Watertown man accused of sleeping in General Brown High School, stealing plow truck, crashing into store

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
‘Expressway to Your Heart’ and the Birth of the Sound of PhiladelphiaFrank MastropoloPhiladelphia, NY
Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher’s DeathNikPhiladelphia, NY
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
wwnytv.com
4 receive minor injuries in 2-vehicle crash
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Watertown Thursday night. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in front of the Stewart’s Shop on the corner of North Massey and Coffeen streets. Both vehicles were damaged. Police say one of...
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Sheriff Carpinelli and Sheriff Maciol join North Country News to warn the dangers and consequences of DWI, impaired driving
Image via the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. We are about to ring-in 2023 and local law enforcement agencies are hopeful that you will do so safely and responsibly. With increased patrols ready to nail impaired and intoxicated drivers over the holiday weekend, Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli and Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol joined North Country News Saturday for the last on-air interview of 2022.
wwnytv.com
Man accused of living inside school for 2 days, then breaking into department store
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Authorities are calling it a “Blizzard Burglary Blitz Bust.”. Just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy responded to an alarm at Runnings in Watertown’s Pioneer Plaza. The deputy found a pickup truck with a plow parked near a damaged...
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal Lewis County snowmobile accident
WEST TURIN- A man from Central New York, who was involved in a Thursday evening snowmobile accident in Lewis County, is confirmed to be dead. Brett T. McGowan, 42, of Cicero, NY was driving his 2021 Polaris sled in a northwesterly direction on Trail C4A in the town of West Turin. Sheriff’s Investigators say he failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny
DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
WKTV
Rome man charged with attempted assault, unlawful imprisonment following domestic incident in Waterville
WATERVILLE, N.Y. – A Rome man is facing several charges following a domestic incident in the village of Waterville on Thursday. It happened around 1 a.m. and the victim's residence. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 28-year-old Ross Tuzzolino was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a...
Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days
An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
wwnytv.com
Four people flee burning home in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Four people, including two children, escaped their burning home with only the clothes on their backs early Thursday morning. It happened shortly after midnight at 524 Frontenac Street in Watertown. When city firefighters arrived at the scene, they found flames shooting from the first and...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man charged with grand larceny in Lewis County, Troopers say
DENMARK- Police say a North Country man is accused of larceny in Lewis County. Anthony M. Howland, 35, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the fourth-degree. Troopers say the charge was filed in the town of Denmark.
wwnytv.com
Temporary shelter switching to daytime hours
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The county-run warming center in Watertown will change up its hours next week and no longer remain open 24-7. Starting next Wednesday, January 4, the shelter on Main Avenue will switch to daytime hours. It will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
informnny.com
Fort Drum returns to normal duty days
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — For the first time in nearly a week, the Fort Drum military base returned to normal duty hours. Officials confirmed on social media that all military and civilian personnel are required to report on Thursday, December 29 as it will be a normal duty day.
informnny.com
Jefferson County emergency homeless shelter to begin closing at night
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The emergency homeless shelter in Watertown will cut down its hours after the start of the new year, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Board of Legislators. On January 4, 2022, the 24-hour shelter, located at 137 Main Avenue in the City...
wwnytv.com
Clayton, Depauville fire departments merge
TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Better response times, more volunteers, and consolidated training. They’re all benefits that two Jefferson County fire departments hope to see as they merge into one department. “Clayton and Depauville fire are out of service and the Town of Clayton Fire Department is...
informnny.com
Watertown Police warn of spike in medicare phone scams
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Recently, there has been an increase in the number of Medicare phone scams and the Watertown Police Department has issued a public service announcement regarding scam calls. If you get a call from someone saying you have a new Medicare card and is asking for...
wwnytv.com
Blizzard kept Fort Drum’s first responders busy
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Over the weekend, first responders on Fort Drum were working overtime during the blizzard. Deputy Fire Chief Michael Marks says that the fire department responded to 29 calls - more than they typically respond to, especially for a holiday. Police Chief Todd Julian also...
northcountrynow.com
St. Lawrence County Surrogate Court Judge sworn in
Judge Michelle Holmes Ladouceur was sworn in to the seat of St. Lawrence County Surrogate Court Judge on Thursday in Canton. Retiring Surrogate Court Judge John Richey administered the oath of office and husband Jason and son Grayson hold the bible. NCNow photo by Sean McNamara.
wwnytv.com
Some unhappy with upcoming changes at temporary homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter is preparing to shorten its hours in the new year and efforts are in the works to provide warm meals and other services. But, those staying there aren’t happy. The shelter opened on the heels of a November storm....
wwnytv.com
Your photos from the Blizzard of ‘22
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In a storm like we just had, some of the best pictures we put on the air are the ones captured by viewers. So as the warm weather hits us and starts to melt the snow, we take a look at some of the best images caught during the Blizzard of ‘22.
wwnytv.com
Blast from the Past: Blizzard of ‘77
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we take a look back at the Blizzard of 1977. Then-reporter Anne Richter did a story on the storm’s 20th anniversary in 1997. You can see it on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Comments / 0