Property transfers: Ottawa County

The Ottawa County Auditor released property transfers for Dec. 19 to Dec. 23.

Allen Township

22595 W. Cedar Ave., Roger D. Hart and Lisa M. Hart to Michael Hefferon, $172,000.

19427 W. Ohio 579, Barry Dwyer and Joyonnalee Renee Dwyer to Timothy O. Mason and Dawn M. Mason, $22,000.

Benton Township

863 N. Stange Road, John Wilson III and Toni Seiple to Jayce D. Vancena and Holly R. Rowland, $182,000.

Bay Township

2860 W. Risingsun Road, Estate of Carl H. Willoughby to Scottie Bowyer and Sonia Bowyer, $170,000.

Carroll Township

1587 N. Toussaint South Road, Michael C. Ames to Gary Pollock and Tesla Nagy, $223,500.

Clay Township

2919 N. Huss Boulevard, Mark R. Vogelpohl to Keith L. Mottmiller and Katie S. Collins, $185,000.

23749 W. Hellwig Road, Matthew L. Routson and Cheryl L. Routson to John Reed Dixon III and Megan Alexis Tammerine, $120,000.

0 Camper Road (1.5548 acres), Erica C. Smith and Andrew Drummond to Chris J. Marquardt and Jennifer R. Marquardt, $38,500.

2167 N. Kathy Lane, Steven D. Miller and Cassandra A. Miller to Melissa C. Coduti, $240,000.

Catawba Township

1621 N. Starboard Ave., Debra Wos, Conrad Wos, Susan Armstrong, Gary Armstrong, Margaret Samosky to Gary T. Armstrong and Susan R. Armstrong, $240,000.

4750 Tradewinds Drive, Anthony R. Garzony to Ron and Bethann Baden, $605,000.

1763 NE Catawba Road, Unit 214, Darlene K. Hummel to Duane V. Kemenyes, $130,000.

2101 NE Catawba Road, Philip E. Cartensen, Stephanee D. Moore, Laura M. Devore to Benjamen D. and Patrice L. Heatherington, $350,000.

Danbury Township

5686 Ohio 163, Unit 20, Safe Harbor Development Ltd. to Gary Schuen, $118,500.

8374 Reserve Way, Unit 13, Robert C. Ford and Marlene A. Ford to James A. Kruetzfeld and Roberta L. Kreutzfeld, $100,000.

437 Cherry, Molly A. and Anthony D. Tuesca to Mark I. Douce and Alistair E. Johnson, $415,000.

1805 S. Chandler Drive, Troy Woodall and Pauline Woodall to Jonathon E. Reed and Cynthia Kay Reed, $65,000.

5686 Ohio 163, Unit F-10, Safe Harbor Development to Leslie W. Tipping, $146,500.

149 Oak Ave., Christine Cheatham Successor Trustee of the Orel R. Gundlach Trust to Upper Shelf, $475,000.

5686 Ohio 163, Unit 25/F-25-1, Safe Harbor Development to James S. Ward- Trustee of the James S. Ward Intervivos Trust, $224,500.

Port Clinton

570 S. McKinley Drive, Dysk LLC to Ottawa County Family Advocacy Center, $180,000.

Portage Township

764 SE Catawba Road 122, Storage Condominiums to Gregory G. and Marian P.Oswalt, $85,600.

Putin-Bay Township (Dec. 15 sale)

Richard Gump to Patrick Green, (1.0071acres) Booker Lane, $120,000.

Middle Bass

Solunar Stables to Cobblestone Stables, 1845 S. Shore, $400,900.

James W. Miedema, trustee of The Gerald J. Miedema Trust, to Cobblestone Stables, 1845 South Shore, $304,000.

Oak Harbor

108 W. Washington St., Sharma A Barrett nka Sharma A. Rosenberger to Terry R. Bloomer and Diedra A. Bloomer, $109,000.