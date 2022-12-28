Read full article on original website
Early morning West End crash leaves 1 injured
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati firefighters responded early Saturday morning to a report that a vehicle was trapped under a parked semi-trailer. Shortly before 2:30 a.m., fire crews arrived at the 800 block of Bank Street where they extricated a man trapped inside the vehicle and transported him to UC Hospital, according to the district fire chief, Curtis Goodman.
Fire burns local Vandalia business
VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
2 Union Township officers hospitalized after dog attack
UNION TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - Two officers were hospitalized for injuries from a dog attack Saturday morning, according to Union Township Lt. Josh Hines. At approximately 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a neighbor dispute at a residence located in the 500 block of Clough Pike and were attacked by a dog at the scene, Hines confirmed.
Teams now search for body of missing 72-year-old autistic man in Pierce Township
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Recovery efforts are underway as search crews, police, and volunteers search for the body of a missing 72-year-old autistic man from Pierce Township Saturday, according to Cincinnati Search and Recovery Chief Jeff Shari. Thomas Mills has been missing since the evening of Dec. 6 from the Amelia Court...
Suspect caught on cam vandalizing Miami Township car wash
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who tried to steal from a car wash. The incident happened on Dec. 15 around 10:30 p.m. at Day Heights Car Wash on Wolfpen Pleasant Hill Road and was caught on surveillance video.
NKY boat fire turns deadly, entire harbor shut down: ‘A nightmare scenario’
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - More than a dozen first responders were called to a boat fire Friday at the Manhattan Harbour Marina. One person is dead and one person is hospitalized with critical burns. A house boat caught fire shortly before 11:18 a.m. and then spread to
Man killed in Dayton shooting identified
DAYTON — A Dayton man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Charles Nolan, 48, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office. Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100...
Firefighter, residents injured in Westwood blaze
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several people, including a firefighter, were injured Friday night in Westwood. A small fire broke out in the bedroom of a unit in a 3-story apartment complex on Harrison Avenue. District Fire Chief Randal Freel says the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. Several occupants
Person injured, car impaled by guard rail in I-75 SB crash
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A person was injured after they were trapped in their car after an accident near Paddock Road on I-75 SB. Police say when they arrived, they found a car impaled on a guard rail with one person trapped inside Friday morning. The roof was removed to save
UPDATE: Woman killed in crash on I-71 in Greene County identified
GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE: 2:10 p.m. A woman is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving two semis in Greene County Thursday morning. Troopers were called to respond to a crash that happened shortly before 9 a.m. on southbound I-71 in Jefferson Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
3 people hospitalized after crash in Clermont County, troopers say
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Clermont County early Thursday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say they got the call about a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 52 and Nine Mile Road around 4:40 a.m. A pickup truck was
Sycamore High School grad gunned down in Colerain Township
SYMMES, Ohio — Rodney Harris Jr. was known among family and friends as a fun-loving young man and the life of any party. His nickname was Duce. "Well, number two. He's the second. He was junior, so I just called him Duce," said Rodney Harris Sr. Harris Sr.'s face
Police identify man killed in Colerain Township shooting
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is dead after a shooting in Colerain Township, police said. According to investigators, 19-year-old Rodney Sean Harris, Jr. was shot between Raising Cane's and Valvoline near the Stone Creek Towne Center on Colerain Avenue at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to UC Medical Center.
Woman struck, killed by car in Dayton ID’d
Crews were called to the scene around 8:45 a.m. and said Johnson had been killed in the crash.
Crews responding to reported structure fire on Montgomery Road in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Crews responding to reported structure fire on Montgomery Road in Loveland.
Suspect found after fatal shooting in Dayton
Upon arrival, officers found a victim that had been shot. A short time later, medics pronounced the victim dead.
Police investigating fatal pedestrian strike in Mason
Candice Norton, 36, of Mason, was walking south on Mason-Montgomery Road around 8 p.m. according to witnesses.
Structure fire reported on Imlay Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Imlay Avenue in Hamilton.
