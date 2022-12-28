ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Seth Michael Krall passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the age of 42 after suffering from a long illness. He was an organ donor through CORE. Some of his organs were able to help others live on and others went for research and education purposes.

