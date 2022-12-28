ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Locals Are Tired of Overflowing Dumpsters

Especially after such a waste-heavy holiday, Lubbock dumpsters have been piled high with all sorts of trash. The problem is, once the dumpster is full, what do you do?. While some people would do the right thing and find another dumpster to dispose of their waste in, or hold onto it until the garbage truck comes by, that isn’t the most popular reaction. Instead, people are deciding that the best way to deal with a full dumpster is to simply stack their garbage next to it.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD asks for public help to find woman and daughter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a woman and her daughter, according to a police statement. Catherine Little, 28, and her 3-year-old daughter Lillian Rose Little have not been seen since Christmas Eve, according to statements sent in by family members. Some family has reached out from Guam trying to find the mother and daughter.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

3 injured in 4 vehicle crash in front of Olive Garden

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The southbound lanes of Slide Road in front of Olive Garden have been closed as LFR and LPD respond to a four-vehicle crash that resulted in three injuries. LPD received the call at 3:41 p.m. LPD reports minor injuries were sustained. Motorists should find alternate routes...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Passengers respond to Southwest cancellations at Lubbock airport

LUBBOCK, Texas- Amid mass flight cancellations, several passengers at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport expressed frustration while seeking relief on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has had the most cancellations out of all major airlines in recent days. On Wednesday, the company cancelled more than 2,500 flights — 62% of their daily operations. Deborah Henely told […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

4 injured in crash at Quaker & South Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Quaker Avenue will be closed to southbound traffic from 67th Street to South Loop 289 while police work the scene of a crash. Police say four people have suffered minor injuries. We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

How to Get Rid of That Real Christmas Tree Stuck in Your Home

Everyone seems to be very early when it comes to getting their Christmas tree ready with some people even opting to put it up on November 1st. What should you do though when Christmas is over and you have a tree in your living room, you could throw it out or do something better for the environment.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Emergency crews responding to fire in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a structure fire in East Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 2600 block of Globe Avenue just before 9 a.m. The fire has been extinguished, but people are still advised to avoid the area at this time. The Lubbock Fire...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock, This Is Why Southwest Airlines Melt Down Breaks My Heart

If you're keeping up with the news at all this week, you've likely seen that Southwest Airlines absolutely melted down this week. There's really no nice way to frame what's happening or attempt to dampen it. Thousands of flights have been canceled, leaving thousands of people stranded, luggage lost, and lower-level employees abused by frustrated customers. It's a nightmare.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Talk 1340

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy