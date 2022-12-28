Big Y donates to the East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial Committee

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Memorial Committee has been given a $4,000 donation from Big Y Supermarkets.

According to a news release from the East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial Committee, the donation is going towards the construction of the Veterans Memorial to be built at a new location.

East Longmeadow Veteran’s Memorial Chairman Terry Glusko told 22News, it’s a project that truly deserves support, “This memorial will be dedicated specifically to the 21 East Longmeadow Veterans who gave their life. Beginning with World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan.”

The new location is going to be 328 North Main Street in East Longmeadow or Pleasant View Senior Center. The Council of Aging is also a part of Pleasant View Senior Center, and its mission is to promote the independence and social, physical, and emotional well-being of East Longmeadow elders by implementing quality education, nutrition, recreational, and wellness programs, according to their website .

