Zacks.com
3 Energy Pipeline Stocks for Strong Yield, Inflation Hedge
Despite some moderation from a 40-year high level, inflation in the United States is proving to be much more stubborn than expected. According to the last released Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for November, the figure was at 7.1% — high enough for the Fed to raise its core interest rate by another 0.50% and took the year-to-date increase in inflation to 4.25%. In fact, inflation fears have roiled the market this year, with the S&P 500 losing nearly 20% so far. Worse, experts believe that there will be continued upward pressure on most prices in the near-to-medium term.
Zacks.com
WilliamsSonoma, Inc. (WSM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
WSM - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this seller of cookware and home furnishings...
Zacks.com
Cenovus Energy (CVE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CVE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.41, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the oil company had...
Zacks.com
Crocs (CROX) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
CROX - Free Report) closed at $102.45, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had...
Zacks.com
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
DAVA - Free Report) closed at $76.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Zacks.com
4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Curb Market Volatility Risk
The broader equity market has been hammered by recession fears, inflationary pressure and soaring interest rates. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has further increased worries for investors about the global economic recovery. The major stock indexes, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, have declined 9.5%, 34.7% and 20.6%,...
Zacks.com
NRG Energy (NRG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
NRG Energy (. NRG - Free Report) closed at $31.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.79% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares...
Zacks.com
Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Moves -1.03%: What You Should Know
HUBB - Free Report) closed at $234.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Coming into today, shares of the electrical...
Zacks.com
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
AMD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $64.79, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had...
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com
Wingstop (WING) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
WING - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $143.44, moving +1.13% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%. Heading into today, shares of the restaurant chain had lost...
Zacks.com
Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
KOF - Free Report) closed at $67.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.72% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Zacks.com
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Assertio (ASRT) This Year?
ASRT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Zacks.com
8 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Nutanix (NTNX) Stock Now
NTNX - Free Report) is one of the stocks that investors can currently add to their portfolio to counter the highly volatile market conditions and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street continues to witness high volatility due to the vicious macro challenges, ranging from the Covid-led supply crisis and...
Zacks.com
Peabody Energy (BTU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
BTU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.82, moving +0.86% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.84%. Coming into today, shares of the coal mining...
Zacks.com
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
WBD - Free Report) closed at $9.48, marking a +0.53% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the operator of cable TV...
Zacks.com
Paramount Global-B (PARA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Paramount Global-B ( PARA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $16.88, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
Celestica (CLS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CLS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.27, moving +1.26% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics...
Zacks.com
Simon Property (SPG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
SPG - Free Report) closed at $117.32, marking a +1.96% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%. Coming into today, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had lost...
Zacks.com
DexCom (DXCM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
DXCM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $113.24, moving +1.04% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device...
