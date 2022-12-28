Read full article on original website
202 cold-stunned sea turtles rescued over the Christmas holiday
The recent cold spell over the holidays gave many islanders a great excuse to stay at home with their family and friends, but Hatteras Island’s N.E.S.T. (Network for Endangered Sea Turtles) volunteers were out in the elements all weekend long. That’s because with the plummeting temperatures, a staggering number...
Coming soon to the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse…
Do the Outer Banks hold a special place in your heart?. If you’re like me, you have many memories of beach days and incredible sunsets with friends and family – particularly at Cape Hatteras National Seashore which protects 70 miles of shorelinestarting in south Nags Head and going all the way to the end of Ocracoke Island.
OBX residents invited to public meeting regarding beach erosion in Rodanthe
RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County officials are set to host a public meeting to provide information for Rodanthe residents and property owners regarding concerns with the issue of erosion that has affected the Hatteras Island community. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building (23646 […]
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
Dare County Launches new online Recreation Map and Community Map
The Dare County Geographical Information Systems (GIS) Department has announced that its Community Map which is located on the Dare County website, www.DareNC.gov, has now been divided into two new maps: a revamped Community Map as well as a newly created Recreation Map. Recreation Map. The brand-new Recreation Map—which can...
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
Rose G. Sorey of Elizabeth City, December 27
Rose Marie Sorey, age 70, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living. Born in Norfolk, VA on July 4, 1952 to the late Forest Bingham Gilmore and Rose Marie Waterman Johnson, she was the wife of James Sorey, Jr. In addition to her...
Midnight Magic in Manteo event featuring food, fun and fireworks moved to Sunday
Due to concerns about inclement weather, Midnight Magic in Manteo, a New Year’s Eve event, is being postponed to Sunday, January 1, 2023 from 4–7 p.m. “No matter the day, there will be all kinds of fun for the whole family to enjoy,” shared Michele Bunce, program manager for the Town of Manteo.
Serious staffing shortages plague Juvenile Justice
Dare County law enforcement officials discuss the impact. Understaffed and hampered by what many see as an inadequate compensation scale, the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (JJDP) in the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (DPS) is struggling to meet its staffing requirements. Dare County, for example, has lost all three of its Juvenile Court Counselors in the past year.
Photo of the Week: The end of night watch
This week's photo is particularly timely as the sun sets on 2022 and we say hello to 2023. The photo was taken by Officer Sophia Wright of the Elizabeth City (North Carolina) Police Department. This picture was during a night shift as sunrise signals the end of shift was coming.
Man charged with multiple drug counts after arrest in Nags Head
On December 28, 2022, at approximately 10:58pm, Deputies working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 in Nags Head, NC. While conducting the stop a Nags Head K-9 unit arrived to assist. The K-9 was deployed around the vehicle and alerted to the presence of a controlled substance. The vehicle and occupant were searched and amounts of Heroin, Methamphetamine, Ecstasy and Drug Paraphernalia were located and seized. During the search the occupant tried to destroy evidence prior to being arrested.
Dare County Land Transfers
White Steven C from 40266 Moore Way/014808012—Lot 12 Kinnakeet Shores/$592,850/Improved Residential. Smith Powell Andrew from Decker James C/013602000—Lot 59 Sec 2 Hatt Colony/$565,000/Improved Residential. Rawson Dominic H rom Gray Richard Scott/013826000—Lt 198 Part 199 Sec 4 Hatteras Colony/$655,000/Improved Residential. Buxton. Bise Michael M from Williams Jarvis L/017274000—Lot...
