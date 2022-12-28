PASADENA, MD – A Pasadena bartender won $30,000 playing the Maryland Lottery’s Diamond Bingo scratch-off lottery. The 59-year-old woman purchased her ticket at Xpress Mart located at 7760 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd. in Glen Burnie. After scratching her ticket, she initially thought that it was only a $30 winner. However, after looking it over again, she realized that it had been valued at $30,000. That was the moment of disbelief. The bartender of 35 years shared the news with family and a few close friends. With her win, she plans to pay off some bills. Xpress Mart will receive a $300 The post Pasadena bartender wins $30,000 with lottery scratch off ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.

PASADENA, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO