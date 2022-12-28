ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

St. Petersburg Man Killed In Zephyrhills Crash

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZhve_0jwXEpB400 Florida Highway Patrol, Source: TFP

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – A 28-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed in a crash that happened around 5:10 am on Wednesday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 2020 Toyota Sienna minivan was traveling eastbound on CR-54, approaching 16th Street.

Troopers say the St. Petersburg man was on a bicycle with no lights and was traveling eastbound on CR-54 ahead of the minivan.

In the news: Libs Of TikTok Owner Said Florida Gov. DeSantis Offered Her Sanctuary At The Governor’s Mansion

Troopers say the minivan overtook and collided with bike as the driver was unable to see the bicyclist.

Following the collision, the bicyclist suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement

Comments / 1

Michelle Rubin
1d ago

The bicyclist got what he wanted, you are suicidal trying to ride a bike anywhere there's no sidewalks

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Woman killed in Sarasota County crash

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed in a crash in Sarasota County Friday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 12:45 p.m. an SUV was headed east on State Road 72, west of Turpentine Road. A semi-tractor trailer was traveling west on State Road 72 when the SUV crossed into the westbound lane. The trailer could not avoid the collision and crashed head-on with the SUV.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SUV bursts into flames from deadly crash with Punta Gorda man

A Punta Gorda man was involved in a deadly crash on State Road 72 near Turpentine Road Friday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown woman, the victim, was driving an SUV east on SR-72 just west of Turpentine Rd. The 51-year-old Punta Gorda man was driving a semi-tractor...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: Two children hospitalized after serious crash in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Two children were injured in a serious crash on SR 54 and Lakepointe Parkway Thursday afternoon in Odessa, first responders said. According to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old were both rushed to the hospital after the multi-vehicle crash. No adults were transported, according to troopers.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Consequences of celebratory gunfire: Illegal and deadly

RUSKIN, Fla. — Every New Year's holiday, we cover stories of stray bullets hitting property or people. Celebratory gunfire is illegal and can be deadly — bullets shot senselessly into the sky must land somewhere and often they can end up a few miles away in someone's yard or home or worse, injuring or killing someone.
RUSKIN, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
150K+
Followers
20K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy