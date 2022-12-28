Read full article on original website
Pa. man charged with killing 2-month-old son who was shaken
PLAINS TWP. — Plains Township police and Luzerne County detectives have charged a man with causing fatal injuries to his 2-month-old son in November. Jacob Emmanuel Campbell, 24, of Cleveland Street, was initially arrested on allegations he violently shook the baby, causing serious injuries to the infant’s brain on Nov. 3, according to court records.
11-year-old’s shooting death in Allentown ruled a homicide, coroner says
The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office has ruled the manner of death in the accidental shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Allentown this week as homicide. After an autopsy conducted Friday, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said the cause of death was a gunshot wound. Buglio stressed, however, that in ruling the manner of death homicide, that does not indicate or imply criminal intent. No one has been charged in the incident.
Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
Geisinger shooting victim identified
Danville, Pa. — The woman gunned down in the parking lot of Geisinger Medical Center Friday night has been identified as a 49-year-old Berwick woman. Officials say the suspect in the shooting of Vikki Wetzel has been connected to a fatal vehicle crash that occurred about 45 minutes later on Route 42 near Weiser State Forest in Conyngham Township. In that crash, a male who appeared to have suffered a...
Crash death linked to fatal shooting at Pa. hospital: reports
DANVILLE - The Geisinger Medical Center employee killed late Friday afternoon in the employee parking lot was shot multiple times, according to the Montour County Coroner. Vikki Wetzel, 49, of Berwick, was killed shortly after 5 p.m. as she was returning to her car following her shift in the laboratory medicine department, Coroner Scott Lynn said Saturday. Her death was immediate, he said.
18-year-old female dies in Lancaster fire
Update: The other female victim was taken to a burn center and is currently in critical condition. Just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire in Lancaster. The fire was in the 400 block of West Lemon Street. The response was elevated to...
Police ID suspect in hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are seeking a Strawberry Mansion man in connection with the hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old Julia Mae Abraham on Wednesday.Police identified the man they're searching for as Jovan Lowe, 18. He's wanted on multiple charges including murder, homicide by vehicle and evading police.Investigators believe Lowe was behind the wheel of a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck a parked Mercury Mariner on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue in West Philadelphia. Abraham was inside the Mariner, which was hit on the driver's side.Police said the driver and the passenger of the Jeep fled the scene....
Shooter still on the loose after employee killed outside Pa. hospital: police
Update: Crash death linked to fatal shooting at Pa. hospital: reports. State police are actively investigating a shooting that killed an employee outside the Geisinger Medical Center in Montour County on Friday. Around 10:30 p.m., state police confirmed that a shooting happened outside the Danville-area hospital and that there were...
Police searching for suspect after deadly hit-and-run in Kensington
A 50-year-old man was walking along the street when he was struck and killed.
Three car crash entrapment sends two to the hospital in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two people have been sent to the hospital following a three car accident that lead to one person being trapped. According to Quarryville Fire Department, crews were sent to the scene a little before 12:00 p.m. on Friday for a reported three car collision on Rt. 222 and Main St. in Strasburg Twp.
One dead after shooting outside Pennsylvania hospital
DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Danville campus as police are actively investigating a shooting. At this time, the facility is on lockdown as one person is confirmed dead outside the hospital. Police are currently investigating the shooting. The suspect is unknown at this […]
Woman, 63, killed in central Pa. crash
A 63-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon when a vehicle in which she was a passenger crashed, Lancaster County authorities said. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said the two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. on the New Holland Pike. The 63-year-old, who is from Lititz, was pronounced dead at...
Riegelsville Woman Killed After Walking into Traffic on Rt. 33: Police
A Christmas Day tragedy took place on Rt. 33, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced Friday in a statement. According to police, shortly before 1:45 p.m. a 46-year-old Riegelsville borough woman was struck by a northbound tractor-trailer after parking her vehicle on the right shoulder and walking into traffic near mile marker 3.6. That mile marker is just south of where the highway crosses underneath Rt. 22 in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.
Trucker charged in wrong-way crash on turnpike near Berks that killed 2 sisters
An Ohio trucker was intoxicated when he drove an 18-wheeler in the wrong direction on the Pennsylvania Turnpike between the Reading and Morgantown exchanges, causing a head-on collision that killed two sisters from South America, state police said. The crash happened Dec. 23 about 9:40 p.m. at mile marker 291,...
Multi-vehicle crash injures Pa. police officer and 2 others
A multi-vehicle crash in the Olney neighborhood sent a Philadelphia police officer and two other people to the hospital to be treated for injuries, police said. The collision happened early Friday in the 4900 block of North 5th Street, where the crash involved a patrol car, a pick-up truck and a sedan.
Man who shot at central Pa. police sentenced to prison: ‘You are alive today for one reason and one reason only’
A Lancaster County man should feel lucky to be alive after shooting at police officers during an hours-long standoff last year, a judge said Thursday while sentencing him to years in prison. Shawn Stryker, 51, of Columbia, fired two shots at Lancaster County police officers Jan. 3, 2021, during a...
4 people, including Philadelphia officer, hospitalized after crash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four people, including a Philadelphia police officer, were taken to hospitals after a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in the city's Olney neighborhood.Police say the crash happened on North 5th Street near West Rockland Street around 5:30 a.m. The scene is not far from Roosevelt Boulevard.Authorities say a speeding car hit a Philadelphia police SUV. Police say the driver may have been fleeing the scene of another crash.The officer involved in the crash was taken to Temple University Hospital. The other victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center.Officials say the officer is in stable condition. The speeding driver is listed in critical condition and the passenger is in stable condition.
Vigil held for 78-year-old grandmother killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In our region Friday night, friends and family gathered to remember the life of Julia Mae Abraham. Red and black balloons flooded Fairmount Avenue in honor of the 78-year-old who was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday afternoon.She was hit while sitting in her vehicle at 37th Street and Fairmount Avenue.Police say the driver who hit her, ditched the stolen car they were driving and ran from the scene.She leaves behind children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all say she was the foundation of their family."She was the rock," Zakeysha Hall, the victim's granddaughter, said. "It's ridiculous. We expected her to die from old age, maybe even cancer, but for her to just die, for her to get murdered, it's ridiculous." Family and friends of Abraham are pleading for the driver to turn themselves in.If you have information, you're urged to contact Philadelphia police.
Second suspect arrested in Lebanon County business burglary
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A second suspect in the Christmas Eve. burglary at Blatt & Tillett garage has been arrested. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 20-year-old Austin Davis turned himself in to authorities Thursday night in connection to the theft of a truck, tools, and cash. Earlier this week 22-year-old Joel Tirado-Valentin was arrested […]
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County, the coroner's office says. The crash happened shortly before 12:45 p.m. Thursday on New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township. The coroner's office said a 63-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles was...
