ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Early morning West End crash leaves 1 injured

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati firefighters responded early Saturday morning to a report that a vehicle was trapped under a parked semi-trailer. Shortly before 2:30 a.m., fire crews arrived at the 800 block of Bank Street where they extricated a man trapped inside the vehicle and transported him to UC Hospital, according to the district fire chief, Curtis Goodman.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fire burns local Vandalia business

VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
VANDALIA, OH
Fox 19

2 Union Township officers hospitalized after dog attack

UNION TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - Two officers were hospitalized for injuries from a dog attack Saturday morning, according to Union Township Lt. Josh Hines. At approximately 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a neighbor dispute at a residence located in the 500 block of Clough Pike and were attacked by a dog at the scene, Hines confirmed.
WHIO Dayton

Man killed in Dayton shooting identified

DAYTON — A Dayton man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Charles Nolan, 48, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office. Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Firefighter, residents injured in Westwood blaze

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several people, including a firefighter, were injured Friday night in Westwood. A small fire broke out in the bedroom of a unit in a 3-story apartment complex on Harrison Avenue. District Fire Chief Randal Freel says the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. Several occupants...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Flames erupt from boat docked at NKY marina

DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - More than a dozen first responders were called to a boat fire Friday at the Manhattan Harbour Marina. The boat caught fire sometime Friday afternoon. It is unknown if anyone was onboard when the fire first broke out. Shortly after 12:45 p.m., firefighters were still on...
DAYTON, KY
WKRC

Person injured, car impaled by guard rail in I-75 SB crash

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A person was injured after they were trapped in their car after an accident near Paddock Road on I-75 SB. Police say when they arrived, they found a car impaled on a guard rail with one person trapped inside Friday morning. The roof was removed to save...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Police identify man killed in Colerain Township shooting

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is dead after a shooting in Colerain Township, police said. According to investigators, 19-year-old Rodney Sean Harris, Jr. was shot between Raising Cane's and Valvoline near the Stone Creek Towne Center on Colerain Avenue at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to UC Medical Center.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on Imlay Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Imlay Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
HAMILTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy