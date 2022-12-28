ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Aurora Police searching for suspects in string of burglaries

Aurora Police Department is looking for suspects in a string of recent smash-and-grab burglaries. The burglaries are a Metro-wide issue, but Aurora businesses in particular have been targeted, with 14 reported burglaries or attempted burglaries in the past four days, according to an Aurora Police Department tweet. The burglars have...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Man dies after Aurora apartment shooting

A shooting in Aurora left one man dead in an apartment building Thursday, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 1600 block of Alton Street, just north of East Colfax Avenue in Aurora, at 2:40 p.m. Thursday. Responding officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound and took him to the hospital, where he was later...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Police ask public’s help locating Aurora tattoo shop shooting suspect

AURORA | Aurora police are seeking the public’s help in finding a tattoo shop shooting suspect with a distinctive tattoo on his face. Police said Norberto “Robert” Flores, 41, is suspected of shooting two people Dec. 21 inside an Aurora tattoo shop, 13990 E. Mississippi Ave. Channel 7 News reported that the shooting victims were injured but not killed.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Woman struck, killed by SUV driver in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A woman was fatally struck by an SUV driver Thursday evening in Westminster, according to a Facebook post from the police department. Officers responded to the crash involving in the 9200 block of Winona Court just after 8 p.m. Thursday. According to the police, the victim was walking the roadway when she was hit by the SUV driver who was heading east on West 92nd Avenue.
WESTMINSTER, CO
1310kfka.com

K9 helps apprehend suspect in Greeley

Two men were arrested after police found them in a stolen vehicle. Police were called to the Old Navy in Greeley, where the stolen vehicle was spotted. The men fled, and a half-hour later, were spotted driving recklessly on Highway 34. A state trooper nearby said he heard multiple gunshots and saw the men fleeing on foot. A 39-year-old man was arrested without incident, but the driver, 26-year-old Gerardo Castro fled into an open field and hid in thick vegetation. A police K9 then took him to custody. He was charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest, and obstruction after being treated at a local hospital for cold exposure.
GREELEY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
DENVER, CO
Oxygen

Denver Police Appeal For Help After 16-Year-Old Found Murdered In Dumpster

Police are appealing to the public for help after a Colorado teen was found dead just one day after Christmas. On Monday morning, officials with the Denver Police Department responded to the 4900 block of N. Salida Street in Denver, where the body of a juvenile female — later identified as 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel — was found dead on the scene, police tweeted.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Victim in Christmas Day beating identified, suspect still at-large

The Adams and Broomfield county coroners identified the man who was beaten to death Christmas Day after backing into someone's vehicle. Manuel Osvaldo Jacquez-Machado, 69, died at North Suburban Medical Center Monday, according to a Thursday news release from the coroner's office. Just before 10 a.m. Sunday, Thornton police officers responded to Thirsty’s Sports Pub at 1294 E. 104th Ave., where officers found Jacquez-Machado, who had been punched and kicked...
THORNTON, CO
1310kfka.com

3 hospitalized after explosion in Longmont

An explosion that left three people hurt in Longmont is under investigation. It happened Monday on the 100 block of Placer Avenue. Firefighters arrived on-scene to find a garage fully engulfed in flames. An adjacent home was also damaged. Two men escaped the fire while one had to be rescued. All three were hospitalized; one of them with serious injuries. Police believe this could be the second explosion at this property but wouldn’t elaborate, the Boulder Daily Camera reported. For more, check out https://www.dailycamera.com/.
LONGMONT, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy