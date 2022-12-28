ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

PennLive.com

Pa. man charged with killing 2-month-old son who was shaken

PLAINS TWP. — Plains Township police and Luzerne County detectives have charged a man with causing fatal injuries to his 2-month-old son in November. Jacob Emmanuel Campbell, 24, of Cleveland Street, was initially arrested on allegations he violently shook the baby, causing serious injuries to the infant’s brain on Nov. 3, according to court records.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

11-year-old’s shooting death in Allentown ruled a homicide, coroner says

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office has ruled the manner of death in the accidental shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Allentown this week as homicide. After an autopsy conducted Friday, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said the cause of death was a gunshot wound. Buglio stressed, however, that in ruling the manner of death homicide, that does not indicate or imply criminal intent. No one has been charged in the incident.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WETM 18 News

Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Geisinger shooting victim identified

Danville, Pa. — The woman gunned down in the parking lot of Geisinger Medical Center Friday night has been identified as a 49-year-old Berwick woman. Officials say the suspect in the shooting of Vikki Wetzel has been connected to a fatal vehicle crash that occurred about 45 minutes later on Route 42 near Weiser State Forest in Conyngham Township. In that crash, a male who appeared to have suffered a...
BERWICK, PA
PennLive.com

Crash death linked to fatal shooting at Pa. hospital: reports

DANVILLE - The Geisinger Medical Center employee killed late Friday afternoon in the employee parking lot was shot multiple times, according to the Montour County Coroner. Vikki Wetzel, 49, of Berwick, was killed shortly after 5 p.m. as she was returning to her car following her shift in the laboratory medicine department, Coroner Scott Lynn said Saturday. Her death was immediate, he said.
DANVILLE, PA
WGAL

18-year-old female dies in Lancaster fire

Update: The other female victim was taken to a burn center and is currently in critical condition. Just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire in Lancaster. The fire was in the 400 block of West Lemon Street. The response was elevated to...
LANCASTER, PA
CBS Philly

Police ID suspect in hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are seeking a Strawberry Mansion man in connection with the hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old Julia Mae Abraham on Wednesday.Police identified the man they're searching for as Jovan Lowe, 18. He's wanted on multiple charges including murder, homicide by vehicle and evading police.Investigators believe Lowe was behind the wheel of a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck a parked Mercury Mariner on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue in West Philadelphia. Abraham was inside the Mariner, which was hit on the driver's side.Police said the driver and the passenger of the Jeep fled the scene....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
local21news.com

Three car crash entrapment sends two to the hospital in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two people have been sent to the hospital following a three car accident that lead to one person being trapped. According to Quarryville Fire Department, crews were sent to the scene a little before 12:00 p.m. on Friday for a reported three car collision on Rt. 222 and Main St. in Strasburg Twp.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One dead after shooting outside Pennsylvania hospital

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Danville campus as police are actively investigating a shooting. At this time, the facility is on lockdown as one person is confirmed dead outside the hospital. Police are currently investigating the shooting. The suspect is unknown at this […]
DANVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Woman, 63, killed in central Pa. crash

A 63-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon when a vehicle in which she was a passenger crashed, Lancaster County authorities said. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said the two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. on the New Holland Pike. The 63-year-old, who is from Lititz, was pronounced dead at...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Riegelsville Woman Killed After Walking into Traffic on Rt. 33: Police

A Christmas Day tragedy took place on Rt. 33, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced Friday in a statement. According to police, shortly before 1:45 p.m. a 46-year-old Riegelsville borough woman was struck by a northbound tractor-trailer after parking her vehicle on the right shoulder and walking into traffic near mile marker 3.6. That mile marker is just south of where the highway crosses underneath Rt. 22 in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.
RIEGELSVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

4 people, including Philadelphia officer, hospitalized after crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four people, including a Philadelphia police officer, were taken to hospitals after a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in the city's Olney neighborhood.Police say the crash happened on North 5th Street near West Rockland Street around 5:30 a.m. The scene is not far from Roosevelt Boulevard.Authorities say a speeding car hit a Philadelphia police SUV. Police say the driver may have been fleeing the scene of another crash.The officer involved in the crash was taken to Temple University Hospital. The other victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center.Officials say the officer is in stable condition. The speeding driver is listed in critical condition and the passenger is in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Vigil held for 78-year-old grandmother killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In our region Friday night, friends and family gathered to remember the life of Julia Mae Abraham. Red and black balloons flooded Fairmount Avenue in honor of the 78-year-old who was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday afternoon.She was hit while sitting in her vehicle at 37th Street and Fairmount Avenue.Police say the driver who hit her, ditched the stolen car they were driving and ran from the scene.She leaves behind children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all say she was the foundation of their family."She was the rock," Zakeysha Hall, the victim's granddaughter, said. "It's ridiculous. We expected her to die from old age, maybe even cancer, but for her to just die, for her to get murdered, it's ridiculous." Family and friends of Abraham are pleading for the driver to turn themselves in.If you have information, you're urged to contact Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

Second suspect arrested in Lebanon County business burglary

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A second suspect in the Christmas Eve. burglary at Blatt & Tillett garage has been arrested. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 20-year-old Austin Davis turned himself in to authorities Thursday night in connection to the theft of a truck, tools, and cash. Earlier this week 22-year-old Joel Tirado-Valentin was arrested […]
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County, the coroner's office says. The crash happened shortly before 12:45 p.m. Thursday on New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township. The coroner's office said a 63-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
