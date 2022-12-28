ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Watertown man accused of sleeping in General Brown High School, stealing plow truck, crashing into store

By Isabella Colello
informnny.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwnytv.com

4 receive minor injuries in 2-vehicle crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Watertown Thursday night. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in front of the Stewart’s Shop on the corner of North Massey and Coffeen streets. Both vehicles were damaged. Police say one of...
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Interview: Sheriff Carpinelli and Sheriff Maciol join North Country News to warn the dangers and consequences of DWI, impaired driving

Image via the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. We are about to ring-in 2023 and local law enforcement agencies are hopeful that you will do so safely and responsibly. With increased patrols ready to nail impaired and intoxicated drivers over the holiday weekend, Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli and Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol joined North Country News Saturday for the last on-air interview of 2022.
flackbroadcasting.com

Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal Lewis County snowmobile accident

WEST TURIN- A man from Central New York, who was involved in a Thursday evening snowmobile accident in Lewis County, is confirmed to be dead. Brett T. McGowan, 42, of Cicero, NY was driving his 2021 Polaris sled in a northwesterly direction on Trail C4A in the town of West Turin. Sheriff’s Investigators say he failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny

DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days

An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Four people flee burning home in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Four people, including two children, escaped their burning home with only the clothes on their backs early Thursday morning. It happened shortly after midnight at 524 Frontenac Street in Watertown. When city firefighters arrived at the scene, they found flames shooting from the first and...
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country man charged with grand larceny in Lewis County, Troopers say

DENMARK- Police say a North Country man is accused of larceny in Lewis County. Anthony M. Howland, 35, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the fourth-degree. Troopers say the charge was filed in the town of Denmark.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Temporary shelter switching to daytime hours

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The county-run warming center in Watertown will change up its hours next week and no longer remain open 24-7. Starting next Wednesday, January 4, the shelter on Main Avenue will switch to daytime hours. It will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Fort Drum returns to normal duty days

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — For the first time in nearly a week, the Fort Drum military base returned to normal duty hours. Officials confirmed on social media that all military and civilian personnel are required to report on Thursday, December 29 as it will be a normal duty day.
FORT DRUM, NY
wwnytv.com

Clayton, Depauville fire departments merge

TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Better response times, more volunteers, and consolidated training. They’re all benefits that two Jefferson County fire departments hope to see as they merge into one department. “Clayton and Depauville fire are out of service and the Town of Clayton Fire Department is...
CLAYTON, NY
informnny.com

Watertown Police warn of spike in medicare phone scams

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Recently, there has been an increase in the number of Medicare phone scams and the Watertown Police Department has issued a public service announcement regarding scam calls. If you get a call from someone saying you have a new Medicare card and is asking for...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Blizzard kept Fort Drum’s first responders busy

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Over the weekend, first responders on Fort Drum were working overtime during the blizzard. Deputy Fire Chief Michael Marks says that the fire department responded to 29 calls - more than they typically respond to, especially for a holiday. Police Chief Todd Julian also...
FORT DRUM, NY
northcountrynow.com

St. Lawrence County Surrogate Court Judge sworn in

Judge Michelle Holmes Ladouceur was sworn in to the seat of St. Lawrence County Surrogate Court Judge on Thursday in Canton. Retiring Surrogate Court Judge John Richey administered the oath of office and husband Jason and son Grayson hold the bible. NCNow photo by Sean McNamara.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Some unhappy with upcoming changes at temporary homeless shelter

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter is preparing to shorten its hours in the new year and efforts are in the works to provide warm meals and other services. But, those staying there aren’t happy. The shelter opened on the heels of a November storm....
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Your photos from the Blizzard of ‘22

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In a storm like we just had, some of the best pictures we put on the air are the ones captured by viewers. So as the warm weather hits us and starts to melt the snow, we take a look at some of the best images caught during the Blizzard of ‘22.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Blast from the Past: Blizzard of ‘77

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we take a look back at the Blizzard of 1977. Then-reporter Anne Richter did a story on the storm’s 20th anniversary in 1997. You can see it on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
WATERTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy