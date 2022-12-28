Read full article on original website
Annexation On Planning & Zoning Agenda
Annexation is on the agenda for the Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board when they meet Tuesday at 5:30 pm. The meeting is held in council chambers. Items on the agenda include:. An application for annexation of property owned by the City of Chillicothe. A review of sections of the city...
Carrollton Town Council Meets Tuesday
The Carrollton Town Council will budget and security items as part of their meeting Tuesday. The Carrollton Town Council meets Tuesday at 6:00 pm at City Hall. The Carrollton Municipal Utility Superintendent will present the 2023 budget for approval. The proposal for cameras at the Street, Police, and Wastewater Departments...
Three Promoted At Chillicothe Fire Department
Three Chillicothe firefighters will be promoted following action taken by the Chillicothe City Council in executive session. Jonathon Nolan is promoted from Luitenant/Paramedic to Captain/Paramedic effective January 2nd. Bill Gutshall is promoted from Engineer/Paramedic to Luitenant/Paramedic effective January 2nd. Josh Kelly is promoted from Firefighter/paramedic to Engineer/Paramedic effective January 2nd.
Chillicothe Resident Arrested
A Chillicothe man was arrested Thursday morning in Livingston County. State Troopers arrested 38-year-old Eric R Barker was arrested at about 9:52 am for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday
Seventy-eight calls for service are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Friday. Officers responded to numerous calls for parking complaints, domestic disturbances, reports of harassment, child custody issues, anxiety issues, and an unruly juvenile. All were handled by the officers.
One Booking For Livingston County
One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center is reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Wednesday. Fifty-six-year-old John Robert Fredricks was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department at about 7:35 pm. He was held with no bond allowed.
Connie Sue (Long) Rucker
Connie Sue Rucker, age 84, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Connie was born the daughter of Buford and Helen E. (Smith) Long on February 17, 1938, in Trenton, Missouri. She was a 1956 Trenton High School graduate. She married John Dale Eads in 1957, and he preceded her in death in 1968. On August 17, 1979, she married J. Cecil Rucker. He preceded her in death February 10, 2008. She worked as a secretary for Chillicothe Sales for many years. She then worked for Hedrick Medical Center in medical records for several years. Connie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going on long drives, and listening to country music.
Deputies Book Three Into Jail
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked three detainees at the Caldwell County Detention Center Friday. They include:. 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin for alleged possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $10,000. 25-year-old Jacob Michael McGary on a Probation Violation for Burglary. He is held with no...
Chillicothe Continues To Seek Grant Funding For Industrial Park
The City of Chillicothe is seeking grant funding to help with the development of the new Industrial Park, east of Chillicothe. City Administrator Roze Frampton says they are applying through the Department of Economic Development. Frampton says they are also talking with CMU about applying for grant funding to help...
Grass Fire NW of Chillicothe
Chillicothe Firefighters responded to a grass fire at 7232 LIV 520, northwest of Chillicothe, Thursday afternoon. The call came in at 3:05 pm and the fire crew arrived with two brush trucks in 12 minutes. Backpack blowers and 25 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire that may have been caused by wind-blown embers from a trash fire earlier in the week. The fire burned about ½ acre. The fire crew was on the scene for about 25 minutes.
Patricia Sue Skipper
Patricia Sue Skipper, age 68, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. Patty was born the daughter of Melvin and Mary Jane (Ralls) Baugher in Milan, Missouri, April 13, 1954. She was a 1971 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Patricia has been a life-long member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, and on July 25, 1988, she married Robert Wayne Skipper. He survives of the home. Patricia was a woman of faith. She helped with Calvary Kids, Vacation Bible School, Children’s Ministries and the Jewell Dowell Ministry.
Livingston Co. Detainee Died While In Randolph Co. Custody
A Livingston County detainee at the Randolph County Jail died Tuesday while in custody. Fifty-one-year-old Cheri Dawn Admire was detained following her arrest on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Financial Exploitation of the Elderly. She was scheduled for trial in February. Randolph County authorities are continuing with an investigation and an autopsy is scheduled.
Trash Route Schedule Change
Chillicothe residents with a Monday Trash route will need to hang on to their trash one more day. CMU Refuse Director Troy Figg says Chillicothe Municipal Utilities changed the schedule as Monday their office will be closed for the New Year’s holiday. If you have questions, call the CMU...
Kidder Woman Injured In Crash & Arrested
A Kidder woman had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Daviess County. State Troopers report 33-year-old Morgan R Lewallen of Kidder was northbound on 210th At Unity Avenue, southwest of Gallatin, when she ran off the west side of the road and he car rolled onto its side, slid down an embankment, and struck several boulders. She was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was not wearing a safety belt.
