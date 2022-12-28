St. Petersburg Man Killed In Zephyrhills Crash

Florida Highway Patrol, Source: TFP

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – A 28-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed in a crash that happened around 5:10 am on Wednesday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 2020 Toyota Sienna minivan was traveling eastbound on CR-54, approaching 16th Street.

Troopers say the St. Petersburg man was on a bicycle with no lights and was traveling eastbound on CR-54 ahead of the minivan.

Troopers say the minivan overtook and collided with bike as the driver was unable to see the bicyclist.

Following the collision, the bicyclist suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

