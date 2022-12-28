Former Northside, UNCW to play for Inter Miami FC of Major League Soccer

Bachir Ndiaye had played with and against soccer players who later got drafted by Major League Soccer clubs and he hoped one day after his tenure with North Carolina-Wilmington that his name would get called.

That dream has come true for the former Northside High standout.

The 23-year-old Ndiaye was recently selected by fourth-year club Inter Miami CF. He was the 18th pick in the second round.

“It was a goal to be drafted,” Ndiaye said. “After seeing other people get drafted while playing in college, I knew if I played at a high and consistent level then I would get a chance.”

Ndiaye, a Dakar, Senegal native who moved to Northside in 2016, played the last three seasons at UNCW. As a senior this past season, he was named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association First Team and to the first team of the United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Team after he started 15 of 17 matches.

Before arriving to Wilmington, Ndiaye played at Louisburg College, where he was a first-team all-conference selection. He was also an all-area player and all-state by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association.

“I am delighted for Bachir that he has this opportunity. He has worked hard for this and I am happy for him,” UNCW coach Aidan Heaney said. “He is a wonderful young man who makes everybody happy around him.”

Ndiaye plays in the midfielder. His role at UNCW was to help break up the opposing team’s attack, win the ball and help generate his own team’s ball movement.

“He intercepted a lot of balls and made a lot of tackles,” Heaney said. “With the ball, he is very skillful. He can move it in tight spaces and he has a very good range with his passing. Bachir also became more disciplined where he didn’t try to run around the pitch. He was in more control with what he was doing.”

Ndiaye credited Heaney for his progression and for his help in his name getting out to MLS clubs. Ndiaye also played last summer for Asheville City FC, an amateur team that plays in USL League Two, the fourth tier of the American Soccer Pyramid.

“My coach knows people at high levels and he is the one who helped me get noticed,” Ndiaye said. “Playing this summer really helped me. I have become more mature in knowing how the game works and what I need to do to control my emotions better. Being around other good players really helped me become better as a player, but also help me grow as a person.”

Ndiaye anticipates playing for Inter Miami’s MLS Next Pro team early in his professional career. MLS Next Pro is part of the third tier of the U.S. soccer system and serves as a developmental league for upcoming MLS players.

Major League Soccer teams report to training camp next month. The regular season is schedules to begin on Feb. 25 and conclude on Oct. 21.

“I will head down to preseason and then we will figure out what happens next,” Ndiaye said. “I look forward in showing what I can do and then go from there. This is what I want.”

Chris Miller can be contacted via email at cmiller@jdnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @jdnsports.