Frederick County, MD

Beyond MoCo: Frederick Man Wins $50,000

Per the Maryland Lottery: “When Edward Rybolt Jr. of Frederick realized he and his wife won $50,016 playing Powerball, he recalls being overwhelmed with excitement. One Sunday after church, he visited his favorite Lottery retailer to buy a $10 ticket for the Oct. 29 drawing. His lucky retailer is Edgemere Convenience store located at 7308 North Point Road in Baltimore. When he scanned the ticket after the drawing, he couldn’t believe Lottery luck had really come his way.
Pasadena bartender wins $30,000 with lottery scratch off ticket

PASADENA, MD – A Pasadena bartender won $30,000 playing the Maryland Lottery’s Diamond Bingo scratch-off lottery. The 59-year-old woman purchased her ticket at Xpress Mart located at 7760 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd. in Glen Burnie. After scratching her ticket, she initially thought that it was only a $30 winner. However, after looking it over again, she realized that it had been valued at $30,000. That was the moment of disbelief. The bartender of 35 years shared the news with family and a few close friends. With her win, she plans to pay off some bills. Xpress Mart will receive a $300 The post Pasadena bartender wins $30,000 with lottery scratch off ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore County man is Maryland’s newest Powerball millionaire

CATONSVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County man who enjoys playing many of the Maryland Lottery’s games and indulges in them often was chasing the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on November 7 when a lucky ticket came his way. Although the Catonsville resident missed the massive jackpot by one number,...
2022’s Top Stories: Sheetz Submits Final Site Plan For First MoCo Location

As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from August 2022: Royal Farms has opened, Wawa is on the way, and many have been waiting for the trifecta to be complete with the Sheetz announcement. Good news for the lovers of the convenience store/gast station, as Sheetz, Inc., has submitted Final Site Plan application, SP-9217-2022, requesting approval for a 6,139 square foot convenience retail store with drive-through and automobile filling station at 751 Progress Way, located off of N. Frederick Rd (355) in Gaithersburg.
2022’s Top Stories: Rockville Town Square Sold for $33 Million

As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from September 2022: Morguard North American Residential REIT announced earlier this week that it has acquired the retail portion of Rockville Town Square. Having purchased Fenestra Apartments in 2017, this acquisition of the remaining retail in this mixed-use asset expands Morguard’s investment in the City of Rockville. The transaction closed at a purchase price of US$33.0 million, excluding closing costs. The news was brought to our attention by The MoCo Source earlier this month.
Armed carjacking in Derwood area of Rockville

Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed carjacking at a gas station in Derwood early Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022. The carjacking was reported at a gas station in the 15800 block of Frederick Road at 1:19 AM.
1 adult, 7 juveniles arrested after police disperse large crowd in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police arrested an adult and seven juveniles Friday night after a large disturbance in Towson. County police said officers were managing a large crowd of juveniles and young adults in outdoor areas after venues closed. There were incidents involving property damage, which are being investigated.
Roggenart bakery to open 2 new locations in 2023

COLUMBIA, Md. — Milk, butter and eggs -- these simple and increasingly expensive food staples are the driving force behind plans by co-owners Nem Popov and Brody Tennant to expand Roggenart European Bakery, Bistro & Cafe to two more locations in greater Baltimore. The Howard County bakery chain --...
Robbery in Rockville parking lot

Rockville City police are investigating a robbery that occurred in a parking lot on Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 1900 block of Veirs Mill Road at 10:35 AM. That's the commercial area in Twinbrook.
Fire Causes ~$100K in Damage; Displaces Three in Potomac

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the 10400 block of Heathside Way in the Glen Club neighborhood of Potomac for a fire on the second floor of a townhouse at approximately 3pm on Friday. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the fire extended to the...
Baltimore outdoor activities canceled, but fireworks will go on at Inner Harbor for new year

The New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration will go on as scheduled at midnight Saturday, but the outdoor activities are canceled, 11 News learned Thursday. The Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts told 11 News that the performance of the band Soul Centered and outdoor activities, including the countdown to midnight, at the Inner Harbor are canceled due to rain in the forecast, but the fireworks will go on.
