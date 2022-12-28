Read full article on original website
Review of the year: ‘I was privileged to eat stupidly well in 2022’
Wouldn’t it be lovely if a look back at a year’s restaurant-going could get stuck into the good stuff straight away? If I could, say, just perv elegantly over the clever, vaguely indecent things that were done to hispi cabbage? But a consideration of the hospitality business in 2022 has to begin by acknowledging that restaurants were trading into brutal, wing-stripping economic headwinds. As restaurants serve as a replacement for the domestic, it makes sense that everything that affects us at home also affects them. Energy and ingredient cost rises have simply been punishing. Restaurateurs have also had to deal with wage inflation. Even if they could pay those increased salaries, staff weren’t always available for employment. The result has been a profound shortening of opening hours. Many ambitious places have dumped à la carte menus that they don’t have the bodies to execute, for tasting menus, yours for big bucks.
