James “Jerry” Ricketts, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry passed away on Friday evening, December 30, 2022. Jerry was born March 27, 1931, in Youngstown, the son of William Thomas and Carrie (Royse) Ricketts. He was a graduate of Springfield High School, class of 1949. Jerry retired in 2008 from Cedar Steel in...
John A. Beeler, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Beeler of Niles passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 5:30 a.m. at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge. He was 65. John was born on September 12, 1957, in Youngstown, the son of the late Amil and Charlotte Muir Beeler. He graduated...
David A. Brest, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David “Dave” Brest, 64, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Born January 7, 1958 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, Dave graduated from Mercer High School in 1977. He worked in the maintenance department at...
Robert Mark Carson III, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, December 19, 2022, Robert Mark Carson III, 58, of Berlin Center, Ohio died in St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 30, 1964, to the late Robert Mark, Jr. and Diana Lou (Stolle) Carson. Robert enjoyed watching...
Seth Michael Krall, Enon Valley, PA
ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Seth Michael Krall passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the age of 42 after suffering from a long illness. He was an organ donor through CORE. Some of his organs were able to help others live on and others went for research and education purposes.
Fern Ann Ronshak, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fern Ann Ronshak, passed away at 10:59 a.m., Friday, December 30, 2022 at Christian House Assisted Living in East Palestine. Fern was born February 21, 1932, in Fredericktown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Thomas Hassen and Lelia Gertrude (Smith) Dailey. She was a 1950...
Richard “Dick” A. Carlson, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. “Dick” Carlson, 81, of Poland, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, with family by his side. Richard, affectionately known as “Dick,” was born April 24, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, the eldest son of Albert and Alice Bloomstine Carlson. A...
Dolores Joann (Lelii) Quartini, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Joann (Lelii) Quartini, 95, of Masury, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage. Mrs. Quartini was born August 8, 1927, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Ralph and Nicolina (Morelli) Lelii. She graduated from...
Tricia A. Dawson, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tricia A. Dawson, 82, of State Route 164, passed away at 8:29 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. Mrs. Dawson was born April 27, 1940 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Virginia (Littleton) Striffler and has lived in this area for the past 54 years, coming from Jefferson County.
Wiley Christopher Byers, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wiley Christopher Byers, 87, of Howland, passed away at 7:23 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022 peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family. Wiley was born on February 19, 1935 in Warren, the son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Quinn) Byers. Wiley worked for...
Ruth “Rose” Elaine Units Young, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Elaine Units Young, 84, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022. Ruth was born in Villisca, Iowa on November 25, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Joseph J. Units and Barbara Pearl Butler Units and the granddaughter of the late Grace Butler.
Gary Tyrone Graham, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Tyrone Graham, Sr., 70, of Broadway Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, December 24, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at his residence of a cardiac arrest. He was born September 21, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of George Ware, Sr. and Corrine Thelma...
Susan P. Payne, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan P. Payne, 70, died peacefully, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by her family. Susan was born January 4, 1952, in Youngstown, the daughter of Stephen and Selma Ball Marrie. She was a 1970 graduate of Warren G. Harding High...
Emerich Kizmann, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Emerich Kizmann, 91, of New Castle, passed away Monday afternoon, December 26, 2022, in Edison Manor Nursing Home. Mr. Kizmann was born January 26, 1931, in Spiske Viachy, Slovakia, a son of the late Albert and Vilma (Strisovsky) Kizmann. After surviving the Holocaust during WWII, he and several siblings immigrated to the United States.
Peggy Lou Thornsberry, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Lou Thornsberry, 83, of Niles, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born June 29, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Floyd and Margaret Phlugh Barnhart. Peggy was employed as a cook, first for the Niles School...
Marian P. Muder, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian Parks Muder, age 80, of Hubbard, passed away with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, December 28, at the Shepherd of the Valley-Poland. Marian was born October 24, 1942, the third child of Harry B. and Catherine (Roberts) Parks of Leechburg, Pennsylvania.
Samuel E. Brandt, West Middlesex, PA
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel E. Brandt, 79, of West Middlesex passed away Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022, in Briarfield Place, Boardman, Ohio, surrounded by his family. Samuel was born February 11, 1943, in Sharon, a son of Harry M. and Virginia I. (McCullough) Brandt. After graduating from...
Kelley R. Kimple, Sr., Niles, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kelley R. Kimple, Sr., of Niles, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 4:38 p.m. in the Cleveland Clinic. He was 67 years old. Kelley was born in Warren on June 30, 1955, the son of the late Robert R. and Shirley A. Edwards Kimple.
Eugene Haywood, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Eugene Haywood, 78, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. Mr. Haywood was born January 4, 1944, in Little Rock, Arkansas, the son of Joseph “Jack” Haywood and Mae (Cannon) Haywood. Eugene...
Phyllis May (Workman) Floor, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Floor, age 89, formerly of East Palestine, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at Briarfield at Ashley Cirlce in Austintown. Phyllis was born on May 12, 1933, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, daughter of the late Rolla and Beatrice McMillan Workman. Phyllis had worked...
