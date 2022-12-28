Read full article on original website
Lubbock Locals Are Tired of Overflowing Dumpsters
Especially after such a waste-heavy holiday, Lubbock dumpsters have been piled high with all sorts of trash. The problem is, once the dumpster is full, what do you do?. While some people would do the right thing and find another dumpster to dispose of their waste in, or hold onto it until the garbage truck comes by, that isn’t the most popular reaction. Instead, people are deciding that the best way to deal with a full dumpster is to simply stack their garbage next to it.
‘It’s frustrating’: Residents at Raiders Walk left without hot water for days during Christmas holiday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Residents at Raiders Walk apartments were left in the dark with no explanation as to why they were without hot water for over a week during the Christmas holiday, they told KLBK news on Friday. After the South Plains weather hit into the single digits, it caused many to struggle with their […]
Lubbock Police found mother and daughter, both safe
Lubbock Police asked the public's help to double check the safety of a mother and daughter who, for a time, had not been heard from after arriving in Lubbock from Guam. They were found safe.
LPD asks for public help to find woman and daughter
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a woman and her daughter, according to a police statement. Catherine Little, 28, and her 3-year-old daughter Lillian Rose Little have not been seen since Christmas Eve, according to statements sent in by family members. Some family has reached out from Guam trying to find the mother and daughter.
Saturday morning top stories: Police asking for help finding mother and daughter
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help to find a mother and daughter. Family from Guam have reached out to help find the two individuals. Police released a picture of the mother and daughter to help with the public search.
3 injured in 4 vehicle crash in front of Olive Garden
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The southbound lanes of Slide Road in front of Olive Garden have been closed as LFR and LPD respond to a four-vehicle crash that resulted in three injuries. LPD received the call at 3:41 p.m. LPD reports minor injuries were sustained. Motorists should find alternate routes...
New bill would rename part of FM40 to honor Maines Brothers Band
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Commissioners have approved renaming a portion of FM40 to honor The Maines Brothers Band. They want to use the two-mile stretch on either side of Acuff to honor the family’s decades of music. “I think it’s going to be a great, fitting monument,”...
Want To Bring The Hibachi Experience Home? Lubbock Now Offers It
This is something I have been waiting for Lubbock to get. Whenever I see really cool things or opportunities I know it will come to Lubbock but sometimes it takes a little while. This was one of those things. A couple of my old hometown friends in Austin posted about...
Passengers respond to Southwest cancellations at Lubbock airport
LUBBOCK, Texas- Amid mass flight cancellations, several passengers at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport expressed frustration while seeking relief on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has had the most cancellations out of all major airlines in recent days. On Wednesday, the company cancelled more than 2,500 flights — 62% of their daily operations. Deborah Henely told […]
Family reveals new details on missing mother, 3-year-old child last seen in Lubbock
A family from Guam released new details after asking the public's help for information that can help locate Catherine Little, 28, and her 3-year-old daughter, Lillian Rose, after the two were last seen in Lubbock.
4 injured in crash at Quaker & South Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Quaker Avenue will be closed to southbound traffic from 67th Street to South Loop 289 while police work the scene of a crash. Police say four people have suffered minor injuries. We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.
Lubbock Animal Shelter preparing for influx of runaway animals after New Year’s Eve
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’re planning on popping fireworks or having a New Year’s celebration this weekend, the Lubbock Animal Shelter has some tips on making sure your furry friends don’t end up at the shelter. Steven Greene, director of the Lubbock Animal Shelter, says, “We...
How to Get Rid of That Real Christmas Tree Stuck in Your Home
Everyone seems to be very early when it comes to getting their Christmas tree ready with some people even opting to put it up on November 1st. What should you do though when Christmas is over and you have a tree in your living room, you could throw it out or do something better for the environment.
Celebrate The New Year With These 16 Lubbock Events
It is time to ring in the new year. No matter if you want a good dinner, music or a party Lubbock is ready to serve. Here are some great ways to celebrate NYE in Lubbock, some are free and some cost money. Celebrate The New Year With These Lubbock...
LFR responds to house fire in East Lubbock Friday morning
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the 2600 block of Globe Avenue.
2 Lubbock burglars hit Water Rampage on Christmas, LPD report said
Water Rampage was burglarized by two people on Christmas Day, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Emergency crews responding to fire in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a structure fire in East Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 2600 block of Globe Avenue just before 9 a.m. The fire has been extinguished, but people are still advised to avoid the area at this time. The Lubbock Fire...
Lubbock boy with autism upset after special needs tricycle was stolen
LUBBOCK, Texas – One Lubbock boy is upset tonight and is asking for the public’s help after his favorite tricycle was stolen. Jude Porras is like any other 11-year-old who loves to spend his time cruising around his neighborhood any chance he gets. “Anytime the weather’s nice, he’ll get on it and he’ll ride it, […]
Lubbock, This Is Why Southwest Airlines Melt Down Breaks My Heart
If you're keeping up with the news at all this week, you've likely seen that Southwest Airlines absolutely melted down this week. There's really no nice way to frame what's happening or attempt to dampen it. Thousands of flights have been canceled, leaving thousands of people stranded, luggage lost, and lower-level employees abused by frustrated customers. It's a nightmare.
Family pleads for help in locating mother and 3-year-old daughter, last seen in Lubbock
A family from Guam has asked the public’s help for information that can help locate Catherine Little, 28, and her 3-year-old daughter, Lillian Rose, after the two were last seen in Lubbock.
