the rounds

KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney Police said they are getting reports of calls, texts and emails with the same message: Your family member is being held at gun point and you'll need to pay up if you want to see them alive. Officials said this scary scenario is fake and...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One dead in Nance County two-vehicle accident

NANCE County, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident left one dead in Nance County Thursday morning. The Nance County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday around 7:25 a.m. that happened on Highway 14 near north 490th St. Officials said that an initial investigation of the accident showed...
NANCE COUNTY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Woman dies in rural Hall County crash

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — A woman is dead following a crash Wednesday in rural Hall County. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called just before 5 p.m. to a crash at Highway 281 and Chapman Road. The preliminary investigation showed Elaine Bishop, 82, was westbound...
HALL COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Rain, snow impact many Nebraska roads west of York

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol was reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday in parts of the state. Troopers said drivers should be extra vigilant in the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

One seriously injured in semi crash near Odessa

ODESSA, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska State Patrol says a crash involving two semis ended with one person heading to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened around 9:35 a.m. when an eastbound semi rear-ended another semi on I-80 near mile marker 262. The semi to the rear then jackknifed into the ditch.
ODESSA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney woman sentenced to over four years in prison on meth-related charge

KEARNEY, Neb. -- A woman from Kearney received 4 1/2 years in prison after being convicted of a meth-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 53-year-old Tammie Young, of Kearney, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Tuesday. Young will serve 54 months in prison for one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. She will be placed on supervised release for three years after she finishes her initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Two charged in Grand Island hotel robbery

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two Grand Island men have been charged following a hotel robbery last week. Marcos Perez, 32, is charged in Hall County Court with robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking. Joseph Rivera,...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Grand Island temporary casino open for business

Grand Island Casino and Resort’s hatchling is open for business. Tuesday a delegation of community leaders and eager gamblers assembled for the grand opening of the casino’s temporary facility in the Fonner Park concourse. After the ribbon cutting, a steady stream of gamblers and curious community members filed...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy