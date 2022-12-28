Read full article on original website
Davenport public skate session cancelled
Due to the water main break on River Drive, the Public Skate session at The River’s Edge today, Friday, Dec. 30, scheduled until 1 p.m., has been cancelled, according to the city of Davenport Facebook page. Follow Davenport Parks and Recreation for the most up-to-date information or visit davenportiowa.com/parks.
City of Muscatine urges fireworks safety
When using fireworks to celebrate, the City of Muscatine wants residents to make smart choices to ensure 2023 really is a happy near year. Current Muscatine City Code sets the time for the legal discharge of consumer fireworks during the New Year’s Day holiday between 9 a.m. on December 31 and 12:30 a.m. on January 1 on real property that they own or on property where consent has been given by the property owner.
Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week
Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
Muscatine announces changes to refuse and recycling collection
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Solid Waste Division has announced that there will be a change in the day of refuse and recycling collection for some residents on the odd numbered side of Mulberry Avenue beginning Jan. 3. Five residences on East Mississippi Drive and one on Leroy Street will also be affected by the change.
Comparing OTC and prescription hearing aid devices
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Food and Drug Administration approved a long-awaited rule on Aug. 16 that provided Americans a more affordable and convenient solution to hearing loss: over-the-counter hearing aids. The devices — designed for those with mild to moderate hearing deficits only— can be purchased without a medical exam,...
Scott County Humane Society is over capacity
The Humane Society of Scott County is over capacity and they’re hoping to place pets into loving homes. The issue is so bad that they’re using wire pop-up crates to care for the animals. The society says right now they have 311 cats, 86 dogs and four small...
Iowa rescuers extricate seriously injured worker trapped in conveyor belt
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A worker at King's Material in Eldridge suffered serious injuries Thursday after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt, Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said. The person was extricated from the machinery with help of numerous agencies that included a surgical team from University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
Davenport changes recycling, bulky waste calendars
The city of Davenport is making changes to its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar program. The shift comes after evaluating the cost, benefit, and use of the annually mailed calendar, according to a city release Thursday. Beginning with the 2023 solid waste season, the city will no longer mail...
Indulge in luxurious new wine bar in Rock Island
Everyone deserves a little luxury, relaxation and — most importantly — fine wine. That’s precisely what Skylar Willingham is providing with the new Skylight Luxury Lounge, which opens Saturday, Dec. 31 at 1325 30th St., Rock Island. The 32-year-olld East Moline native, who’s dreamed of opening her first business for five years, has created a tasteful oasis on the corner of 30th Street and 14th Avenue, formerly occupied by Cool Beanz Coffeehouse (which since 2021 has been next to Bent River at 512 24th Street in Rock Island).
Winter weather forces two QC businesses to close their doors
MOLINE, Ill. — Bier Stube in Moline and Blue Cat Brewing Co. in Rock Island are closing their doors for the time being after the recent winter storm over Christmas weekend water pipes, causing both businesses to flood. Each business was trying to stay afloat for at least a...
Iowa worker rescued from conveyor belt is stable, police say
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (WHBF) — Emergency crews rescued a worker stuck in a conveyor belt in Eldridge on Thursday, according to a news release from Eldridge Police. Shortly after 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Eldridge Police and emergency responders from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Eldridge Fire Department and MEDIC EMS were dispatched to King’s Material Inc., […]
One person, three dogs die in Iowa mobile home fire
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) — One person and three dogs are dead after a fire at a mobile home park in North Liberty. It happened at 95 Golf View Court at 10:02 pm on Tuesday, KCRG reports. A police officer was the first to arrive on the scene and...
One person, three dogs dead in North Liberty fire
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said one person and three dogs are dead after a fire at a mobile home park in North Liberty. It happened at 95 Golf View Court at 10:02 pm on Tuesday. A police officer was first to arrive on the scene to find flames...
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Hawkeyes’ Jack Campbell learns after bowl his grandfather died in accident
Jack Campbell learned after Saturday’s Music City Bowl that his grandfather died in a vehicle-pedestrian accident in Nashville on Friday. According to police, William Smith, Jr., 76, of Waterloo, Iowa, was hit by a vehicle while crossing a street. It happened just after 10:15 p.m. on Friday in the...
Muscatine announces New Year’s hours
City of Muscatine offices will be closed on Monday (Jan. 2, 2023) in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. All offices will reopen for regular hours on Tuesday (Jan. 3, 2023). Muscatine Transit (MuscaBus) will not be in service on Monday, Jan. 2. Regular service will resume Tuesday...
Dive Team Searching for Man
(Grandview, Iowa) A dive team is searching the Mississippi River to find a man who’s been missing for nearly two weeks. Michael Bishop, Jr. of Grandview was last heard from by his daughter on December 18th. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved, but the GPS on Bishop’s car led investigators to believe his car is somewhere in the Mississippi River. His family says he liked to hang out near the Toolesboro Boat Ramp on the river, so the divers are starting there.
15 Free Things to Do in Iowa City, IA
Iowa City is one of the main tourist hotspots of Iowa state, found just a few miles south of the much larger city, Cedar Rapids. Although it’s not the biggest city in the state, Iowa City has loads of interesting and diverse destinations that warrant a couple of days to appreciate fully.
Stop stick ends 100 mph chase Thursday
A 24-year-old LeClaire man faces a felony charge after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he eluded police while he drove more than 100 mph early Thursday. Shawn Housby faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – second offense, court records say.
